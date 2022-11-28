Read full article on original website
OU Close To Developing New Football Facility
The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents have moved closer to building a new football operations facility for the Sooner football team. The new facility would be located adjacent to the Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, and officials will soon work with a consultant to develop what the facility would look like.
DEADline: Who Murdered OKC Metro Barber Joseph Jackson?
Six years ago, a neighbor found Oklahoma City metro barber Joseph Jackson, 42, dead in the garage of his townhouse. Investigators say it appeared Jackson opened the door to his killer. Oklahoma City Police are opening the case files to News 9’s licensed investigator Lisa Monahan and photojournalist Mike Weber....
Man Injured In Early-Morning Shooting In NW Oklahoma City
Police are investigating after a person was injured in an early-morning shooting in northwest Oklahoma City on Thursday. According to Oklahoma City Police (OKCPD), the shooting happened around 2 a.m. near Northwest 39th Street and North Tulsa Avenue. Police say officers originally responded to a call about a victim who...
OKC Firefighters Respond To Blaze In SE OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - Firefighters responded to a house fire at around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday near Southeast 15th Street and South Eastern Avenue. Authorities on scene said one person was treated for injuries and transported to the hospital while one dog was rescued from the fire and is uninjured.
1 Injured In SE OKC Shooting
One person has been injured after a shooting near 3113 SE 51st St. in Oklahoma City Wednesday night, according to police. The victim was shot several times while on his front porch, police said. Police have not released suspect information yet. This is a developing story.
MMIP, OCPD Searching For Woman Last Seen In September
Missing and Murdered Indigenous People of Central Oklahoma and Oklahoma City law enforcement are searching for a woman who was last seen in September. Misty Dawn Rudy was last seen in the Oklahoma City area on September 27. She is 46 years old. Rudy is a member of the Choctaw...
Man Shot While Walking Home From Work In SE Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City police are searching for a suspect in connection to a shooting that happened Wednesday night in southeast Oklahoma City. Police said this happened at a home near South Bryant Avenue and Southeast 44th Street. The victim, Stephan Becerra, 30, told police he was walking home from work when...
Crews Respond To 5 Car Crash In NW OKC
Emergency crews responded to a five car crash in northwest Oklahoma City on Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened near NW 50th St. and Portland Ave. around 2:30 p.m. No word on any injuries at this time.
DHS Looking To Reduce Waitlist For Developmental Disabilities Services
There's a new plan to cut down on the waitlist for Developmental Disabilities Services in Oklahoma. The Department of Human Services will start holding informational meetings throughout the month of December. Sessions will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the following dates and locations:. Dec. 5 in...
Oklahoma City Public Schools Looking To Hire Dozens Of Teachers
Oklahoma City Public Schools is looking to hire dozens of classroom teachers and numerous other positions within the district. OKCPS held a job fair Tuesday afternoon at the Clara Luper Center for Educational Services. “The district is looking to hire 77 certified positions, including 44 classroom teachers,” said Amber Muse,...
3 Killed In Crash Along US-281 In Caddo County
Three people are dead following a crash in Caddo County, just north of Gracemont on Wednesday, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers. Troopers say 27-year-old Antoinette Evilsizor was driving southbound along US-281 on Wednesday when she crossed the center line and hit a car that was traveling northbound. Troopers...
Fire Crews Battle NW OKC House Fire
Fire crews responded to the scene of a house fire Wednesday evening in northwest Oklahoma City. The home is located near North Pennsylvania Avenue and West Hefner Road. According to OKCFD, the fire has been contained and the department will be hitting hot spots. No injuries were reported.
Viral Video Leads To OKC Animal Abuse Arrest
A volunteer from Mutts Misfits captured video of a man displaying acts of animal cruelty. The viral video shows the suspect throwing the dog out the door of a home and into a backyard. Oklahoma City Police arrested Robby Jackson earlier this month and Jackson is facing animal cruelty charges....
Local Group Delivers Christmas Gifts To Oklahoma Senior Citizens
It is the season for giving, but sadly many of our most valued community members won’t receive anything for Christmas. That’s where Socks for Seniors comes in. Sue McMillan started Socks for Seniors in 2013, when she heard that many nursing home residents don’t receive Christmas gifts.
19-Year-Old Injured In Overnight Shooting In NE OKC
A 19-year-old was hospitalized late Tuesday night after suffering a gunshot wound to the arm on the northeast side of the city. According to Oklahoma City Police, the shooting happened at a home near Northeast 67th Street and Braniff Drive. Police said the victim, Daquaylyn Mitchell, answered the door and...
OKCPS Hosting Job Fair
Oklahoma City Public Schools is hosting a job fair today, looking to hire multiple positions including teachers. Job Candidates will be interviewed from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Clara Luper Center for Educational Services. District leaders are hiring for many positions, including 44 open teacher positions.
Police Identify Suspect In NW OKC Valentine's Day Double Homicide
An Oklahoma City double homicide on Valentine’s Day that went cold now has answers. Investigators recently identified 51-year-old David Shatswell as the alleged killer. Police did not have to search long for Shatswell. They said he has a lengthy criminal history and has been locked up in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections custody since September for a firearms conviction. Shatswell faces two charges of first-degree murder.
Homeowner Hospitalized, Pets Killed In Early Morning House Fire
An Oklahoma City man is hospitalized after his home caught fire on Wednesday morning. Firefighters said while the man was able to make it out alive, three of his dogs were killed. Firefighters who arrived on scene found the man in his yard as his house burned. "It was just...
What Consumers Need To Know As Medicare Deadline Approaches
The deadline for seniors to choose their Medicare policy is quickly approaching, and with the new year comes new changes to the federal program. Sung Kang, an Insurance Broker based in Oklahoma City, said people need to lock down their Medicare before the deadline of Dec. 7, but to be aware that not everything is what it seems.
