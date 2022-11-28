Read full article on original website
This Is Louisiana's Best 'Bucket List' Restaurant
Cheapism found the must-try restaurants around the country, including this elegant fave in Louisiana.
Murder Suspect May Be in South Louisiana, Florida Police Say
An alleged violent offender has ties, and an outstanding warrant, in Louisiana.
NOLA.com
Lawsuit alleges Google broke Louisiana law in capturing residents' biometric data
Google Inc. is being sued in Louisiana over allegations that the online-search giant has been capturing and selling biometric data from residents in violation of the state's consumer protection and privacy law. Sandra Nomey, a retired hotel executive, and Nathan Bandaries, one of the lawyers bringing the case in Louisiana,...
Louisiana Dog Hailed as a Hero for Protecting Missing Girls
This story about two little girls who went missing in Louisiana along with their family's faithful Golden Retriever has a happy ending and it might just be the best thing you read all day!. Monday night, November 28, 2022, two little girls, ages 4 and 7, went missing from their...
theadvocate.com
Some call I-10 at Louisiana-Mississippi line a 'death trap.' Why is it so dangerous?
Interstate 10, a highway that spans from Florida to California, is driven by hundreds of thousands of people every day across the U.S. But on the Mississippi Coast, it’s also the site of many accidents, traffic snarls and road closures — and it’s recently gotten so much attention that one portion of the interstate in Hancock County is dubbed a “death trap” by some local commuters.
Who (or What) Owns The Most Land In Louisiana?
According to sources, there are roughly 33 million acres of land in the state of Louisiana. Which for a state like Louisiana is going to be a massive estimation, due to coastal land-loss and river erosion. But its good enough for what we're looking at today. Of the 33 million...
Louisiana Living: Double P Farms (recorded)
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Trae, and Katelyn Milam joins Ashley Doughty to discuss their Double P Farm. For more information on the Double P Farm, watch the video above.
225batonrouge.com
Did you see Louisiana’s float in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade? Officials say tourists are noticing
Money spent securing spots for Louisiana-themed floats in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Rose Parade in Pasadena paid off for Louisiana’s tourism sector, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser says. Nungesser, whose office oversees the state’s tourism office, says Louisiana was the first state to have floats in...
theadvocate.com
Our Views: New Orleans’ new billion-dollar airport hasn’t impressed these critics
Just in time for the holiday season, The Wall Street Journal has weighed in with its rankings of the best and worst U.S. airports. So naturally, we were curious to see what they had to say about New Orleans, which opened its sparkling new billion-dollar terminal just in time for the COVID-19 outbreak and is only now seeing traffic return to normal.
Severe Weather Moves into North Louisiana
Stormy weather is moving into the region and this system could bring some severe storms across parts of Louisiana. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Tornado Watch for a large portion of central and northern Louisiana, southeastern Arkansas, and central Mississippi until 7 p.m. This tornado...
wbrz.com
Dog stayed with missing Louisiana girls for hours after they got lost in woods
FOLSOM - Law enforcement officials say a family dog stayed by the side of two young girls after they got lost for hours Monday evening. According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, 7-year-old Abigail Bourg and 4-year-old Cecilia Bourg went missing while playing with their golden retriever Artemis in their front yard around 5 p.m. Monday.
Louisiana Amendment 1 seeks to prevent noncitizen voting
Louisiana aims to be the first state in America to prohibit outright any non-U.S. citizen voting statewide, a move toward election integrity red states may consider.
WDSU
Louisiana State Police recover over a dozen stolen cars at abandoned apartment complex
NEW ORLEANS — A tip from Crimestoppers resulted in Louisiana State Police recovering more than a dozen cars from an abandoned apartment complex in Algiers. According to state police, a total of 16 cars were found stored at the Cypress Acres Apartments. State police said a tip came in...
Golden Retriever Hailed a Hero, Protector After Leading First Responders to Missing Louisiana Girls
The dog that went missing with two Louisiana girls is now being recognized as a hero for protecting his family and aiding first responders.
wxxv25.com
Waveland arrest three with shoplifting, seek fourth suspect
Waveland Police have arrested three people and are looking for a fourth suspect in connection with a shoplifting case. Police Chief Michael Prendergast said three people were arrested: 45-year-old Keith Bell of Gulfport, 44-year-old Brian Johnson of Gulfport and 24-year-old Mahalia Willis of Biloxi. All three were charged with felony shoplifting and trespassing. Willis also has an outstanding warrant for felony shoplifting out of Slidell, Louisiana. No bond has been set.
Did You Know a Bunch of Louisiana Folks Work on Yellowstone, 1883?
We've said it before and we'll say it again. Louisiana is chock full of talent when it comes to the television and film industry and quite a few folks from the Bayou State have worked on both hit TV shows Yellowstone and 1883. I'm guessing you already figured out Louisiana's...
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Suspect in Alleged Million Dollar Scam to Defraud Members of the Armed Forces
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Suspect in Alleged Million Dollar Scam to Defraud Members of the Armed Forces. Shreveport, Louisiana – The Shreveport Police Department reported on November 28, 2022, that investigators assigned to the Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force had made an arrest in a month-long investigation into the theft of over a million dollars from members of our nation’s armed forces, primarily senior citizens.
wrkf.org
New Orleans to Baton Rouge passenger train moves forward: State seeks federal funds to fix tracks
Plans to unveil a long-awaited passenger rail line connecting New Orleans and Baton Rouge are moving forward. But first, the state of Louisiana is seeking federal funding to fix up the tracks between its two largest cities. State transportation officials are currently wrapping up engineering and financing studies of the...
brproud.com
Winning ticket worth a grand sold at convenience store on LA 1
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Someone spent $3 and won $1,000 after a SLINGO Doubler scratch-off ticket was purchased at a store in Assumption Parish. The winning ticket was sold at the Charlie’s One Stop which is located at 4738 LA-1. 27 winning tickets worth $1,000 have been claimed...
theadvocate.com
This publisher is seeking authors to write books based in south Louisiana
Jason P. Reed wants to spark a renaissance among modern fiction writers in south Louisiana. A native of Eunice and author of two novels set in Acadiana, Reed is now living in Belgium while employed as a civilian with the Department of Defense. But he’s noticed there is a curiosity among people in the U.S. and internationally about south Louisiana.
