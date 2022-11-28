Read full article on original website
suunews.net
SUU Outdoors holds seminar on avalanche awareness
SUU Outdoors called on trip coordinator Levi Pendleton to raise avalanche awareness in the Sterling R. Church Auditorium on Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. for its most recent segment of the Outdoor Education Series. The Utah Avalanche Center partnered with SUU Outdoors to host Pendleton’s “Know Before You Go” seminar,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Highest-paying business jobs in St. George
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in St. George, UT using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Gephardt Daily
Iron County crews rescue father, sons stranded in Shurtz Canyon
IRON COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Iron County Search and Rescue crews assisted a father and his two sons Sunday night after their utility task vehicle became stuck in the snow in Shurtz Canyon. Sixteen search and rescue volunteers and an Iron County sheriff’s deputy responded...
suunews.net
Octopus Apothecary Opens Art Contest Submissions
Octopus Apothecary, a small business on Cedar City Main Street, is holding an art contest in celebration of its fourth anniversary with two submission categories: a redoing of the company’s logo and what the company means to you. Each artist can submit one piece per category for a chance...
kslnewsradio.com
SB I-15 lanes in Washington Co. reopen after closure
NEW HARMONY, Utah — The Utah Highway Patrol reported the partial closure of a portion of southbound I-15 in Washington County on Sunday. However, all lanes of travel have reopened, according to the Utah Department of Transportation. UDOT reports the closure took place at mile point 39 near the...
suunews.net
SUU Gymnastics to hold Red and White Preview
The Southern Utah University gymnastics program will host their annual Red and White Preview on Friday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. in the America First Event Center. The event is free to the public and will feature the entire 2022-2023 gymnastics team. Free prizes, t-shirts and food giveaways will also be presented throughout the event.
suunews.net
NWS issues winter weather advisory for Iron County
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Cedar City and the surrounding areas. The advisory begins on Monday, Nov. 28, at 5 p.m. and lasts until the following day, Nov. 29, at 2 p.m. Accuweather has predicted one to three inches of snowfall during this time, with the majority accumulating after 8 p.m. on Monday night.
suunews.net
Men’s basketball hosts reigning Big Sky Champion Montana State University
Over the holiday weekend, the Southern Utah University Thunderbirds traveled to Laie, Hawaii, for the North Shore Classic. In the first game of the tournament, the Thunderbirds fell to the Texas State University Bobcats 78-65. Their next matchup featured the Sacramento State Hornets, who they have seen a lot in...
