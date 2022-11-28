ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

theadvocate.com

Some call I-10 at Louisiana-Mississippi line a 'death trap.' Why is it so dangerous?

Interstate 10, a highway that spans from Florida to California, is driven by hundreds of thousands of people every day across the U.S. But on the Mississippi Coast, it’s also the site of many accidents, traffic snarls and road closures — and it’s recently gotten so much attention that one portion of the interstate in Hancock County is dubbed a “death trap” by some local commuters.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
KEEL Radio

Who (or What) Owns The Most Land In Louisiana?

According to sources, there are roughly 33 million acres of land in the state of Louisiana. Which for a state like Louisiana is going to be a massive estimation, due to coastal land-loss and river erosion. But its good enough for what we're looking at today. Of the 33 million...
LOUISIANA STATE
Kiss Country 93.7

Severe Weather Moves into North Louisiana

Stormy weather is moving into the region and this system could bring some severe storms across parts of Louisiana. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Tornado Watch for a large portion of central and northern Louisiana, southeastern Arkansas, and central Mississippi until 7 p.m. This tornado...
LOUISIANA STATE
wxxv25.com

Waveland arrest three with shoplifting, seek fourth suspect

Waveland Police have arrested three people and are looking for a fourth suspect in connection with a shoplifting case. Police Chief Michael Prendergast said three people were arrested: 45-year-old Keith Bell of Gulfport, 44-year-old Brian Johnson of Gulfport and 24-year-old Mahalia Willis of Biloxi. All three were charged with felony shoplifting and trespassing. Willis also has an outstanding warrant for felony shoplifting out of Slidell, Louisiana. No bond has been set.
WAVELAND, MS
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Suspect in Alleged Million Dollar Scam to Defraud Members of the Armed Forces

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Suspect in Alleged Million Dollar Scam to Defraud Members of the Armed Forces. Shreveport, Louisiana – The Shreveport Police Department reported on November 28, 2022, that investigators assigned to the Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force had made an arrest in a month-long investigation into the theft of over a million dollars from members of our nation’s armed forces, primarily senior citizens.
SHREVEPORT, LA
theadvocate.com

This publisher is seeking authors to write books based in south Louisiana

Jason P. Reed wants to spark a renaissance among modern fiction writers in south Louisiana. A native of Eunice and author of two novels set in Acadiana, Reed is now living in Belgium while employed as a civilian with the Department of Defense. But he’s noticed there is a curiosity among people in the U.S. and internationally about south Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
