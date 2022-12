NOVEMBER 30, 2022 — UTSA is calling on San Antonio to #PackTheDome Friday night and wear blue for what is being widely regarded as the most important home game in the Roadrunners’ 12-season football history. UTSA hosts North Texas in the Ryan Conference USA Championship Game at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, December 2, at the Alamodome. A win would give the Roadrunners a second consecutive Conference USA title in their final season in the league.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO