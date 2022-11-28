Read full article on original website
cascadebusnews.com
Dutch Bros in Oregon Donated More than $23,000 to Support Honor Flight of Central Oregon
(Photo | Courtesy of Dutch Bros) Dutch Bros locations in Oregon partnered with customers to donate more than $23,000 to Honor Flight of Central Oregon. Proceeds from every drink sold on November 11 at participating shops were donated to the organization to support their mission. Honor Flight of Central Oregon...
What’s my altitude? List of elevations in Portland, SW Wash., Willamette Valley
When the meteorologist says there’s a chance of snow at elevations above 500 feet or a winter weather watch in effect for areas above 2,000 feet, it can be informative – but only if you know the elevation you’re at or traveling to.
'The Holy Rollers': One of Oregon’s first cults
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Listen to Wicked West on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Stitcher. A man named Edmund Creffield started one of the first known cults in Oregon history in the early 1900s. The Brides of Christ was widely regarded as a cult in town, but dozens of women — many of them wealthy — abandoned their families to join it. Some even brought their children with them.
Meet the 2022 Oregon Beer Showdown winner
PORTLAND, Ore. — The newly crowned Oregon Beer Showdown winner is one of the event's more-improbable champions. That is, Monkless Belgian Ales began as a No. 14 seed when the 2022 bracket began. Driven by a rabid fan base, Bend-based Monkless plowed through the field, culminating in a finals win over its neighbor Crux Fermentation. Monkless collected more than 65% of the finals vote.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Restrictive zoning threatens to strangle Oregon’s newly legal magic mushroom industry
Magic mushrooms are starting to win the war on drugs in Oregon. Now comes the harder task of winning approval from local zoning officials. Back in 2020, Beaver State voters passed the first-ever ballot initiative allowing adults 21 and up to consume psilocybin (the psychoactive ingredient in magic mushrooms) in special “psilocybin service centers” with a licensed “facilitator” present. Come January, the Oregon Health Authority will start accepting license applications for such centers.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 11/28 – Cases Of Respiratory Viruses Increasing In Southern Oregon, Central Point Police Dept. Announces New Police Chief
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED: 9:28 PM NOV. 27, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST...
thatoregonlife.com
New Pod Of Orca Whales Spotted On Oregon Coast
Here in Oregon we love whale watching. During the spring and winter whale migrations, up to 25,000 gray whales and many pods of orcas pass by the Oregon coast and draw thousands of people with binoculars hoping to see these majestic creatures. This November whale watchers have been excited by a group of killer whales not normally seen along the Oregon coast that was recently sighted and photographed.
yachatsnews.com
Spending by coastal tourists has almost entirely recovered from depths of the 2020 pandemic, new study shows
Spending by visitors in four northwest Oregon coastal counties has mostly rebounded from the two-year coronavirus pandemic and is expected to fully recover in 2023, according to a new analysis by the Oregon Employment Department. Visitor spending rose to $1.46 billion in northwest Oregon in 2021 – an increase of...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 5 things to know Wednesday: Winter Storm Warning
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Oregon Cascades and parts of Central Oregon until 4:00 p.m. Thursday. Heavy mountain snow is expected and the ski areas will receive anywhere from 2-3 feet of new snow. Winds will be a concern up in the Cascades gusting around 70 miles per hour or stronger up at Mt. Bachelor. The rest of the High Desert can expect strong winds through the morning and into the afternoon. Snow levels start relatively high and will plummet throughout the day. Higher elevations can expect accumulating snow with anywhere from 3-6 inches for parts of southern Deschutes County.
SNAP Benefits Oregon: Here’s How Much Oregonians Will Receive in December!
The emergency SNAP benefits allotments made in December in Oregon will continue, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services. After the federal government authorized the compensation for December, Oregon will distribute the emergency allotments in January 2023. However, once the federal public health emergency is over, it is anticipated that emergency allotments to SNAP recipients would come to an end.
Six Great Burger Places in Oregon
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you wish to try some new restaurants, here is a list of six amazing burger places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit soon.
Readers respond: Betsy Johnson helped Oregon even without winning
Thank you, Betsy Johnson. You may not have won the governorship of Oregon. I’m sure I represent one of the many Democrats who at the last minute switched their votes from you to Tina Kotek. But Oregon won. Your candidacy put Oregon’s dismal response to homelessness, addiction and behavioral health in the public’s eye in a way that never would have happened with a Tina Kotek-Christine Drazan race. And now Kotek is planning to meet with Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler on a regular basis. You made this happen, Betsy Johnson. And Phil Knight, the millions you contributed to Johnson’s campaign was money well spent.
opb.org
Archeologists near Oregon-California border use canine forensics to find cremated remains after McKinney Fire
Your browser does not support the audio element. Lynne Engelbert guides her dog Piper around the site of a home that burned down during the McKinney Fire this year. It devastated the small town of Klamath River near the Oregon-California border. She’s at Valerie Linfoot’s home, where a specially trained...
resourceworld.com
Paramount Gold hits permitting milestone in Oregon
Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (PZG-NYSE American) said Tuesday the Federal Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has accepted the plan of operations for the proposed high-grade underground Grassy Mountain gold mine in eastern Oregon as complete. With completeness, Paramount said the BLM will issue a notice of intent, thereby initiating the...
Oregon’s paid leave program will start collecting funds from workers, employers on Jan. 1
Oregon’s paid family and medical leave program will begin collecting money to fund the new initiative from workers and businesses with 25 or more employees on Jan. 1. Starting next year, workers will pay 0.6% of their gross wages every paycheck and big employers will contribute an additional 0.4%.
KVAL
Valley snow possible with Oregon's latest winter storm
EUGENE, Ore. — Winter weather is taking aim at Western Oregon. Cold air and the chance of wet weather brings a higher chance of snow to the valley floor. Snow elevations are expected to drop early Thursday morning. Valley locations will likely see a few snow flurries early Thursday...
activenorcal.com
Whaleback Pack Delivers California’s Largest Known Wolf Litter in Over 100 Years
The Whaleback Pack, living in Northern California’s Siskiyou County, delivered a historic litter of pups in 2022. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed the pack added 8 pups this year, the largest known litter of wolf pups in over 100 years. The Whaleback Pack now sits at...
kptv.com
Police dismiss rumors that Idaho student stabbings connected to unsolved Oregon case
MOSCOW, Idaho - Two weeks after a grisly quadruple murder of four college students, detectives have shot down a number of speculations, including rumors that the murders may be tied to unsolved crimes in Oregon and Washington. Since no suspects have been named by the authorities in the stabbing deaths...
kbnd.com
Hundreds Of Goats Clear City-Owned Property In Redmond
REDMOND, OR -- A herd of goats is still chomping away on 138 acres of city-owned property, northwest of Redmond’s wastewater treatment plant. Wastewater Division Manager Ryan Kirchner says the city gets two cuttings a year of orchard grass from the field and sells it to local farmers. On November 16th, the goats started eating what’s grown since the second cutting, which can't be harvested. "It’s really good for the orchard grass, and it’s beneficial for a local farmer," Kirchner tells KBND News, "Instead of him having to utilize hay that he’s bailed up or stored or purchased for the winter, he’s able to utilize this hay, which otherwise would just go to waste because the grass would die over the winter."
opb.org
After more than two decades, Oregon removes Highway 20′s ‘safety corridor’ designation
Crash rates along U.S. Highway 20 in Lincoln County have fallen enough that the Oregon Department of Transportation has decided to remove the “safety corridor” designation. In a so-called “safety corridor,” traffic patrols are increased and fines are doubled. It’s a targeted approach to reducing traffic crashes on...
