NBC Sports
Peacock Classic 2022: How to watch Gonzaga vs. Baylor, live stream info and game preview
Two of men’s college basketball’s elite programs are set to face off when the No. 6 Baylor Bears and No. 14 Gonzaga Bulldogs play in the inaugural “Peacock Classic” Friday night. The game marks a rematch of the highly-anticipated 2021 NCAA National Championship Game, and the Zags will certainly look to get some revenge after Baylor ended their bid at an undefeated season.
KWTX
Baylor backup quarterback to enter transfer portal
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor’s backup quarterback declared his plans to enter the transfer portal on Wednesday. “First off, I would like thank God for putting me in the position I am in today. I would also like to thank Baylor University for taking me in and making me a better person and player. I am thankful for all the coaches, players, and relationships I have found along the way. These past 2 years were a blessing, but with that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal with 3 years left of eligibility. I will explore my options with the possibility of coming back to Baylor,” Drones said in his post.
Coach Scott Drew after #6 Baylor's 96-70 loss to Marquette
Here is a quick summary of Coach Scott Drew's presser. +MU's Pressure…did not see that coming. We fed the fire with TOs…. +our Defense... we were not good either half…1 H too much transition…. +Normally we play 4 or 5 out…and we scored 45 in 2H…they made 12...
Is Blake Shapen Baylor's Long-Term Answer at Quarterback?
With Kyron Drones hitting the transfer portal, Baylor is down to Blake Shapen and Blake Shapen only.
baylor.edu
Baylor 1 of 8 schools to make U.S. News’ top 25 for both undergrad teaching & research
The list of schools to make U.S. News‘ top 25 for both undergraduate teaching and undergraduate research is a short (and impressive one): Dartmouth, Harvard, Princeton, Yale, Duke, Elon, Michigan — and Baylor. In their latest rankings, U.S. News put Baylor at No. 16 nationally for undergraduate teaching...
Waco, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
KCEN TV NBC 6
Two Central Texas high school players named Mr. Texas Football semifinalists
WACO, Texas — Cash McCollum from China Spring and Re'Shaun Sanford from Harker Heights have been named semifinalists for the Mr. Texas Football award. Both players still have their teams alive in the UIL playoffs. McCollum took over at quarterback this year for the Cougars for Major Bowden who...
KWTX
Classes resume at Midway High after ‘false report’ led to ‘hold’
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Midway High School was “placed on hold” due to a “false report” on Wednesday, according to district spokesperson. “According to protocol, we placed the school in Hold while law enforcement swept classrooms,” a news release states. “We are officially all clear...
fox44news.com
Hoax call causes brief hold at Midway High School
HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – The Midway Independent School District says someone made a hoax call to Midway High School Wednesday afternoon. That caused the school to be placed on a hold while police officers to sweep the classrooms. FOX 44’s PJ Heussner noticed the police presence as she...
fox44news.com
Downtown Waco gas leak forces building evacuations
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Some buildings in downtown Waco are being evacuated as a precaution after a natural gas line was struck. The Waco Fire Department said on Twitter Wednesday afternoon that units and a HazMat Team have responded to the corner of S. University Parks Drive and Franklin Avenue.
Beware Of Bell County’s Most Wanted November 2022
Even though I love everything about Bell County the city of Killeen, Texas, that doesn’t mean that there are not a couple of bad apples in the bunch. The Department of Public Safety has updated the list of the most wanted people in Bell County. Now some of these...
KBTX.com
Semi hauling lumber rolls over on Highway 6 in Roberston County
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-wheeler hauling lumber crashed Tuesday afternoon in the northbound lanes of Highway 6 in Robertson County. The crash happened at FM 2549 between Hearne and Bryan. The driver did not appear to be injured, according to bystanders. It’s unclear what caused the crash. Drivers...
I ate at Chip and Joanna Gaines' restaurant, Magnolia Table, and thought it was worth the trip to Waco
An Insider reporter ate at Magnolia Table while visiting Waco, Texas, and was a fan of the biscuits, pastries, and farm eggs Benedict.
Victim in deadly motorcycle crash in Temple identified
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police released the identity of a man Tuesday who was killed while riding his motorcycle. Police said Christopher Wayne Johnson, 19, was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of West Adams Avenue and Woodbridge Boulevard on Nov. 24. Police said Johnson died at the...
KWTX
Former Lott police chief files whistleblower lawsuit against city alleging retaliation, discrimination
LOTT, Texas (KWTX) - The former police chief of the defunct Lott Police Department has filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the city of Lott, alleging council members disbanded the police department and eliminated his job after he alleged wrongdoing by the mayor. Michael R. Hamilton is seeking damages not to...
WacoTrib.com
NeighborWorks Waco renovating offices as Magnolia works on new HQ nearby
Just call them the odd couple. One costs $21 million and involves converting the old Tribune-Herald home at Ninth Street and Franklin Avenue to Chip and Joanna Gaines’ new Magnolia headquarters. The other, just a few steps away, has NeighborWorks Waco spending $400,000 to renovate a building it bought 20 years ago to serve as its nerve center.
Cecily Aguilar pleads guilty, facing up to 30 years: Mayra Guillen
Cecily Aguilar, the woman accused of helping her boyfriend dispose of Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen's remains and falsify evidence, will return today to a Waco federal courtroom.
KWTX
‘It made me feel happy’: Central Texas girl sold handmade jewelry to buy stuffed animals for kids in the hospital
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A young girl from Central Texas will be spreading holiday cheer later this week, delivering nearly 50 stuffed animals to kids in the hospital after she spent months making handmade jewelry and selling it in order to raise the money to buy the gifts. Peyton Bennett,...
KWTX
Former Mexia school employee accused of punching, breaking disabled student’s nose found not guilty
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A former Mexia State School employee charged with punching a disabled school resident and breaking his nose was found not guilty Tuesday. Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court deliberated about 30 minutes before acquitting Randy Omar Johnson, 38, of Waco, on an assault against a disabled person charge, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
KWTX
Driver, without a seatbelt on, killed in crash
CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A man is dead, after being thrown from his pickup during an accident on eastbound SH 9 Monday afternoon. According to Sergeant Bryan Washko, with the Texas Department of Public Safety, a Chevrolet pickup, and a 2008 Nissan maxima followed by a 1999 Dodge 1500 pickup were merging onto IH 14, from eastbound SH 9, when the driver of the Chevrolet swerved to avoid debris in the roadway. In the process, the Chevrolet collided with the Nissan. It then collided with the Dodge, causing it to spin, and roll several times.
