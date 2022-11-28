Read full article on original website
Related
WGMD Radio
MDOT Last Call to Pay Video Tolls & Save
If you owe tolls in the state of Maryland – the grace period to pay them without civil penalties will end on Wednesday. The grace period – or Customer Assistance Plan offers a civil penalty waiver for Video Tolls and has been in effect for the past 9 months. On December 1st toll debt referrals to Central Collection Unit for collections actions – and to the Motor Vehicle Administration for vehicle registration suspensions which will resume.
WGMD Radio
Minnesota crews working to rescue more than 100 people stranded on large ice chunk on lake
Minnesota first responders were working Monday to rescue more than 100 people from a large chunk of ice that broke free. The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office said the ice chunk broke free in the Upper Red lake, almost 300 miles north of Minneapolis. Authorities urged anyone else on the...
WGMD Radio
Twelve Delaware Schools Recognized for Students’ Academic Achievement
Twelve schools from across Delaware are being commended for their student’s growth and progress in English language proficiency. Among the school districts recognized include Woodbridge Early Childhood Center, Lewes Elementary School, Laurel Elementary School, and West Seaford Elementary School. Woodbridge Early Childhood Education Center in the Woodbridge School District...
Comments / 0