The Vintage Nostalgia for Roller Rinks Experiences a Post-Pandemic Revival

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Enjoy 'Joy Through the Grove' at Knoebels
ELYSBURG, Pa. — No rides are running at Knoebels Amusement Resort, but the park near Elysburg is busy with activity. "Joy Through the Grove" opened this past weekend for the third straight year. "It's still in its early stages, its infancy, but it's growing, and we've added a lot...
The Scratching Post cat café celebrates five years
LEWISBURG, Pa. — They say cats have nine lives, and volunteers at The Scratching Post in Lewisburg have spent the past five years making sure these felines live those lives to the fullest. This week, the cat cafe is celebrating its fifth anniversary. "There were so many doubters who...
Downtown Muncy to host first annual Holiday Festival
Muncy, Pa. — This Sunday, Dec. 4 from 2 - 5 p.m., Downtown Muncy Inc. will host their First Annual Holiday Festival. It will be behind Basil Wood Fired Kitchen and Lounge at 213 North Main Street in Muncy (where the old carnival grounds were located.) Marrissa Baker, Secretary and Development Director of Downtown Muncy Inc., says that the free festival will be "a family and pet friendly event. We will be having close to 50 food and craft vendors.” ...
What's up this weekend? December 2-4
The countdown is on till the arrival of the man with the red suit. There's lots to do to get feeling festive! Here are events, activities, and destinations we've come across and want to share with you. Also visit our Calendar for things to do in the area. December 2-4 Bradford County ...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania native advances as semi-finalist on ‘The Voice’
(WHTM) — Williamsport native, Morgan Myles, was one of the first contestants on The Voice to be named a semi-finalist on Tuesday night’s episode. On Monday night, Myles sang “Tennessee Whiskey” by Chris Stapleton. Nine other contestants performed for America’s vote and fought for their place as a semi-finalist.
WNEP-TV 16
Wham Cam: Animal responsible for most deaths in the U.S.?
MOOSIC, Pa. — Ever wonder what animal is responsible for the most deaths in the United States?. Joe headed to Gerrity's in Moosic to see if anyone there had the answer in this week's Wham Cam. See more great Wham Cam videos on WNEP's Youtube page.
Christmas in Dushore will offer day of holiday fun
Family-friendly activities include Cookie Walk, Scavenger Hunt, Tree Walk. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Christmas in Dushore will return to the Sullivan County community on Saturday, Dec. 10, with holiday activities planned from morning until night. The day includes plenty of family-friendly festivities like the annual...
Holiday blow mold decoration thefts on the rise
Lycoming County, Pa. — The Grinch has struck again - this time at several homes in South Williamsport, Williamsport, and Montoursville. Reports began showing up on social media last week about thefts of holiday blow mold figurines from victim's yards. South Williamsport Police Chief Daniel Embeck said they have received at least three reports regarding theft of holiday yard decor since last month. One of those was a report made...
happeningsmagazinepa.com
Stonehedge Festival of Lights
A 2.5 mile Festival of Lights display is located at Stonehedge Golf Course in Tunkhannock. Now in its sixth year, this holiday experience is enjoyed by all ages. Founded in 2017 by owners Bill and Karen Ruark, the Festival of Lights was created to provide a positive impact on the local community and economy, and an opportunity for seasonal golf employees to retain full time employment through the winter months.
A Christmas surprise for kids in Bradford County
TOWANDA, Pa. — Kevin and Debbie West are the owners of Woody's Ale House and Grille in Towanda. This weekend the couple is inviting underprivileged children from around Bradford County to the restaurant for a Christmas surprise. "This Sunday, December 4, we will be providing 25 kids from the...
Estate Sale on West Southern in S. Williamsport Dec 1-3
An estate sale will take place at 1634 West Southern Ave in South Williamsport on Dec. 1-3. Parking will be limited. If parking is not available right in front of the home, please consider parking on a side street as long as the weather will allow you to get to the sale safely. This home is on the North Side of West Southern Ave and about two or three blocks from Maynard Street. ...
Model trains chug with Hudson Model Railroad Club
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Holiday season train display remains on track in Luzerne County. The Hudson Model Railroad Club does an Annual Open House, showcasing their detailed model trains and railroads. Each year, club members try to make it a bit more special for all old and new faces that swing by. […]
pahomepage.com
Eye Care Specialists | 11/29/22 Pa Live!
Lycoming County United Way helping out on GivingTuesday. Lycoming County United Way helping out on GivingTuesday. ‘Winter Warrior Warmup’ sock drive for veterans. 1920s theater in Williamsport to receive renovations. 1920s theater in Williamsport to receive renovations. Amazon smile, helps give back while you shop. Amazon smile, helps give...
Christkindl Market in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Santa had another stop in Scranton Sunday. The big man in red was there to greet children at the 3rd annual Christkindl Market on Waldorf Lane in the city. The Waldorf Park German American Federation hosted the event. More than 700 people visited the tiki bar...
Brewing company helps business after fire
SNYDER COUNTY, Pa. — A community in Union County is rallying behind a business devasted by a fire earlier this month. Rusty Rail Brewing Company in Mifflinburg hosted 'The Gilson Rally' Sunday afternoon to help the Gilson Snow Company near New Berlin recover after a fire. A portion of...
Buy local holiday marketplace in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — About 95 different vendors filled the Scranton Cultural Center along North Washington Avenue for its 10th Annual Buy Local Holiday Marketplace. Organizers say it's important for everyone to shop small for the holidays. "Local businesses are just the core of our communities. And community is just...
How you can help a struggling mother — Adopt A Single Mom
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The Adopt A Single Mom project is now in its sixth season, taking nominations of hard-working single mothers and providing them with gifts for Christmas morning. "Largest philanthropic outreach of the year is what we're doing right now — our Christmas gift drive. It's very...
Chip eating contest held at Sabatini's
EXETER, Pa. — Middleswarth chips are a staple in our area, and on Saturday, a contest was held in Luzerne County to see who could eat the most. It was the 7th annual Northeast Snacks Middleswarth Potato Chip Eating Contest. 25 potato chip enthusiasts came to Sabatini's on Wyoming...
wkok.com
Milton Mom Turns to Here. For Good. While Going Through Divorce
MILTON – A mother of two is turning to the Here. For Good. campaign as she goes through a tough time in her life. 28-year-old Kassandra Douglas of Milton is grateful for the campaign, she signed up for the first time while she navigates a divorce. Douglas says she...
