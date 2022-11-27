Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WDEL 1150AM
UPDATE | 3 hospitalized following rollover crash in Bear
Three people were hospitalized following a crash on Pulaski Highway in Bear that left one vehicle overturned. The crash occurred at about 12:39 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, on Route 40 west of Walther Road. New Castle County police said they attempted to pull over a car in the...
WDEL 1150AM
Wilmington firefighters handle vacant structure fire
Investigators are looking for the cause of a fire in a vacant structure in Wilmington Monday night, November 28, 2022. A nearby resident reported the fire in the 200 block of East 25th Street around 8:45 p.m. Arriving firefighters reported flames from the second floor. The fire was quickly controlled...
nccpdnews.com
TRAFFIC SERVICES UNIT INVESTIGATES MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH IN NEWARK
(Newark, DE 19702) The New Castle County Division of Police Traffic Services Unit is currently investigating a motor vehicle crash that occurred near the intersection of Walther Road and Pulaski Highway. On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at approximately 12:39 PM officers responded to the area in reference to a motor vehicle crash involving three vehicles. Two adult drivers and one teenage passenger were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
WDEL 1150AM
Man seriously injured following fiery crash in Stanton
A 55-year-old man suffered serious burn injuries after a crash caused his minivan to catch fire Monday afternoon in Stanton. The wreck occurred at the intersection of Telegraph Road and Routes 7/4 just south of Main Street in Stanton at 3:15 on November 28, 2022. Paramedics said they treated the...
nccpdnews.com
POLICE ARREST WILMINGTON MAN FOR DUI AND VEHICULAR ASSAULT FOLLOWING CRASH – NEWARK
(Newark, DE 19702) New Castle County Police officers have authored an arrest warrant for Salvador Ayala (19) of Wilmington following a pursuit and crash. On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 12:39 PM a New Castle County Patrol Officer observed a red Honda commit multiple traffic violations near the area of Route 273 and Route 1. The Honda also nearly caused multiple traffic accidents near the intersection while cutting off numerous drivers. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop however, the driver of the Honda failed to stop and then fled at a high rate of speed.
WBOC
Hartly Area Home Struck by Gunfire
HARTLY, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating after a gunman opened fire on an occupied home near Hartly on Friday night. Police said that shortly after 8 p.m., troopers responded to a reported shooting on the 2500 block of Fords Corner Road. A 41-year-old man present at the home heard a series of approximately 6-8 gunshots, one of which struck his house. The ensuing investigation revealed that the home had been shot by one round that entered into an empty bedroom. The victim was not injured during this incident.
WBOC
Goldsboro Man Arrested After Barricade Incident
GOLDSBORO, Md. - A Goldsboro man is behind bars on assault and related charges following a four-hour standoff with police on Monday afternoon. The sheriff's office said that shortly after 12 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 421 Main St. in Goldsboro for a reported tow truck driver having a shotgun pointed at him. Police said the driver further stated that the man pointing the shotgun at him was threatening to shoot him if he did not release the vehicle he was attempting to repossess and leave the property.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred Sunday night in the Newark area. On November 27, 2022, at approximately 10:40 p.m., a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling westbound in the left lane on Pulaski Highway (US 40). The Chevrolet was approaching the intersection at Pleasant Valley Road. A 2014 Subaru Forester, traveling eastbound in the westbound lane of Pulaski Highway, was also approaching the intersection and struck the Silverado in a head-on collision.
WGMD Radio
Can You Identify this Robbery Suspect in Rehoboth Beach?
Your help is needed to identify a suspect in a robbery at the Safeway Store on Coastal Highway in Rehoboth Beach. Delaware State Police say just after 7:30 Sunday evening a woman tried to leave the store with a car full of personal care items that had not been paid for. When confronted by a store employee she rammed them with the cart and sprayed them with pepper spray and ran out – with most of the items in the cart. She was last seen westbound on Miller Road in a large older-model black SUV. The suspect is white with blonde hair and wore dark jeans, a turquoise long-sleeve shirt, black gloves and a face mask. Anyone with information – contact State Police at 302-703-3299 or Crime Stoppers at 302-TIP-3333.
Two Dead After Vehicle Flips Several Times In Violent Maryland Crash
Two young adults are dead after a violent crash in Baltimore, authorities say. A 23-year-old woman and 22-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene after the vehicle they were traveling in flipped over several times near the 1900 block of W. Northern Parkway on Sunday, Nov. 27, according to Baltimore police.
WBOC
Goldsboro Man Accused of Threatening Car Repossession Man and Police With Shotgun
GOLDSBORO, Md. - We are learning more about the Goldsboro man accused of a 4-hour standoff with police on Monday. The Caroline County Sheriff's office says 40-year-old Thomas Lee Miller Jr. threatened a tow truck driver. The alleged victim, Joseph Lituski, tells WBOC that it happened at a home on Main Street in Goldsboro at around 12 p.m., as he was repossessing a car.
WGMD Radio
Salisbury Fire on Hudson Road – Accidental
Firefighters from Salisbury were called to a home on Hudson Road at 5:45 this morning for a structure fire which was discovered by County Sheriff’s deputies who were dispatched to the home for a motion alarm. They observed the fire and requested the fire department. Crews from Salisbury and Delmar responded and found smoke showing.
nccpdnews.com
NEW CASTLE COUNTY POLICE REMEMBER FALLEN OFFICER, CORPORAL PAUL SWEENEY
Cpl Paul J. Sweeney III was 26 years old and lived with his wife, Gail, and their two children – Gail, 4, and Paul John II, 3 – in the Roselle area near Elsmere. While on duty, the night of Oct. 20, 1972, he was seriously injured in a motor vehicle accident. On this date, November 30, 1972, Cpl. Sweeney succumbed to his injuries.
firststateupdate.com
Man Critically Injured In Sunday Morning Apartment Fire
The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating this morning’s fire in Wilmington that critically injured one person, according to Assistant State Fire Marshal Michael Chionchio. Chionchio said the blaze, reported shortly before 2:00 am, occurred on the 300 block of Mary Street in the. Richardson Park development...
firststateupdate.com
Man Shot In Wilmington Early Monday
Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 2:47 a.m. in the 100 block of East 23rd Street. Police located a 39-year-old male gunshot victim, who arrived at the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains under investigation and further details will be released when possible. Anyone...
WBOC
Dover Police Say Attempted Burglary Suspect Caught in the Act
DOVER, Del. - Dover police say a 27-year-old man is facing multiple charges after officers caught him attempting to burglarize a woman's home on Monday night. Police said that shortly before 9 p.m., they received a call from a woman who stated that someone was trying to break into her home on the 800 block of South State Street. Officers responded to the house and reportedly observed Dwayne Tate, of Dover, wearing a mask and standing on the front porch of the home.
fox29.com
Police issue warning after thieves attempt to rob several Gloucester County properties
WASHINGTON TWP., N.J. - With the holiday season in full swing, police are on high prowl as they warn the public of heightened thefts-- from catalytic converters, to holiday presents. Police are saturating local neighborhoods with patrols after they say thieves hit multiple developments, looking to get into people's cars...
WGMD Radio
Police Investigating Shooting Incident at Hartly Home
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident in the Hartly area Friday night just around 8:15. Police say a 41 year old man was at home on Fords Corner Road when he heard 6 to 8 gunshots – one of which struck his house. Police say that one shot entered into an empty bedroom. The victim was not injured. Police have no suspect information and ask that anyone who witnessed this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
firststateupdate.com
Newark Police Tie Familiar Suspects To Fireman Impersonation Incident
Newark Police Detectives have charged four suspects with their involvement in this incident. After detectives reviewed surveillance footage and conducted interviews, they determined that similar incidents occurred within other police jurisdictions, including New Castle County Police and New Castle City Police. Detectives also determined that cash had been taken from the victim’s residence police said Tuesday.
firststateupdate.com
County Police Update Fatal Incident In Newark
New Castle County Police have released some details on Marrows Road fatal incident. Police said on Friday, November 25, 2022, at 7:37 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the intersection of Old Newark Road and Marrows Road, Newark in reference to a vehicle crash. Upon arrival, officers located a motor vehicle that had crashed into a tree. Officers located the 20-year-old male driver and sole occupant of the vehicle and discovered that he had a gunshot wound to his upper body. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.
