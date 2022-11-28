ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 12 Fantasy Football Recap: Josh Jacobs dominates, Mike White completes the Jets and Trevor Lawrence's defining moment

By Matt Harmon,Scott Pianowski, Yahoo Sports
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gXtdF_0jPeeks300

Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski recap the NFL’s week 12 Sunday afternoon games with an eye towards their affect on the fantasy football landscape.

After talking about an absolutely massive game from Raiders RB Josh Jacobs, and debating whether or not it’s time to worry about Seahawks QB Geno Smith, the guys start talking about the new starting QBs around the league this week.

Jets QB Mike White was a huge improvement over Zach Wilson, but Bears QB Trevor Siemian failed to live up to Justin Fields’ spectacular play.

Kyler Murray returned to the Cardinals and almost led the team to an upset win over the Los Angeles Chargers in a game that came down to the final drive.

Jacoby Brissett got a win over the Buccaneers before Deshaun Watson returns to take his job with the Browns, and the 49ers RBs struggled to stay healthy while the defense kept the Saints off the board.

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence, in his second season, finally had the game that we’ve been waiting for from him and led his team to a huge upset over the Baltimore Ravens.

01:45 Raiders 40, Seahawks 34 (OT)

10:05 Jets 31, Bears 10

20:25 Chargers 25, Cardinals 24

26:10 Browns 23, Buccaneers 17 (OT)

31:20 49ers 13, Saints 0

38:25 Commanders 19, Falcons 13

43:55 Jaguars 28, Ravens 27

49:15 Bengals 20, Titans 16

53:25 Panthers 23, Broncos 10

58:35 Chiefs 26, Rams 10

65:20 Dolphins 30, Texans 15

