What channel is England vs Wales on? How to watch on TV and online

By Jamie Braidwood
 2 days ago

England face rivals Wales in a World Cup clash in Group B.

Gareth Southgate’s side have all but confirmed their place in the last 16 following a big win against Iran and a 0-0 draw against the USA .

It would take a four-goal defeat to Wales and a win for either Iran or USA in the other fixture for England to crash out, while they can seal top spot with a win, or draw unless Iran beat the USA.

It is a far harder task for Wales after their late 2-0 defeat to Iran . Rob Page’s side must beat England for the first time since 1984 if they are to prolong their adventure in Qatar, and desperately hope that Iran and the USA draw.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is England vs Wales?

The match will kick off at 7pm GMT on Tuesday 29 November at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Qatar. USA vs Iran will also kick off at 7pm.

What TV channel is it on and where can I watch online?

The match will be shown live on BBC One, with coverage starting from 6pm, as well as online on the BBC iPlayer. It will also be shown on channel S4C in Wales.

What is the team news?

Gareth Southgate is not expected to make wholesale changes to his side despite England’s strong position in Group B, but Kyle Walker and Jordan Henderson are set to make ther first starts of the World Cup.

The duo are likely to come in for Kieran Trippier and Jude Bellingham, respectively. Elsewhere, Southgate is set to resist the temptation to rest captain Harry Kane ahead of the knockout stages but could make other changes in his attack.

Jack Grealish and Marcus Rashford will be hoping to start, as will Phil Foden after he was controversially left on the bench during the goalless draw with the USA. England have no suspension risks as they have not received a single booking so far.

Wales will be without goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey following his red card against Iran. Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey were poor in the 2-0 defeat but should stay in the side and Joe Allen could start after returning from the bench after injury.

Predicted line-ups

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Henderson; Foden, Mount, Sterling; Kane

Wales: Ward; Roberts, Mepham, Rodon, Davies, Williams; Ampadu, Allen, Ramsey; Moore, Bale

Odds

England: 4/9

Draw: 7/2

Wales: 7/1

Prediction

England need a performance following their goalless draw against the USA and if Wales were hoping to face a Three Lions side with nothing to play for they may be disappointed. England must take this seriously and pick up more momentum ahead of the knockouts. The odds look slim for Wales - on the evidence of the 2-0 defeat to Iran they do not look capable of holding out England for long, but Gareth Southgate’s side must improve to break the door down. England 3-0 Wales

