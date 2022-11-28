Read full article on original website
Houston-area childcare facilities react to boil water notice
HOUSTON – Trinity Preparatory Academy in the Third Ward opened in March. They’ve served as a lifeline for many families, but Monday’s boil water notice has left some families struggling with their childcare options. As of Monday, Tara Davis had a new co-worker. “I’m dealing with my...
Word on the street Kemah... 11/30/2022
Jingle on Boardwalk is coming to the Kemah Boardwalk!. Weekends from Dec 2nd to 18th.From pictures with Santa, Snow patch fun, and live music, there is something for everyone in the family to enjoy.
HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood to reopen Fall Creek community's freestanding ER
Located at 9711 N. Sam Houston Parkway E., Humble, HCA Houston ER 24/7 Fall Creek is a full-service ER that provides a full range of emergency and outpatient services for adults and children. (Courtesy HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood) HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood will host a grand reopening for its freestanding...
Word on the street Dickinson...
· It’s almost here, the most magical time of the year!. Our Third Annual Gator Bayou Lighted Christmas Boat Parade presented by Destination Dickinson will be held Saturday, December 3rd, at 6:00 p.m.
Word on the street Texas City/La Marque...
Nitro Extreme at Tanger Outlets, Houston. JOIN US @ 𝑻𝒆𝒙𝒂𝒔 𝑪𝒊𝒕𝒚, 𝑻𝒆𝒙𝒂𝒔 DON'T FORGET TO USE PROMO CODE:. 𝟓𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐍𝐈𝐓𝐑𝐎 for $5 OFF EVERY ticket on ANY level of seating DON'T MISS MOTORCYCLES, FIRE STUNTS & MORE 𝑫𝑬𝑪𝑬𝑴𝑩𝑬𝑹 𝟖-𝟏𝟏 𝒂𝒕 Tanger Outlets, Houston Get your tickets NOW: https://nitro.cirqueitalia.com/?cid=FBC !!
The Woodlands Flea Market - Saturday, December 3, 2022
The Woodlands Flea Market - Saturday, December 3, 2022. The Woodlands Flea Market is this Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 7 to 10 a.m. at the Town Center Parking Garage. The garage is located at the southwest corner of Six Pines Drive and Lake Robbins Drive adjacent to The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion.
Multiple Houston area schools to remain closed for second day as city is under boil notice
As the city closely monitors the order, multiple schools have made the decision to remain closed for a second day on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
School districts announce closures amid boil water notice in Houston area
HOUSTON - Houston ISD announced they will be closing schools and facilities due to the water boil notice. On Sunday evening, the City of Houston issued a boil water notice for the City's main water system. Houston Public Works advised the public to not drink water without boiling it first to ensure all harmful bacteria and microbes are killed. Bring all water to a boil for at least two minutes, then let it cool before using.
Some 911 calls sent to wrong dispatch centers in parts of Central Texas
Depending on where you are in Central Texas, your 911 call could be sent to the wrong dispatch center. These problems with emergency calls can happen to people who are near a county line.
Word on the street Galveston/Bolivar...
The Galveston Golf Cart Society now has an official website. This will become the main form of communication for events, and volunteer opportunities both for members and non-members.
Johnson Development venture buys land for Magnolia community planned for 3,700 homes
Houston-based Johnson Development, in partnership with IHP Capital Partners, has acquired the first 600 acres of a planned 1,400-acre community in Magnolia. The yet to be named development is planned for 3,700 single-family homes and townhomes. The first lots are expected to be available to builders in 2024. Home prices and builders were not announced.
This Brick Home on the Water in Spring, Texas is Picture Perfect
This amazing home located in Spring, Texas doesn’t just look nice, this is what life goals are all about. When I saw the back patio area, I knew this property was something special. Just looking at the home from the front view you know it’s stunning, the fence, the landscaping, the architecture it’s all incredible. Although, with a list price of $5,575,000, the home better be something unforgettable.
Christmas Events in The Woodlands Area 2022
Festive events are happening all season long in The Woodlands area! From breakfast with Santa, to festivals and sing-alongs, there are plenty of events and activities to get everyone in the Christmas spirit. November – December 24, 2022 – Festival of Lights at Woodlands Church – Experience the joy of...
Increased traffic drives proposed Grand Parkway widening in Tomball
The Texas Department of Transportation is planning to widen the Grand Parkway in the Tomball area from four to six lanes. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact) Following a nearly 50% increase in traffic on the Grand Parkway since the Greater Houston area’s outermost loop extended across North Houston in 2016, the Texas Department of Transportation will begin the widening process for several segments, including the F-2 segment spanning the Tomball area from Hwy. 249 to I-45. TxDOT Public Information Officer Danny Perez toldCommunity Impact in an email the agency will hold a public meeting in April for two projects that will widen the tollway from four to six lanes from Hwy. 249 to Holzwarth Road and cost a combined $108 million.
Word on the street Hitchcock/Santa Fe...
Word on the street Hitchcock/Santa Fe... We're excited to officially announce the additions of Officer Shelby Samuelson and Officer Calvin Harp to the Hitchcock ISD Police Department.
In-N-Out Burger in The Woodlands opening Dec. 1
In-N-Out Burger will open in The Woodlands on Dec. 1. (Papar Faircloth/Community Impact) In-N-Out Burger at 1717 Lake Woodlands Drive, The Woodlands, will open Dec. 1, according to a news release from the California-based company. Jason Korthuis, who has worked with In-N-Out for 17 years, will manage the location, which...
Classes still canceled at Houston-area ISDs after lifting of boil water notice
Classes at a number of Houston-area school districts will remain closed despite the City of Houston lifting its boil water notice Tuesday morning. The following districts will not hold classes Tuesday:. Aldine ISD: All facilities will be closed. Houston ISD: All employees will work remotely. Pasadena ISD: Staff must report...
This Luxurious $27 Million Houston Home Has an Extraordinary Amount of Windows
Don't expect a lot of privacy living in this luxurious Houston, TX mansion. Well, I'm sure if you're dropping $27 million on your house you'll be able to invest appropriately in window blinds. But this nearly see-through home is truly a sight to behold. Yup, I just found the people...
Boil water notice issued for large part of Harris County, Houston area
HOUSTON - The City of Houston has issued a boil water notice for the city's main water system. According to the notice, the water pressure dropped below the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality's required minimum of 20 PSI during a power outage at the East Water Purification Plan around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
H-E-B and Kroger limit bottled water sales under boil notice
In light of the boil-water notice issued by the city of Houston Sunday night, local residents are running to groceries stores across town to buy bottles of water for activities such as drinking, cooking, bathing and brushing their teeth. With supplies limited, stores such as Kroger, H-E-B and Randalls are only allowing customers to purchase so much bottled water at one time.
