Waco, TX

NBC Sports

Peacock Classic 2022: How to watch Gonzaga vs. Baylor, live stream info and game preview

Two of men’s college basketball’s elite programs are set to face off when the No. 6 Baylor Bears and No. 14 Gonzaga Bulldogs play in the inaugural “Peacock Classic” Friday night. The game marks a rematch of the highly-anticipated 2021 NCAA National Championship Game, and the Zags will certainly look to get some revenge after Baylor ended their bid at an undefeated season.
SPOKANE, WA
KWTX

Baylor backup quarterback to enter transfer portal

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor’s backup quarterback declared his plans to enter the transfer portal on Wednesday. “First off, I would like thank God for putting me in the position I am in today. I would also like to thank Baylor University for taking me in and making me a better person and player. I am thankful for all the coaches, players, and relationships I have found along the way. These past 2 years were a blessing, but with that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal with 3 years left of eligibility. I will explore my options with the possibility of coming back to Baylor,” Drones said in his post.
WACO, TX
Highschool Basketball Pro

Waco, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

WACO, TX
KWTX

Classes resume at Midway High after ‘false report’ led to ‘hold’

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Midway High School was “placed on hold” due to a “false report” on Wednesday, according to district spokesperson. “According to protocol, we placed the school in Hold while law enforcement swept classrooms,” a news release states. “We are officially all clear...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Hoax call causes brief hold at Midway High School

HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – The Midway Independent School District says someone made a hoax call to Midway High School Wednesday afternoon. That caused the school to be placed on a hold while police officers to sweep the classrooms. FOX 44’s PJ Heussner noticed the police presence as she...
HEWITT, TX
fox44news.com

Downtown Waco gas leak forces building evacuations

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Some buildings in downtown Waco are being evacuated as a precaution after a natural gas line was struck. The Waco Fire Department said on Twitter Wednesday afternoon that units and a HazMat Team have responded to the corner of S. University Parks Drive and Franklin Avenue.
WACO, TX
KBTX.com

Semi hauling lumber rolls over on Highway 6 in Roberston County

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-wheeler hauling lumber crashed Tuesday afternoon in the northbound lanes of Highway 6 in Robertson County. The crash happened at FM 2549 between Hearne and Bryan. The driver did not appear to be injured, according to bystanders. It’s unclear what caused the crash. Drivers...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Victim in deadly motorcycle crash in Temple identified

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police released the identity of a man Tuesday who was killed while riding his motorcycle. Police said Christopher Wayne Johnson, 19, was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of West Adams Avenue and Woodbridge Boulevard on Nov. 24. Police said Johnson died at the...
TEMPLE, TX
WacoTrib.com

NeighborWorks Waco renovating offices as Magnolia works on new HQ nearby

Just call them the odd couple. One costs $21 million and involves converting the old Tribune-Herald home at Ninth Street and Franklin Avenue to Chip and Joanna Gaines’ new Magnolia headquarters. The other, just a few steps away, has NeighborWorks Waco spending $400,000 to renovate a building it bought 20 years ago to serve as its nerve center.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Former Mexia school employee accused of punching, breaking disabled student’s nose found not guilty

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A former Mexia State School employee charged with punching a disabled school resident and breaking his nose was found not guilty Tuesday. Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court deliberated about 30 minutes before acquitting Randy Omar Johnson, 38, of Waco, on an assault against a disabled person charge, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Driver, without a seatbelt on, killed in crash

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A man is dead, after being thrown from his pickup during an accident on eastbound SH 9 Monday afternoon. According to Sergeant Bryan Washko, with the Texas Department of Public Safety, a Chevrolet pickup, and a 2008 Nissan maxima followed by a 1999 Dodge 1500 pickup were merging onto IH 14, from eastbound SH 9, when the driver of the Chevrolet swerved to avoid debris in the roadway. In the process, the Chevrolet collided with the Nissan. It then collided with the Dodge, causing it to spin, and roll several times.
CORYELL COUNTY, TX

