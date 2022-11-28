ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

KGW

'The Holy Rollers': One of Oregon’s first cults

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Listen to Wicked West on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Stitcher. A man named Edmund Creffield started one of the first known cults in Oregon history in the early 1900s. The Brides of Christ was widely regarded as a cult in town, but dozens of women — many of them wealthy — abandoned their families to join it. Some even brought their children with them.
CORVALLIS, OR
KGW

Meet the 2022 Oregon Beer Showdown winner

PORTLAND, Ore. — The newly crowned Oregon Beer Showdown winner is one of the event's more-improbable champions. That is, Monkless Belgian Ales began as a No. 14 seed when the 2022 bracket began. Driven by a rabid fan base, Bend-based Monkless plowed through the field, culminating in a finals win over its neighbor Crux Fermentation. Monkless collected more than 65% of the finals vote.
OREGON STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

Restrictive zoning threatens to strangle Oregon’s newly legal magic mushroom industry

Magic mushrooms are starting to win the war on drugs in Oregon. Now comes the harder task of winning approval from local zoning officials. Back in 2020, Beaver State voters passed the first-ever ballot initiative allowing adults 21 and up to consume psilocybin (the psychoactive ingredient in magic mushrooms) in special “psilocybin service centers” with a licensed “facilitator” present. Come January, the Oregon Health Authority will start accepting license applications for such centers.
OREGON STATE
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 11/28 – Cases Of Respiratory Viruses Increasing In Southern Oregon, Central Point Police Dept. Announces New Police Chief

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED: 9:28 PM NOV. 27, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
thatoregonlife.com

New Pod Of Orca Whales Spotted On Oregon Coast

Here in Oregon we love whale watching. During the spring and winter whale migrations, up to 25,000 gray whales and many pods of orcas pass by the Oregon coast and draw thousands of people with binoculars hoping to see these majestic creatures. This November whale watchers have been excited by a group of killer whales not normally seen along the Oregon coast that was recently sighted and photographed.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ 5 things to know Wednesday: Winter Storm Warning

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Oregon Cascades and parts of Central Oregon until 4:00 p.m. Thursday. Heavy mountain snow is expected and the ski areas will receive anywhere from 2-3 feet of new snow. Winds will be a concern up in the Cascades gusting around 70 miles per hour or stronger up at Mt. Bachelor. The rest of the High Desert can expect strong winds through the morning and into the afternoon. Snow levels start relatively high and will plummet throughout the day. Higher elevations can expect accumulating snow with anywhere from 3-6 inches for parts of southern Deschutes County.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
Blogging Big Blue

SNAP Benefits Oregon: Here’s How Much Oregonians Will Receive in December!

The emergency SNAP benefits allotments made in December in Oregon will continue, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services. After the federal government authorized the compensation for December, Oregon will distribute the emergency allotments in January 2023. However, once the federal public health emergency is over, it is anticipated that emergency allotments to SNAP recipients would come to an end.
OREGON STATE
Alina Andras

Six Great Burger Places in Oregon

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you wish to try some new restaurants, here is a list of six amazing burger places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit soon.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Betsy Johnson helped Oregon even without winning

Thank you, Betsy Johnson. You may not have won the governorship of Oregon. I’m sure I represent one of the many Democrats who at the last minute switched their votes from you to Tina Kotek. But Oregon won. Your candidacy put Oregon’s dismal response to homelessness, addiction and behavioral health in the public’s eye in a way that never would have happened with a Tina Kotek-Christine Drazan race. And now Kotek is planning to meet with Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler on a regular basis. You made this happen, Betsy Johnson. And Phil Knight, the millions you contributed to Johnson’s campaign was money well spent.
OREGON STATE
resourceworld.com

Paramount Gold hits permitting milestone in Oregon

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (PZG-NYSE American) said Tuesday the Federal Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has accepted the plan of operations for the proposed high-grade underground Grassy Mountain gold mine in eastern Oregon as complete. With completeness, Paramount said the BLM will issue a notice of intent, thereby initiating the...
OREGON STATE
KVAL

Valley snow possible with Oregon's latest winter storm

EUGENE, Ore. — Winter weather is taking aim at Western Oregon. Cold air and the chance of wet weather brings a higher chance of snow to the valley floor. Snow elevations are expected to drop early Thursday morning. Valley locations will likely see a few snow flurries early Thursday...
EUGENE, OR
kbnd.com

Hundreds Of Goats Clear City-Owned Property In Redmond

REDMOND, OR -- A herd of goats is still chomping away on 138 acres of city-owned property, northwest of Redmond’s wastewater treatment plant. Wastewater Division Manager Ryan Kirchner says the city gets two cuttings a year of orchard grass from the field and sells it to local farmers. On November 16th, the goats started eating what’s grown since the second cutting, which can't be harvested. "It’s really good for the orchard grass, and it’s beneficial for a local farmer," Kirchner tells KBND News, "Instead of him having to utilize hay that he’s bailed up or stored or purchased for the winter, he’s able to utilize this hay, which otherwise would just go to waste because the grass would die over the winter."
REDMOND, OR

