Kyle Allen has a plain message for defensive end Myles Garrett when the Houston Texans host the Cleveland Browns Sunday for Week 13. “Be nice to me,” Allen said. Allen used to be teammates with Garrett when the two played together at Texas A&M from 2014-15, which gives Allen considerable insight as to how dominant the former 2017 No. 1 overall pick is.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO