ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

England vs Wales predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup fixture

By Jamie Braidwood
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OtnPc_0jPeOylb00

England may make changes when they face Wales in the deciding fixture of Group B in the World Cup .

England have all but reached the last 16 and it would take a four-goal defeat to Wales for Gareth Southgate’s side to be eliminated.

They will secure top spot in Group B with a win but England must also improve after their goalless draw with the USA .

Wales are on the verge of elimination and must beat England for the first time since 1984 in order to advance, while hoping that Iran and the USA draw.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is England vs Wales?

The match will kick off at 7pm GMT on Tuesday 29 November at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Qatar. USA vs Iran will also kick off at 7pm.

What TV channel is it on and where can I watch online?

The match will be shown live on BBC One, with coverage starting from 6pm, as well as online on the BBC iPlayer. It will also be shown on channel S4C in Wales.

What is the team news?

Gareth Southgate is not expected to make wholesale changes to his side despite England’s strong position in Group B, but Kyle Walker and Jordan Henderson are set to make ther first starts of the World Cup.

The duo are likely to come in for Kieran Trippier and Jude Bellingham, respectively. Elsewhere, Southgate is set to resist the temptation to rest captain Harry Kane ahead of the knockout stages but could make other changes in his attack.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BYbfT_0jPeOylb00

Jack Grealish and Marcus Rashford will be hoping to start, as will Phil Foden after he was controversially left on the bench during the goalless draw with the USA. England have no suspension risks as they have not received a single booking so far.

Wales will be without goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey following his red card against Iran. Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey were poor in the 2-0 defeat but should stay in the side and Joe Allen could start after returning from the bench after injury.

Predicted line-ups

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Henderson; Foden, Mount, Sterling; Kane

Wales: Ward; Roberts, Mepham, Rodon, Davies, Williams; Ampadu, Allen, Ramsey; Moore, Bale

Odds

England: 4/9

Draw: 7/2

Wales: 7/1

Prediction

England need a performance following their goalless draw against the USA and if Wales were hoping to face a Three Lions side with nothing to play for they may be disappointed. England must take this seriously and pick up more momentum ahead of the knockouts. The odds look slim for Wales - on the evidence of the 2-0 defeat to Iran they do not look capable of holding out England for long, but Gareth Southgate’s side must improve to break the door down. England 3-0 Wales

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Who will England play after Wales in the 2022 World Cup? Last-16 fixtures and route to the final

Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad will be hoping to make it back-to-back finals in major international competitions later this year - and this time go one step better and lift the trophy.Four years ago England reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup as the upturn in international fortunes began under Southgate, before they went the distance to the final at Euro 2020. Now in Qatar the objective will remain the same, to end the long wait since 1966 for success on the biggest stage.Three matches in the group phase and then three further knock-out fixtures must be navigated at...
FOX Sports

Wales vs. England highlights: England dominates to take Group B

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Tuesday with all eyes on Group B to close out the day. England dominated Wales to win 3-0 at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. The win gave England the top spot in Group B. Despite the lopsided outcome, England struggled to...
The Independent

Gareth Southgate lookalike ‘quietly confident’ England will beat Senegal

A Gareth Southgate lookalike is “quietly confident” England will beat Senegal in the round of 16 and continue their World Cup adventure in Qatar.Neil Rowe, 48, from Surrey, was wearing a waistcoat made famous by the England boss as he was mobbed by fans outside the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.He posed for photos and conducted an interview with a television channel during which he answered the questions in the style of England manager Southgate.Mr Rowe told the PA news agency: “I did this a bit in Russia in 2018 and it went a bit viral then and I thought I’d...
SkySports

England name Phil Foden, Kyle Walker, Marcus Rashford in line-up to face Wales in final World Cup group game

Phil Foden has been handed his first start of the World Cup alongside Kyle Walker, Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson in a refreshed England line-up to face Wales. Having stuck with the same starting XI in his first two games, Gareth Southgate has rung the changes, making four alterations, on the back of England's below-par draw with the USA on Friday, with qualification for the last 16 still not assured.
The Independent

Canada vs Morocco LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups from Group F decider

Morocco are in pole position to make it into the World Cup 2022 last-16 as they take on Canada in a decisive game in Group F this afternoon.The Atlas Lions claimed a first World Cup victory since 1998 when they defeated Belgium last time out and another win today would secure them a spot in the knockout rounds.Walid Regragui’s team haven’t made it out of the group stages since 1986 and it will be a huge success if they can get over the line today.Canada are already out, exiting after two defeats in two despite plenty of exciting moments, but they won’t make things easy for Morocco.Follow all the action with our live blog below: Read More Morocco boss vows to play for the win in bid to reach first World Cup knockouts in 36 yearsMorocco stun sorry Belgium to ignite hopes of World Cup historyCroatia boss Zlatko Dalic says Canada’s John Herdman must ‘learn things’ after skipping handshake
The Independent

Why have World Cup match kick-off times changed?

Fans who have been watching matches throughout the World Cup 2022 may have been surprised to tune in this week and not see fixtures kicking off at the same times of day they had been previously.During the first two rounds of group stage games, the earliest match started at 10am GMT, followed by further fixtures at 1pm, 4pm and 7pm.It meant a relentless schedule for anybody hoping to tune in for every game and watch every team, especially when some of the opening fixtures saw huge amounts of injury time added on at the end of each half.However, it...
The Independent

Canada vs Morocco prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out today?

Canada might be out of the World Cup 2022 already, ahead of their final group fixture, but John Herdman’s side have made history nonetheless.The nation had not been to a finals since 1986 and in this, just their second-ever appearance at the tournament, Alphonso Davies scored their first goal with a fine header in an eventual defeat to Croatia.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Morocco play Canada in World Cup Group FThat leaves them without the prospect of progressing to the knockouts, but opponents Morocco can and will do so if they win this game or...
The Independent

All the records England broke on opening day of first Pakistan Test

England rewrote the record books on a jaw-dropping day in Rawalpindi, piling up an inconceivable total of 506 for four in just 75 overs of outright domination.Here we look at some of the notable achievements along the way.Most runs scored on day one of a TestEngland would have been over the moon to reach stumps on their tea total of 332 for three, but with confidence soaring through their line-up and Pakistan’s bowlers labouring from the off, they had their sights set higher. Just before bad light intervened they usurped Australia’s first-day record of 494 runs. With 15 overs lost...
The Independent

Is Japan vs Spain on TV? Start time, channel and how to watch World Cup 2022 fixture online

Spain look to clinch top spot in Group E at the World Cup when they face Japan, who are targeting another upset in Qatar.Hajime Moriyasu’s side were stunned by Costa Rica last time out, meaning victory here is essential to stand any hope of qualifying for the last 16. While Spain, who drew 1-1 with Germany in their second game, can clinch top spot and an easier route to the final on paper with another win.“There was a strange feeling in the changing room because we had the opportunity to beat Germany and we let it slip through our...
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: England weigh up STUNNING move for former Wales boss Warren Gatland if they sack Eddie Jones following dire autumn campaign... and Steve Borthwick could work with Kiwi before taking over after the World Cup

Warren Gatland is understood to be open to taking charge of England on a caretaker basis if Eddie Jones is sacked. The Kiwi has flown home to New Zealand after punditry duties for the autumn internationals, but he may not be there for long as, all of a sudden, the man who coached Wales for 12 years and has overseen the Lions on three tours finds himself preparing for the possibility of another long-haul assignment.
lastwordonsports.com

England Predicted Lineup vs Wales – The Three Lions Look to Top Group B

England sit atop Group B with four points heading into their final group-stage match. Next up, they face Wales, who are in a must-win situation following their 2-0 loss to Iran. Last Word on Sports predicts England’s lineup and looks at their recent form heading into this fixture. England...
The Independent

Census: Less than half of England and Wales population identifies as Christian

Less than half of England and Wales’s population identify as Christian, census figures have revealed for the first time, prompting calls for the role of religion in society to be reconsidered.Some 46.2% of the population described themselves as Christian on the day of the 2021 census, down from 59.3% in 2011, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.It is the first time the proportion has dropped below half.We’ve released new #Census2021 data on religion in England and Wales.46.2% said they were “Christian” – less than half of the population for the first time. This was a decrease from 59.3% in...
The Independent

World Cup 2022: Jubilant England fans celebrate after cruising to victory against Wales

England fans’ spirits were high after the Three Lions cruised to victory in their “Battle of Britain” World Cup 2022 clash against Wales on Tuesday, 29 November.Meanwhile the Dragons were left heartbroken after crashing out of their second-ever tournament, losing 3-0 at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.Scenes from Manchester and London showed England fans jumping in delight, with cups thrown into the air.After topping Group B, England will now face Senegal in the knockout stage of the competition on Sunday.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More England beat Wales to claim Group B top spot in World Cup 2022England fans celebrate third goal against Wales in World Cup matchWorld Cup: Fans go wild as England score two goals in two minutes against Wales
NBC Sports

England hammers Wales to top Group B, set up last 16 clash v Senegal

England hammered Wales 3-0 to secure top spot in Group B and Gareth Southgate’s side will now face Senegal in the last 16 of the World Cup. Marcus Rashford scored a stunning free kick to get them going in the second half, while Phil Foden finished off a delicious Harry Kane assist and then Rashford scored another as he was England’s hero.
Yardbarker

England star returns home from World Cup due to unexplained personal reasons

England and Arsenal star Ben White has left the Three Lions’ World Cup camp early due to personal reasons and is not expected to return to Qatar before the end of the tournament. White hadn’t featured in any of England’s matches so far, with the Arsenal star being an...
The Independent

The Independent

949K+
Followers
308K+
Post
482M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy