BBC
King Charles to visit Bedfordshire for first time as monarch
King Charles is to visit a Sikh soup kitchen and travel on a new airport shuttle during his first engagements in Bedfordshire since becoming monarch. The King will visit Luton on 6 December, meeting various community groups at the Town Hall, which was opened by the Duke of Kent in 1936.
BBC
Art created to decorate £30m Birmingham flood defences
A mural has been created which will be used to decorate walls as part of a £30m flood defence scheme. The Bromford scheme aims to reduce the risk of flooding from the River Tame to more than 1,500 properties in Birmingham and Warwickshire. The measures extend more than 4.5km...
Brighton and Bristol among areas where under a third of people are Christian
Brighton and Bristol are among eight local areas of England where less than a third of the population describe themselves as Christian, according to the latest census data.Leicester and Slough have a similarly low proportion, together with four London boroughs: Camden, Hackney, Redbridge and Tower Hamlets.The figures provide a snapshot of religious belief across England and Wales on the day of the census, March 21 2021.They show around two in three local authorities (218) saw fewer than 50% of people describing themselves as Christian, while in the remaining third (113) the proportion was 50% or higher.Tower Hamlets has the lowest...
BBC
Great Yarmouth: Crumbling Winter Gardens beauty snapped by photographers
Amateur photographers have been granted access to a decaying seaside landmark before major restoration takes place. The Winter Gardens in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, has stood empty since 2008. Snappers were invited to capture the "decaying beauty" of the iron and glass structure and peek behind the scaffolding in tours at...
BBC
UK's greenest city centres named in study
Exeter is named the UK's greenest city centre according to its green spaces. The University of Sheffield study analysed the hearts of 68 urban centres and ranked them on tree cover, its vegetation and the amount of parks. It found Exeter to be the greenest, followed by Islington, Bristol, Bournemouth...
EXCLUSIVE: At least 64 people have died in London this year after waiting a dangerously long time for an ambulance, figures reveal
At least 64 patients died in London this year after dangerously long ambulance waits saw their medical emergencies including strokes deteriorate to immediately life-threatening. These patients were among the 4,700 in England this year who waited more than 40 minutes as their 999 calls were upgraded to the most serious...
BBC
Biker club killing Plymouth: Three men convicted
Three biker club members have been convicted of killing a member of a rival group. Van driver Benjamin Parry, 42, ploughed into and killed David Crawford who was on his motorbike in Plymouth in May. Chad Brading, 36, and Thomas Pawley, 32, were in a nearby car and were working...
BBC
Lady Susan Hussey quits over remarks to charity boss Ngozi Fulani
The late Queen's lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey has apologised and resigned after she repeatedly asked a black British charity boss where she was "really" from. Ngozi Fulani, a charity founder, was questioned about her background at the charity event at the palace on Tuesday. Ms Fulani, said she was "totally...
Girl, seven, died after cycling into HGV outside Wiltshire home, inquest hears
A seven-year-old girl died when she cycled into a lorry outside her home, an inquest heard, as residents expressed anger over the number of HGVs turning the picturesque Wiltshire village where she lived into the “wild west”. Eloise Jackson had only recently learned to ride when she fatally...
BBC
Cocaine found in animal feed at Somerset farm
More than 230kgs of cocaine have been seized after being found hidden in animal feed and oranges. Four people have been arrested following an investigation by the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU). A shipping container of animal feed was found to contain 189kgs of cocaine when it was...
BBC
Newcastle City Council struggles to fill warden posts
Plans for wardens to combat anti-social behaviour across Newcastle have suffered a setback, with council bosses struggling to fill the roles. Newcastle City Council has pledged to send staff to patrol trouble hotspots as part of a £1.5m investment. But officials say they will try to make the job...
‘The devil’s spawn’: Residents react as Greggs prepares to open branch in Cornwall’s only city
Greggs is set to open its first store in Cornwall’s only city, and many residents are not impressed.The bakery chain will finally open its doors on Truro’s High Street on 6 December, following rumours that it was struggling to attract staff.Now, some residents are worried that the food outlet, which has over 2,000 branches around the UK, will put local bakers out of business. This is of particular concern as the new branch is located just steps away from traditional Cornish pasty makers Rowe’s and Warrens.Comments on social media posts about the announcement have been mixed, with one user...
BBC
Blackburn Cathedral chosen for BBC Christmas broadcasts
Blackburn Cathedral has been chosen as a venue to broadcast some of the BBC's Christmas services. The broadcasts form part of the corporation's religious Christmas programming on radio and television. It will begin on BBC One with the traditional celebration of the First Mass of Christmas and Blessing of the...
BBC
Midnight discharge at Colchester Hospital unacceptable - family
Lack of beds in the NHS and social care sector have been highlighted by the case of an 81-year-old woman discharged home at night, her family said. Janice Field attended Colchester Hospital in Essex with a suspected heart attack. She was returned to her flat at midnight, despite having no...
BBC
Cranes fledge young on Suffolk coast for the first time
Two cranes have become the first ever recorded pair to fledge young on the Suffolk coast, a wildlife charity said. The RSPB said the birds successfully raised two chicks at its relatively new Snape Wetlands Nature Reserve. It said it was a great achievement and it hoped it "kick starts"...
BBC
Park home residents rally over 'legal theft of equity'
Park home residents are holding a rally at Westminster in a bid to overturn a law which forces them to pay a 10% fee from their home sales to site owners. Organiser and park home owner Sonia McColl OBE, from Dorset, said the flat fee was a "legal theft of equity".
BBC
Leeds teenager seriously hurt in A64 collision
A teenage boy has been seriously hurt after he was hit by a car in Leeds. Police said the boy had been crossing the A64 York Road, close to the Irish Centre, at about 07:15 GMT when he was struck by a Citroen DS3 car. The boy, 14, had been...
BBC
Marlhill Copse: Southampton Airport appeal to fell 100 trees fails
An airport's appeal to fell over 100 trees has been refused by a council. Landowner Southampton Airport wanted to fell 116 trees at Marlhill Copse for the purposes of "good forestry". A Southampton City Council investigation denied the appeal and said the removal would alter the character of the woodland.
BBC
Stroke patient had to get bus to Ipswich Hospital says wife
A father suffering a stroke had to take two buses to hospital when his ambulance was cancelled, his wife said. Lauren Matthews said when her husband Gavin was then cleared to leave Ipswich Hospital a few hours later, his symptoms reappeared but an ambulance was once more diverted elsewhere. After...
Gisou Ready to Take London With Piccadilly Pop-up
LONDON — Gisou is opening its first holiday pop-up in the British capital and is decking the halls of Piccadilly with its honey-packed products. The pop-up, located inside a town house at 189 Piccadilly, across from the Royal Academy of Arts, will open on Thursday and run until Dec. 18. The store will remain open on Gisou.com until Dec. 23.More from WWDJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2023They Are Wearing: Street Style at London Fashion Week Spring 2023 The brand’s founders, Negin Mirsalehi and Maurits Stibbe, have also created a short film set around Piccadilly Circus in London. It shows the...
