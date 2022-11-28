The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Cedar City and the surrounding areas. The advisory begins on Monday, Nov. 28, at 5 p.m. and lasts until the following day, Nov. 29, at 2 p.m. Accuweather has predicted one to three inches of snowfall during this time, with the majority accumulating after 8 p.m. on Monday night.

