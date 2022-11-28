Read full article on original website
Related
myscience.org
Nuclear physics prize awarded to University of Glasgow researcher
- A University of Glasgow nuclear physicist has been presented with a prestigious award and medal in recognition of his pioneering research in the field of muography. Dr David Mahon, of the School of Physics & Astronomy, officially received the National Nuclear Laboratory’s Chief Scientist’s Award & Medal at an event at the University’s Mazumdar-Shaw Advanced Research Centre on Thursday 17 November.
myscience.org
Utrecht University best Dutch broad classical university
On 24 November, the ’Keuzegids’ (Selection Guide) Universities 2023 was published. In the Keuzegids, 20 UU Bachelor’s degrees are rated best compared to similar programmes at other Dutch universities. In addition, 17 UU Bachelor’s programmes receive a quality seal ’Top programme’. At the institutional level, Utrecht ends in first place in the ranking of six Dutch broad classical universities, just like last year.
myscience.org
The UB and Cornellà create a Chair to promote the study of the gender perspective and feminisms in the field of science
The University of Barcelona and the City Council of Cornellà de Llobregat have created the UB Chair of Gender Perspective and Feminisms Ciutat de Cornellà. Among the objectives of this chair are, for example, to give support and visibility to research with a gender and feminist perspective, to promote feminist and critical scientific knowledge —especially in the most masculinised areas of knowledge such as science— and, in general, to bring this research closer to the public.
myscience.org
Linguistic Diversity Collective formally launches with ’Supporting Manchester’s language communities’ public panel event
The Linguistic Diversity Collective and Creative Manchester held a free event in October in the University’s Alliance Manchester Business School penthouse event space. ’Supporting Manchester’s language communities: Language endangerment and maintenance’ included a cross-disciplinary panel and marked the official launch of the Linguistic Diversity Collective. The event was well attended by University staff, students and members of the public both in-person and via Zoom.
myscience.org
Imperial aerodynamics expert briefs MPs on future vehicle design
Dr Georgios Rigas attended Evidence Week 2022 and briefed MPs on how Imperial’s aerodynamics research will improve future road and air vehicle designs. Dr Georgios Rigas , Senior Lecturer in the Department of Aeronautics at Imperial College London and affiliate of the Brahmal Institute for Sustainable Aviation , attended parliament last week to introduce his work on vehicle aerodynamics to MPs.
myscience.org
Discover the Observatory of audiences and cultural practices
Culture in all its forms, the dissemination and construction of knowledge are among the fundamental missions of universities. The creation of an Observatory of cultural audiences and practices aims to evaluate the institution’s actions and to respond to a growing demand for audience studies, both internally and from partners within the Aix-Marseille Université perimeter. This introductory morning will be an opportunity to introduce this quantitative, qualitative, exploratory and interdisciplinary evaluation system and its missions.
myscience.org
Pioneering climate action in architecture education
A University of Queensland School of Architecture lecturer has been awarded a 2022 Churchill Fellowship to further her work pioneering climate action in the profession. Dr Liz Brogden has designed Australia’s first mandatory course focusing on climate change within a Master of Architecture program, to be implemented at UQ from 2023.
myscience.org
Organic cation transporters: study provides insights for the first time
Monoamines are neurotransmitters in the central and peripheral nervous systems and they also transmit signals between cells and the brain. This transmission is followed by their reuptake into the cells by means of transporters. While the specific monoamine transporters have already been well studied, not enough is known about the organic cation transporters, which are high-capacity monoamine transporters. A research team led by Julian Maier and supervised by Harald Sitte from MedUni Vienna’s Center for Physiology and Pharmacology has now succeeded in mapping the structure of a hitherto little-studied cation transporter and has also investigated mutations found in neuropsychiatric patients. The study was published in the prestigious journal "Nature Communications".
myscience.org
UC3M coordinates an international project on 3D printing in the transport and security industries
Scientists from the DIAGONAL project, coordinated by Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (UC3M) and made up of ten European and American universities and research centres, are developing a new generation of functionally graded materials, which are those generally made up of different components (metals, ceramics, polymers, etc.) mixed using 3D printers. This type of technology, with applications in the air transport and security industries, will make it possible to obtain more efficient, sustainable and cheaper materials.
myscience.org
What are the UB students like?
The results of the survey "The students’ living and study conditions" have been published. A minority of students of the University of Barcelona (14.5%) have family members with a low level of employment, a figure that illustrates that equity in higher education is a challenge that has yet to be met. This is one of the conclusions of the first edition of the survey "The students’ living and study conditions", carried out by the Student Observatory of the UB’s Vice-Rector’s Office for Students and Participation.
myscience.org
Uncertain Futures team Win Manchester Culture Award
The Uncertain Futures team has won the Manchester Culture Award 2022 in the category of Protection of Equality and Social Justice. The Manchester Culture Awards - which were launched in 2018 and are organised by Manchester City Council - provide an annual opportunity to recognise and showcase the talent, creativity and culture that makes Manchester so unique.
myscience.org
Digital Transformation and Organisational Identity Construction
To examine how digital transformation challenges organisational identity construction: it is the goal of the project "New Ways of Making Sense of Who We Are: How Digital Transformation Challenges Organizational Identity Construction," led by Dr Alessandra Zamparini, professor-researcher at USI Faculty of Communication, Culture and Society. The study is one of eight USI projects that received positive feedback from the Swiss National Science Foundation (SNSF) in the second annual round.
Graphene is a proven supermaterial, but manufacturing the versatile form of carbon at usable scales remains a challenge
“Future chips may be 10 times faster, all thanks to graphene”; “Graphene may be used in COVID-19 detection”; and “Graphene allows batteries to charge 5x faster” – those are just a handful of recent dramatic headlines lauding the possibilities of graphene. Graphene is an incredibly light, strong and durable material made of a single layer of carbon atoms. With these properties, it is no wonder researchers have been studying ways that graphene could advance material science and technology for decades. I never know what to expect when I tell people I study graphene – some have never heard of it, while...
myscience.org
Breaking the scaling limits of analog computing
New technique could diminish errors that hamper the performance of super-fast analog optical neural networks. As machine-learning models become larger and more complex, they require faster and more energy-efficient hardware to perform computations. Conventional digital computers are struggling to keep up. An analog optical neural network could perform the same...
myscience.org
ASCERTAIN-project: improve affordability and sustainability innovative health technologies
The affordability of newly approved innovative health technologies (IHTs) is challenging in many health systems. Health care payers and health care industry across the European Union (EU) have explored different ways of defining payment for new products. Starting in December 2022 the HORIZON funded project ASCERTAIN (Affordability and Sustainability improvements...
Chinese scientists have managed to create a strong, flexible ceramic
Chinese researchers have created the first ceramic substance in the world that can flex like metal. This development, if true, could improve artificial joints and engine performance. Before this discovery, it was commonly believed that a ceramic's flexibility and strength were opposites and that either would worsen if the other...
myscience.org
Open Science: data sharing struggling
Despite mandatory data sharing policies adopted by some scientific journals, the potential for reuse of these data remains limited. This is the finding of a meta-research on open science undertaken by Dominique Roche, postdoctoral fellow in biology at the University of Neuchâtel. Open science is a worldwide movement to...
myscience.org
New Project at University of Freiburg to Study Regional Forest Policies
A comparative analysis will examine which approaches regional regimes are successful with and why. It is now generally recognized that forest policy does not end at national borders: globalization and environmental challenges like climate change and threats to biodiversity demand an international approach. However, little is known about the forest policies regional organizations pursue, the scale on which they are implemented, and their effectiveness. The project "Forest Governance Performances of Regional Regimes" aims to close these gaps: A comprehensive comparative analysis by the political scientist Diana Panke and the forest and environmental policy scientist Daniela Kleinschmit, both of the University of Freiburg, will receive funding from the German Research Foundation (DFG).
myscience.org
Creating a technologically inclusive model of disability
Recent philosophy PhD graduate breaking new ground in disability studies By Jon Parsons University Relations Dr. Lynne Sargent’s research focuses on what she defines as the "techno-inclusive model of disability," which has practical application for the ways that disabled people live their lives in digital and physical spaces. Sargent...
myscience.org
£2m water quality project to protect river ecosystems
Researchers from the University of Glasgow are lending their support to a new project led by the University of Stirling to explore how pollution and climate change are impacting freshwater ecosystems for the first time. The study, which has been awarded funding of £2 million from the Natural Environment Research...
Comments / 0