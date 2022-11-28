If you owe tolls in the state of Maryland – the grace period to pay them without civil penalties will end on Wednesday. The grace period – or Customer Assistance Plan offers a civil penalty waiver for Video Tolls and has been in effect for the past 9 months. On December 1st toll debt referrals to Central Collection Unit for collections actions – and to the Motor Vehicle Administration for vehicle registration suspensions which will resume.

