England vs Wales prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?

By Jamie Braidwood
 2 days ago

England face Wales in an all-British clash at the World Cup in Qatar.

England have won their last six matches against Wales - including in the group stages of Euro 2016.

Wales have not beaten England since 1984 but must do so again if they are to progress to the last 16, and hope that Iran and the USA draw.

England are all but through. They will win Group B if they beat Wales, or draw as long as both Iran and the USA also drop points.  Gareth Southgate’s side will even advance with a three-goal defeat to Wales.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is England vs Wales?

The match will kick off at 7pm GMT on Tuesday 29 November at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Qatar. USA vs Iran will also kick off at 7pm.

What TV channel is it on and where can I watch online?

The match will be shown live on BBC One, with coverage starting from 6pm, as well as online on the BBC iPlayer. It will also be shown on channel S4C in Wales.

What is the team news?

Gareth Southgate is not expected to make wholesale changes to his side despite England’s strong position in Group B, but Kyle Walker and Jordan Henderson are set to make ther first starts of the World Cup.

The duo are likely to come in for Kieran Trippier and Jude Bellingham, respectively. Elsewhere, Southgate is set to resist the temptation to rest captain Harry Kane ahead of the knockout stages but could make other changes in his attack.

Jack Grealish and Marcus Rashford will be hoping to start, as will Phil Foden after he was controversially left on the bench during the goalless draw with the USA. England have no suspension risks as they have not received a single booking so far.

Wales will be without goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey following his red card against Iran. Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey were poor in the 2-0 defeat but should stay in the side and Joe Allen could start after returning from the bench after injury.

Predicted line-ups

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Henderson; Foden, Mount, Sterling; Kane

Wales: Ward; Roberts, Mepham, Rodon, Davies, Williams; Ampadu, Allen, Ramsey; Moore, Bale

Odds

England: 4/9

Draw: 7/2

Wales: 7/1

Prediction

England need a performance following their goalless draw against the USA and if Wales were hoping to face a Three Lions side with nothing to play for they may be disappointed. England must take this seriously and pick up more momentum ahead of the knockouts. The odds look slim for Wales - on the evidence of the 2-0 defeat to Iran they do not look capable of holding out England for long, but Gareth Southgate’s side must improve to break the door down. England 3-0 Wales

Related
The Spun

Video: U.S. National Anthem At World Cup Is Going Viral

It's win or go home time for the United States at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. If the United States defeats Iran this afternoon, the team will advanced to the Round of 16. However, if the United States Men's National Team falls, the team will be eliminated from competition. Just...
The Independent

Who will England play after Wales in the 2022 World Cup? Last-16 fixtures and route to the final

Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad will be hoping to make it back-to-back finals in major international competitions later this year - and this time go one step better and lift the trophy.Four years ago England reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup as the upturn in international fortunes began under Southgate, before they went the distance to the final at Euro 2020. Now in Qatar the objective will remain the same, to end the long wait since 1966 for success on the biggest stage.Three matches in the group phase and then three further knock-out fixtures must be navigated at...
ESPN

Iran vs. USA: Final score, highlights and reactions

It's simple for the USMNT and Iran: Win and advance to the knockout round. Lose and go home. The United States came out on top, defeating Iran, 1-0. Check out the top moments and biggest plays from the Tuesday action.
BBC

Qatar crash death: Family says collecting evidence 'like jigsaw'

Trying to establish how a woman died in a crash in Qatar was "like a jigsaw", her stepfather who worked on World Cup stadiums told an inquest in Britain. Rafaelle Tsakanika, 21, of Cambridge, died in a hit-and-run collision near Doha on 30 March 2019. Her stepfather Donal Sullivan said...
The Independent

‘Biggest badass’ warship in the world moors off the South Coast

The “biggest badass” warship in the world has moored off the south coast of England.The 333m-long USS Gerald R Ford, which is the newest and largest aircraft carrier in the US fleet and the biggest in the world, has dropped anchor in the Solent near Gosport, Hampshire.The giant warship, which cost 12.8 billion dollars (about £10.8 billion) to build, is visiting to allow its 4,500 crew members a spot of “liberty” in Portsmouth, Hampshire, and in London.The 100,000 ton warship, which is about 50m longer than the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth, is visiting the UK in its first foreign...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

England and Wales players take a knee in World Cup match

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — The players for both England and Wales took a knee before their final World Cup group game on Tuesday. The teams made the gesture as a sign of solidarity in the fight against discrimination. England and Wales were among seven European nations that had intended to have their captains wear “One Love” armbands in support of inclusivity at the tournament in Qatar. But they had to abandon those plans after FIFA threatened sporting sanctions for any captain that wore them. England coach Gareth Southgate said his players would take a knee at the start of the tournament. The team did it at all three Group B matches in Qatar. Wales only did it Tuesday.
FOX Sports

Wales vs. England highlights: England dominates to take Group B

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Tuesday with all eyes on Group B to close out the day. England dominated Wales to win 3-0 at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. The win gave England the top spot in Group B. Despite the lopsided outcome, England struggled to...
The Spun

Coach Leaves Team Immediately Following World Cup Elimination

Mexico's Tata Martino didn't waste any time leaving the pitch following his team's elimination from the World Cup on Wednesday. Mexico was able to capture a 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia in their final group stage match, however, it wasn't enough to reach the knockout round due to Poland's goal differential.
The Associated Press

Qatar says worker deaths for World Cup 'between 400 and 500'

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — A top Qatari official involved in the country’s World Cup organization has put the number of worker deaths for the tournament “between 400 and 500” for the first time, a drastically higher number than any other previously offered by Doha. The comment by Hassan al-Thawadi, the secretary-general of Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, appeared to come off the cuff during an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan. It also threatened to reinvigorate criticism by human rights groups over the toll of hosting the Middle East’s first World Cup for the migrant labor that built over $200 billion worth of stadiums, metro lines and new infrastructure needed for the tournament. In the interview, portions of which Morgan posted online, the British journalist asks al-Thawadi: “What is the honest, realistic total do you think of migrant workers who died from – as a result of work they’re doing for the World Cup in totality?”
The Independent

The Independent

