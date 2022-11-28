Read full article on original website
What minimalism means and how it is evolving to become the warmest decor trend of 2023
Minimalism has had many forms over time, from its roots in stoicism and ancient Greece, to the fine art movement of the 1960s, to today’s decluttering gurus like Marie Kondo. But each expression of minimalism has had a similar goal: to eliminate excess. “For centuries, people have chosen minimalism...
How do minimalists decorate for Christmas? 4 rules to keep your home calm but super-festive
Traditionally, minimalist interiors have been characterized by an almost brutal absence of clutter and rejection of ornamentation. The design philosophy strives for simplicity to enhance wellbeing. It's a noble pursuit, but not a very Christmassy one. In fact, die-hard minimalists would likely recoil at the thought of bringing glittering baubles, inflatable Santas and tinsel into their homes.
How can I divide a bedroom into two rooms? 10 ideas that will transform how you use your space
There are plenty of reasons you might want to divide a bedroom into two rooms, whether it's to create a closet, home office, or even to create a second bedroom. Yet, it isn't always possible to construct internal walls or renovate a room at the drop of a hat. Whether...
Should a sofa touch the wall? The one-minute furniture trick that can make even small rooms look bigger
When you live in a small space, it's tempting to do absolutely anything you can that might make the space feel bigger. Paint the walls the brightest of whites, put up the hugest mirror you can find, and push the furniture to the very edges of the room. However, sometimes all this can do is highlight the tiny proportions of a space. Sometimes it pays to do things that seem counterintuitive.
How can you divide a room with furniture? 8 layout tricks that will make a living room cozier
There are several ways you can divide a room with furniture but, first of all, it's worth investigating why you would want to. Whether you live in a sprawling home or in a one-bedroom apartment, you can't always construct a wall to add the structure some spaces need. Without this structure, open-concept spaces, or even just rooms on the larger side, can feel out of proportion, plus it gives you the opportunity to introduce different spaces for different tasks, or just to create a different atmosphere for certain areas within the same room.
Winter 2022 Nail Trends: French Pearl, Extreme Minimalism, and More
Now that we’ve formally entered a brand new season (and a brand new yr!), it’s excessive time to start out in search of the brand new nail inspiration that can carry us via to spring. Although we’ll seemingly spend a very good portion of the winter with our palms tucked into gloves and pockets, we additionally know that nothing raises our spirits fairly like a contemporary mani. And through the darkish winter months, we’ll take all of the TLC we get.
The more joy the better! This designer home shows how to do stylishly maximalist Christmas decor
There are so many ways to decorate your house for Christmas. Classic, with a tree and a palette of red, gold and green. Scandi, with a neutral grouping of beiges, browns and creams. But what if, this year of all years, you wanted to go all out joyful? That was the thinking behind the decoration of this architecturally incredible house in South London, UK, where a maximalist burst of bright colors fills each corner with festive happiness.
We can't believe this antique-look closet is actually an IKEA hack – made from PAX units and budget timber
We all dream of a large built-in closet to store our ever-growing collection of clothes, and this clever IKEA PAX hack offers just that, all within a beautiful bespoke design. Arched wooden-effect fronts and brass hardware make this six-door wardrobe a statement piece of furniture that looks right at home in this understated, Scandi-cool bedroom - and we're utterly smitten.
Should I 'float' my living room furniture? The how and why of moving your sofa away from the walls
The idea of floating furniture involves pulling furniture into the center of the room and away from the walls. In the right hands, it's a clever tool to create the feeling of more space and a useful zoning device. In the wrong ones, it can actually make a room feel more cramped and poorly designed. To get to the core of how to master the idea, we spoke to the interior designers who explain in what situation it might be best to use the floating furniture hack, and when it should be avoided.
Painted headboard ideas – 10 quick and clever DIY projects that will transform a bland bedroom
No bedroom is complete without a headboard, we say, but if you've inherited a bed that's either lacking in that department, or has one but it feels a bit lackluster, a painted headboard could be the answer. A painted headboard could take many forms, but more often than not, it's...
"It Helped Me Cut Back Without Feeling Deprived": People Are Revealing The Money-Saving Tip They Swear By, And I Feel Richer Already
"Leave the house less. Literally every time I leave the house I spend at least $100."
Is it okay to have more than one mirror in a room? This is the one instance designers say it's never okay
If you’ve ever decorated a room with mirrors, you might have asked yourself the question: is it okay to have more than one mirror in a room? For some spaces, like a bathroom, the answer could be a straightforward yes: twin sinks, for example, might look a little odd without a mirror over each. But for other rooms, it gets a little trickier – and the interior design rules aren’t always clear-cut.
Should I invest in a self-watering planter? How this clever, low-tech buy changed my luck with houseplants
Do you find it hard to switch off on vacation because you're worried that your houseplants might be dying back at home? (For plant moms like me, it's a genuine concern...) Maybe you're just a serial plant killer who neglects your green-fronded friends. If the answer is yes to either, a self-watering planter might be the solution to your problems.
8 ideas for light walls with dark trim that capture this paint trend perfectly
Dark trim and light walls are a design combination that can bring depth to your interiors, add contrast to a room, and create a touch of drama. While it might be the norm to paint your trim a bright white, going dark might be a more interesting way to give your interiors a revamp.
Should you have a TV in the bedroom? These experts put the debate to rest, definitively
It's the eternal debate – should you have a TV in the bedroom? Many couples find themselves on opposite sides of this battle, and for good reason. The bedroom is a space for deep relaxation and switching off from the world, and having a TV in this space can be both a boon and a bane.
Making Interiors smell as good as they look
Have you ever entered a space and instantly felt at home, or quite the opposite, uncomfortable or anxious?. The reason why is not always an evidence, be it the colours, the lighting, the furniture or perish the thought… the SMELL! A badly aligned interior may have you longing for more or running for the door.
