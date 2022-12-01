ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HuffPost

The Best Time Of Day To Drink That Sugary, Holiday-Themed Latte

By Leigh Weingus
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zXp4g_0jPfFDyI00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wyDPK_0jPfFDyI00 Drinking your peppermint mocha before a workout is actually a good idea, according to nutritionists.

Move over, pumpkin spice latte : ’Tis officially the season for peppermint mochas, gingerbread and eggnog lattes, and steaming mugs of hot chocolate. While we’re all for splurging on these beverages when the occasion calls for it ― which, in our opinion, should happen for the entirety of the holiday season ― the sugar crash that comes with these drinks isn’t exactly fun.

Because we don’t want to deprive you of these sweet sips, we talked with nutritionists to find out when to time your holiday-themed latte and hot chocolate consumption so you feel good all day long. Here’s everything you need to know.

Stick to mornings, but eat breakfast first.

Because these beverages are both sweet and caffeinated for the most part, you’ll want to try to consume them before noon, according to registered dietitian Eleana Kaidanian . “Many of these festive drinks, in addition to the excessive sugar content, also contain caffeine and that duo is not a recipe for sleep,” she said. “Avoid having them later in the day unless they are caffeine-free and unsweetened.”

That being said, it’s not a good idea to drink them on an empty stomach, according to Mary Wirtz , registered dietitian and nutritional consultant at Mom Loves Best.

“Sugar-laden beverages, such as a holiday-themed latte, are best consumed with or just after a meal,” she explained. “The protein and fiber consumed at that meal will help to slow digestion of the sugars in the beverage and therefore leave an individual with more stable blood sugar and energy levels.”

More stable blood sugar in the morning means you’re less likely to crave sugary, unhealthy foods throughout the day — and the protein and fiber in your breakfast could also influence your holiday-themed drink order. For example, Wirtz says, you may be less likely to order a large beverage, or you may just not drink as much of it.

Consider having your latte before or after exercising.

Don’t think of a peppermint mocha as pre-workout fuel? It may be time to reconsider. Wirtz noted that you can actually view your sugary, caffeinated drink as pre-workout fuel. “ It is best to have concentrated sugar sources, such as a holiday-themed latte, just before exercise, as glucose (sugar) is needed to fuel activities such as cardiovascular exercise or weightlifting,” she said, noting that there’s also strong research that shows that caffeine can help fuel workout performance.

And if you can’t quite get the timing to work, sipping on a sugary latte after a workout is fine, too. “The holiday-themed latte can also be enjoyed post-workout, combined with a protein source, to help speed up the muscle recovery process,” Wirtz said.

The same is true of non-caffeinated drinks, like hot chocolate: The sugar in hot chocolate can help fuel a hard workout and help you recover from it.

And of course, you always have the option to lighten up your beverage.

If you want to avoid the possibility of a sugar crash altogether — or at least reduce it — you’d be hard-pressed to find a dietitian who isn’t ready with hacks to make this happen.

“You can skip the whipped cream, request half the sweetener, ask for a calorie-free sweetener, or flavor your beverage with cinnamon,” Wirtz said. “You can also order a black coffee or Americano with one pump or half a serving of holiday-themed flavoring.”

You can also get the thrill of a holiday-themed beverage with very minimal sugar, according to Kaidanian. “ You can enjoy an unsweetened pumpkin chai latte that is packed with flavor, not sugar, from pumpkin and spices such as cinnamon, nutmeg and vanilla,” she said. “You should also consider choosing nonfat milk, low-fat cow’s milk or unsweetened plant-based milk when possible. Ask for unsweetened beverages, or take control by specifically asking for how much flavoring you want to be used by the barista.”

While nutritionists aren’t crazy about the sugary caffeinated beverages that tend to be consumed around the holiday season, there are ways to time your consumption so it’s less detrimental to your energy levels and overall health. So order those eggnog lattes while you still can!

Want to just make your own cold brew at home so you don’t have to wait in line? These are baristas’ favorite products.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Cold Stone Debuted 2 New Winter Flavors With Snickerdoodle Caboodle And Frozen Hot Chocolate

The holiday season is upon us, and that means more and more companies are beginning to announce exclusive holiday items and holiday deals. For example, Krispy Kreme announced two new festive latte flavors, Chipotle has exclusive holiday mystery boxes, Olive Garden released fun and festive holiday-themed pajamas, and Dairy Queen added candy cane and sugar cookie blizzards to its menu. Popular ice cream parlor chain Cold Stone Creamery is no exception.
shefinds

The One Healthy Bread You Can Eat Every Day Without Gaining Weight

When trying to lose weight or prevent weight gain, what you eat (and portion sizes) matter just as much as the amount of exercise you set aside time for. With that said, we reached out to registered dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts for tips when it comes to choosing the healthiest bread that won’t lead to weight gain (when eaten in moderation, and when paired with a balanced diet and regular exercise). Read on for suggestions, insight, and all things whole wheat and whole grain bread. from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
Thrillist

Wendy's Says Goodbye to a Popular Item in Favor of a New Holiday-Themed Frosty

Wendy’s cycles through limited-time menu items almost as fast as Twitter has cycled through new rules over the last couple of weeks. However, it has rarely been the Frosty getting a facelift for more than a one-off stint. Chicken sandwiches, pub burgers, breakfast items, the fries recipe, but not the beloved Frosty.
Thrillist

Popeyes Is Offering Free Chicken Sandwiches for 10 Days & You Can Get Its New One

Years after its release, Popeyes Chicken Sandwich remains one of the best chicken sandwiches in fast food. So, people get excited on the rare occasions when a new one hits the menu. That happened this month with the release of the chain's new Blackened Chicken Sandwich. To celebrate its release,...
The Kitchn

The Costco Pie That’s Actually Two Desserts in One

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Costco shoppers expect to get a lot for their money. A set of tires includes balancing and rotation, gift cards come at a hefty discount, and two jars of the best pasta sauce cost the same price as one at a regular grocery. At this time of year when food and festivities push budgets to the breaking point, I’ve uncovered a deal that turned out to be a two-for-one dessert. And I can’t wait to serve it this holiday season. It’s Costco’s bakery apple pie!
Apartment Therapy

I Spent $50 at Trader Joe’s and Bought Holiday Gifts for 9 People

Ashley Abramson is a writer-mom hybrid. Her work, mostly focused on health, psychology, and parenting, has been featured in the Washington Post, New York Times, Allure, and more. She lives in the Milwaukee suburbs with her husband and two young sons. Follow. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you...
HuffPost

HuffPost

219K+
Followers
12K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy