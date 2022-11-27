Your help is needed to identify a suspect in a robbery at the Safeway Store on Coastal Highway in Rehoboth Beach. Delaware State Police say just after 7:30 Sunday evening a woman tried to leave the store with a car full of personal care items that had not been paid for. When confronted by a store employee she rammed them with the cart and sprayed them with pepper spray and ran out – with most of the items in the cart. She was last seen westbound on Miller Road in a large older-model black SUV. The suspect is white with blonde hair and wore dark jeans, a turquoise long-sleeve shirt, black gloves and a face mask. Anyone with information – contact State Police at 302-703-3299 or Crime Stoppers at 302-TIP-3333.

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO