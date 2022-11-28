ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Click2Houston.com

Houston-area childcare facilities react to boil water notice

HOUSTON – Trinity Preparatory Academy in the Third Ward opened in March. They’ve served as a lifeline for many families, but Monday’s boil water notice has left some families struggling with their childcare options. As of Monday, Tara Davis had a new co-worker. “I’m dealing with my...
HOUSTON, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Word on the street Texas City/La Marque...

Nitro Extreme at Tanger Outlets, Houston. JOIN US @ 𝑻𝒆𝒙𝒂𝒔 𝑪𝒊𝒕𝒚, 𝑻𝒆𝒙𝒂𝒔 DON'T FORGET TO USE PROMO CODE:. 𝟓𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐍𝐈𝐓𝐑𝐎 for $5 OFF EVERY ticket on ANY level of seating DON'T MISS MOTORCYCLES, FIRE STUNTS & MORE 𝑫𝑬𝑪𝑬𝑴𝑩𝑬𝑹 𝟖-𝟏𝟏 𝒂𝒕 Tanger Outlets, Houston Get your tickets NOW: https://nitro.cirqueitalia.com/?cid=FBC !!
TEXAS CITY, TX
thewoodlandstx.com

The Woodlands Flea Market - Saturday, December 3, 2022

The Woodlands Flea Market - Saturday, December 3, 2022. The Woodlands Flea Market is this Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 7 to 10 a.m. at the Town Center Parking Garage. The garage is located at the southwest corner of Six Pines Drive and Lake Robbins Drive adjacent to The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
fox26houston.com

School districts announce closures amid boil water notice in Houston area

HOUSTON - Houston ISD announced they will be closing schools and facilities due to the water boil notice. On Sunday evening, the City of Houston issued a boil water notice for the City's main water system. Houston Public Works advised the public to not drink water without boiling it first to ensure all harmful bacteria and microbes are killed. Bring all water to a boil for at least two minutes, then let it cool before using.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Johnson Development venture buys land for Magnolia community planned for 3,700 homes

Houston-based Johnson Development, in partnership with IHP Capital Partners, has acquired the first 600 acres of a planned 1,400-acre community in Magnolia. The yet to be named development is planned for 3,700 single-family homes and townhomes. The first lots are expected to be available to builders in 2024. Home prices and builders were not announced.
MAGNOLIA, TX
Classic Rock Q107

This Brick Home on the Water in Spring, Texas is Picture Perfect

This amazing home located in Spring, Texas doesn’t just look nice, this is what life goals are all about. When I saw the back patio area, I knew this property was something special. Just looking at the home from the front view you know it’s stunning, the fence, the landscaping, the architecture it’s all incredible. Although, with a list price of $5,575,000, the home better be something unforgettable.
SPRING, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Christmas Events in The Woodlands Area 2022

Festive events are happening all season long in The Woodlands area! From breakfast with Santa, to festivals and sing-alongs, there are plenty of events and activities to get everyone in the Christmas spirit. November – December 24, 2022 – Festival of Lights at Woodlands Church – Experience the joy of...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Increased traffic drives proposed Grand Parkway widening in Tomball

The Texas Department of Transportation is planning to widen the Grand Parkway in the Tomball area from four to six lanes. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact) Following a nearly 50% increase in traffic on the Grand Parkway since the Greater Houston area’s outermost loop extended across North Houston in 2016, the Texas Department of Transportation will begin the widening process for several segments, including the F-2 segment spanning the Tomball area from Hwy. 249 to I-45. TxDOT Public Information Officer Danny Perez toldCommunity Impact in an email the agency will hold a public meeting in April for two projects that will widen the tollway from four to six lanes from Hwy. 249 to Holzwarth Road and cost a combined $108 million.
TOMBALL, TX
Houston Chronicle

Classes still canceled at Houston-area ISDs after lifting of boil water notice

Classes at a number of Houston-area school districts will remain closed despite the City of Houston lifting its boil water notice Tuesday morning. The following districts will not hold classes Tuesday:. Aldine ISD: All facilities will be closed. Houston ISD: All employees will work remotely. Pasadena ISD: Staff must report...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Boil water notice issued for large part of Harris County, Houston area

HOUSTON - The City of Houston has issued a boil water notice for the city's main water system. According to the notice, the water pressure dropped below the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality's required minimum of 20 PSI during a power outage at the East Water Purification Plan around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

H-E-B and Kroger limit bottled water sales under boil notice

In light of the boil-water notice issued by the city of Houston Sunday night, local residents are running to groceries stores across town to buy bottles of water for activities such as drinking, cooking, bathing and brushing their teeth. With supplies limited, stores such as Kroger, H-E-B and Randalls are only allowing customers to purchase so much bottled water at one time.
HOUSTON, TX

