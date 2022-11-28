ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MDOT Last Call to Pay Video Tolls & Save

If you owe tolls in the state of Maryland – the grace period to pay them without civil penalties will end on Wednesday. The grace period – or Customer Assistance Plan offers a civil penalty waiver for Video Tolls and has been in effect for the past 9 months. On December 1st toll debt referrals to Central Collection Unit for collections actions – and to the Motor Vehicle Administration for vehicle registration suspensions which will resume.
Twelve Delaware Schools Recognized for Students’ Academic Achievement

Twelve schools from across Delaware are being commended for their student’s growth and progress in English language proficiency. Among the school districts recognized include Woodbridge Early Childhood Center, Lewes Elementary School, Laurel Elementary School, and West Seaford Elementary School. Woodbridge Early Childhood Education Center in the Woodbridge School District...
