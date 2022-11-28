ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

foodieflashpacker.com

20 Of The Best Restaurants In Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, Minnesota’s most populous metropolis and neighboring city west of St. Paul, is a must-see during any journey to the Midwest. Furthermore, the Twin Cities riverside locations provide a fantastic view of the Mississippi River. The Guthrie Theater, the Weisman Museum of Art, and the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden are...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Woman charged in Minneapolis fatal shooting arrested in Texas: Police

(FOX 9) - Authorities say a Minnesota woman wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Minneapolis in March was taken into custody by Texas police on Monday. Erica Shameka Roberts, 36, was picked up in Longview, Texas, for a second-degree murder warrant out of Hennepin County in connection to the death of Tanasha Austin.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

How much snow fell in Minnesota on Tuesday?

The Twin Cities was in the bullseye for Tuesday's snow storm, with more than eight inches falling in parts of the metro including parts of Minneapolis. It was the heaviest snowfall so far this season, prompting early school closures and snow emergencies across many districts and cities. Here's a look...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Man accidentally shoots himself while behind the wheel in Minneapolis, police say

MINNEAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a man says he accidentally shot himself while alone inside his vehicle Wednesday evening in Minneapolis.It happened just before 9 p.m. on the 300 block of Broadway Street Northeast.The victim, a man in his 30s, told investigators he was injured due to an "accidental discharge." After the gun went off, he drove to a gas station to ask for help.He is being treated at HCMC and is expected to survive.Police say the victim had a permit to carry a firearm, and had two inside his vehicle.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Did This Guy Really Just Use His Boat To Break Ice On Lake Minnetonka?

If this video is recent, this Minnesota man is the KING of procrastination. The Instagram video/Facebook Reel caught my attention yesterday online, and it shows a guy, supposedly on Lake Minnetonka, breaking the ice with his cabin cruiser on his way to the boat launch. Either way, it's crazy to think that this guy either waited this long to take his boat off the lake, or that he simply was cruising around with ice on the lake.
MINNESOTA STATE
theoldmotor.com

1959: South Third Avenue Street Scene Minneapolis, Minnesota

Today’s feature image and the expandable version below is an overhead view of South Third Ave. were it meets South Forth St. in the Gateway District of Minneapolis, Minnesota. In the period, the building on the left was named the Public Health Building and today it is the Public...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
knsiradio.com

Wanted Fugitive from Minnesota Arrested in Texas

(KNSI) — The Minneapolis Police Department says a woman wanted for murder in the twin cities and who may have been hiding out in St. Cloud was arrested in Texas. Authorities say Erica Shameka Roberts is charged with second-degree murder for the shooting death of Tanasha Austin in Minneapolis on March 18th. The shooting allegedly stemmed from a verbal argument between the two.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Minneapolis police warn of robberies during Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist exchanges

At Patch.com William Bornhoft says, “The Minneapolis Police Department is warning residents about a spike in robberies involving people trying to buy or sell items over Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist. The crimes are taking place during the planned in-person meetings. Unsuspecting victims have been robbed of the item they’re trying to sell, or robbed of the money they were planning to exchange for a product. Some victims have even been shot, police said.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
iheart.com

#GoodNews: First Responders Save Man Whose Heart Stopped For Five Minutes

Minnesota first responders save the life of a man whose heart stopped for five minutes. One night last month Terry Steinmetz woke up with severe chest pains and told his wife, Lori, he thought he was having a heart attack. She called 911 and paramedics Kayla Hedlund and Royce Hsiung responded, followed by Chisago County Sheriff's Office Patrol Sergeant Reggie Martin.
CHISAGO COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Attack inside east-central Minnesota home leaves 2 critically hurt; suspect also hospitalized

OGILVIE, Minn. – Two people are in critical condition after an attack early Sunday morning inside a rural Kanabec County residence.The sheriff's office says deputies were called to the home outside of Ogilvie at about 4:40 a.m. on a report of an assault. There, they found two adult victims who lived at the residence. They were eventually transported to a Twin Cities hospital for treatment.The suspect in the attack, who is not from the area, also suffered critical injuries and is being treated in the metro.Authorities say this attack wasn't random, and there is no danger to the public.More information on this case will be released later this week.
KANABEC COUNTY, MN
hot967.fm

Police Expected To Release More Info On Shooting

(Bloomington, MN) — Police say they will release more information today in the case of a Texas man arrested for a Bloomington restaurant shooting on Thanksgiving eve. A customer was killed and a server injured. Police in Oklahoma arrested the suspect on Thanksgiving Day. Witnesses said the suspect had walked into the restaurant wearing a mask and carrying a handgun and was twice pushed out of the store by customers. When he entered the third time, they say, the suspect started shooting.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
740thefan.com

Lakeville man charged in deadly shooting at Bloomington restaurant

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – A Lakeville man is facing second-degree murder and attempted murder charges in connection with a shooting last Wednesday at a Vietnamese restaurant in Bloomington. The criminal complaint alleges that 47-year-old Aaron Le shot and killed a 49-year-old man because he had been dating Le’s ex-wife. A...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Snow coming to portions of Minnesota on Tuesday, only flurries locally

(Chanhassen, MN)--If you are heading to Minneapolis or areas east Tuesday, a heads up. The National Weather Service says that the Twin Cities could get six inches of snow Tuesday. The heaviest snow is expected northeast of the Twin Cities and on the I-35 corridor from Forest Lake to the north. Officials say the Twin Cities has a 74-percent chance of getting plowable snow Tuesday. And, a one-in-four chance of getting six inches or more Tuesday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

Young pastor with deep roots in Black church ‘keeps it very real’

It’s a Sunday morning at Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church in Minneapolis. Pastor Elijah McDavid III is preaching to the congregation. The rows are nearly full with several dozen churchgoers. Above the pulpit hangs three portraits of a Black Jesus and banners with each letter of the word — Rhythm — hang across the ceiling. They represent the traditions of its primarily African American congregation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Bloomington restaurant shooting motivated by jealousy, charges say

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - The man accused of shooting one person dead in a Bloomington, Minnesota restaurant and injuring another did so out of jealously, according to the charges filed against him. The criminal complaint alleges Aaron Le shot two people, one fatally, during the lunch hour at the...
BLOOMINGTON, MN

