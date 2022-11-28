ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9NEWS

Broncos sign Lamar Jackson to practice squad ahead of Ravens game

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Cornerback Lamar Jackson has been signed to the practice squad of the Denver Broncos. To make room for Jackson, the Broncos released wide receiver Kaden Davis and running back Tyreik McAllister from the practice squad on Tuesday. A third-year cornerback from from the University of Nebraska,...
DENVER, CO
New York Post

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey kiss on the sideline before 49ers-Saints game

Olivia Culpo has become a sideline staple at Levi’s Stadium after the Panthers traded her boyfriend Christian McCaffrey to 49ers last month. The model and actress shared a kiss with the running back before the 49ers defeated the Saints 13-0 on Sunday for their fourth consecutive win. Culpo took to her Instagram story to repost a clip of the couple’s sweet moment on the sidelines, where she was decked out in 49ers gear. The TLC star, 30, rocked a red bomber jacket with the 49ers logo on the back, and jeans with white boots. Culpo attended the game with McCaffrey’s...
SANTA CLARA, CA
NJ.com

Giants draft bust injured again, misses another game

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Kadarius Toney is hurt. The Giants draft bust, who spent much of his time in New York on the sideline, is dealing with another injury. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The wide receiver didn’t play in the Kansas City...
NJ.com

Jets, Zach Wilson headed for divorce, NFL insider says | ‘You think he wants to be there?’

The opinions on Zach Wilson just keep coming. People have had a lot to say about the Jets quarterback especially since his disappointing performance Week 11 headlined New York’s 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots. Wilson connected on just 9 of 22 passes for 77 yards and was sacked four times, good for a QB rating of just 50.8. What’s more, is the 23-year-old refused to take responsibility for his poor performance in the post-game press conference.
New York Post

Shannon Sharpe zings Zach Wilson with ‘cougar hunting’ jab after Jets benching

Shannon Sharpe kicked Zach Wilson while he’s down. One day after quarterback Mike White and the Jets thrashed the Bears, 31-10, Sharped declared on FS1’s “Undisputed” that the starting job should be White’s for the rest of the year while Wilson, who was benched last week, could perhaps take up other off-field activities. “Mike White threw for 300 yards. You look at those conditions — it wasn’t like it was 75 and sunny — and he was spinning like he was in a phone booth,” Sharpe said. “I’m sorry, Zach, you might have to go cougar hunting again, but you ain’t getting...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Spun

Cardinals Release Wide Receiver Following Sunday's Loss

The Arizona Cardinals made a roster move that involved a wide receiver on Monday. The team officially waived receiver Andre Baccellia following Sunday's heartbreaking loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Cardinals needed to stop a two-point conversion with less than a minute left to win but were unable to.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Green Bay Packers A.J. Dillon’s Wife, Gabrielle Dillon

A.J. Dillon of the Green Bay Packers has had an up-and-down 2022, with some impressive performances and some setbacks due to injury. The footballer’s personal highlight of the year was his wedding to the woman of his dreams. A.J. Dillon’s wife, Gabrielle Dillon, was always there to cheer him on at every game. The Dillons’ chemistry and adventures set the bar for other couples. Fans are curious about the running back’s other half, a professional photographer. So we reveal her full background in this Gabrielle Dillon wiki.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Packers Worked Out Notable Quarterback On Tuesday

With Aaron Rodgers battling a rib injury, the Packers have decided to bring in quarterback James Morgan for a workout. Morgan was selected by the Jets in the fourth round of the 2020 draft. After being waived in 2021, he had brief stints with the Panthers, Steelers and Colts. By...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Jets Signed Former Cardinals Running Back On Tuesday

The New York Jets added to their backfield on Tuesday. According to Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, "The Jets signed former Cardinals RB Jonathan Ward to the practice squad." An undrafted back out of Central Michigan, Ward played in 32 games for the Cards, including five this season; totaling...
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Packers Reportedly Cutting Former First Round Pick

Earlier in November, the Packers claimed safety Johnathan Abram off waivers. He selected by the Raiders in the first round of the 2019 draft. There was some optimism in Green Bay that Abram could revitalize his career. That won't be the case - at least not for right now. According...
GREEN BAY, WI
NJ.com

Updated NFL playoff picture after Eagles beat Packers: Giants, Buccaneers hanging on; Patriots in trouble?

With one game remaining in Week 12 of the 2022 NFL regular season, one thing is clear: the NFC East is too legit to quit. Per NFL PR: “Each of the four teams in the NFC East – Philadelphia (10-1 after Sunday Night Football), Dallas (8-3), the New York Giants (7-4) and Washington (7-5) – have winning records through Week 12 this season. The NFC East is the second division in which all four teams have at least seven wins through Week 12 since realignment in 2002, joining the AFC North in 2014.”
WASHINGTON STATE
atozsports.com

Eagles HC explains confusing moment vs. Packers

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni cleared the air on a dicey situation that cost his team the lead early on in Sunday night’s win over the Green Bay Packers. Sirianni addressed the decision to not challenge a Jalen Hurts run up the middle on 3rd & 1 with just over five minutes to play in the first quarter. Though it looked like Hurts had enough for the first down, he was ruled short, which set up for a 4th & 1.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Bills could catch major break in tightly-contested divisional race

It’s critical that the Buffalo Bills (8-3) focus on the task at hand with the team going on the road to face New England Patriots (6-5) on Thursday night. With that being said, the Bills might catch just the break they need in order to overtake the Miami Dolphins (8-3) for the lead in the AFC East.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy