Brian Kelly on LSU playing Kirby Smart, Georgia in SEC Championship Game: 'You know what you're going to get'

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My Southern Family Christmas filmed in Louisiana premieres on Hallmark channel.Tina HowellSorrento, LA
Day trip: Denham SpringsM HendersonDenham Springs, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Grocery Stores Selling Thanksgiving DinnerM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Related
Sporting News
Georgia vs. LSU odds, prediction, betting trends for SEC championship on CBS
No. 1 Georgia takes on No. 11 LSU in the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday. Game time is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET, and it will be televised on CBS. Georgia (12-0) is looking to win back-to-back SEC championships for the first time since a...
WAFB.com
Former LSU asst. coach & Nebraska interim head coach, Mickey Joseph, arrested
Mekhi Garner - 11/29/2022 (Full Interview) LSU cornerback Mekhi Garner talks about facing Georgia in the SEC Championship game. Mekhi Wingo - 11/29/2022 (Full Interview) LSU defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo talks about facing Georgia in the SEC Championship game. Mason Taylor - 11/29/2022 (Full Interview) Updated: Nov. 30, 2022 at...
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt names which team Georgia 'doesn't want to see' in Playoff
Joel Klatt had a good bit to say about Georgia’s potential match-up as the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings and which team he believes the Dawgs would want not want to see in the semi-final game. “Who would Georgia want to play?” Klatt asked to...
Who is LSU's Biggest Threat against Georgia?
As Georgia and LSU prepare for their battle in Atlanta for the SEC Championship. We take a look at an LSU player that could cause major issues for Georgia.
Freshman Report: Which Georgia freshmen played against Georgia Tech
On Saturday, the Georgia Bulldogs capped off their regular season by hosting in-state rival Georgia Tech. A dominant second half pushed the Bulldogs past the Yellow Jackets in a performance that saw several of Georgia’s inexperienced players fill a role. Georgia played 14 true freshmen on Saturday, including one...
Georgia Tech Reportedly Finalizing Head Coaching Hire
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets finished their 2022 season last Saturday after suffering a 37-14 loss to the No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs. Last week's defeat finalized a disappointing 5-7 campaign for the Yellow Jackets, however, a 4-4 finish in the team's last eight games under interim coach ...
WWL-TV
Fritz says he's staying at Tulane, Ga. Tech promoting interim coach
NEW ORLEANS — Tulane football head coach Willie Fritz will be staying in New Orleans after reportedly being offered a job at Georgia Tech. Sports Illustrated reporter Ross Dellenger says that Georgia Tech will promote its interim head coach Brent Key to permanent coach. Fritz was asked on Tuesday...
High school football state playoff brackets
Here are the state playoff brackets for each classification. The playoffs will continue through state championship weekend Dec. 8-10.
MSNBC
Herschel Walker rented out Atlanta home just before launching campaign: Daily Beast
Records show Republican Senate candidate from Georgia, Herschel Walker, rented out his Atlanta home just before launching his campaign, according to new Daily Beast reporting.Nov. 30, 2022.
Former Atlanta Falcon arrested after police say he took suitcase from Hartsfield-Jackson
ATLANTA — A former NFL player with the Atlanta Falcons is now facing charges after police say he took a suitcase that wasn’t his and stole a charger. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne obtained body camera footage he revealed during Channel 2 Action News at 6:00 that shows Damien Parms being arrested inside Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
Atlanta has the highest income inequality in the nation, Census data shows
Atlanta has the highest income inequality among large U.S. cities, according to recent data from the United States Censu...
Dish pulls WSB-TV from channel lineup
If you have Dish Network, you may have noticed that WSB-TV, Channel 2 in Atlanta, has been dropped from your channel lineup. The change comes after a dispute between Dish and Cox Media Group, the parent company of WSB-TV. According to Dish, Cox is demanding an “exorbitant rate increase” for its channels.
Georgia's Republican Dominated Counties May Be a Major Factor in Senate Runoff Election
Three Counties in Georgia may swing the 2022 US Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herchel WalkerPhoto byNew South Politics. The 2022 Georgia Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker could come down to three counties in Georgia known as the most reliable Republican strongholds. Georgia is a unique state for political party strength evaluation for Republicans and Democrats, because Georgia voters don’t declare a party when they register to vote. The only occasion when Georgia voters effectively “choose” a party is in a primary election, when they choose the primary to participate in. While these factors complicate analysis, there are demographics and other data points to find consistent patterns of the majority of voters supporting Republican candidates.
French robotics company opens North American HQ in Atlanta
International robotics provider Exotec chose Atlanta for its North American headquarters.
High-ranking Atlanta Public Schools leader will leave district
The district said the chief of schools "has decided to transition away from Atlanta Public Schools."
Monroe Local News
Proposed changes to SR 316 and SR 211 in Barrow County open for comment
BARROW COUNTY, GA – The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) requests public comment for proposed design changes on the State Route (SR) 316 at SR 211/Bethlehem Road (PI No. 0010352) and SR 316 at Barber Creek Road (PI No. 0013910) projects in Barrow County. Georgia DOT posted updated...
'They were going to burn the truck with me in it' | Man recounts surprise attack at Atlanta's embattled 'Cop City' site
ATLANTA — A Paulding County man said he was attacked by people who are living at the proposed Atlanta police academy training site derisively known as "Cop City." Richard Porter, an auto mechanic in Dallas, Georgia, said he was on Key Road SE looking for a Craigslist purchase. When that failed, he said he spotted what appeared to be some discarded junk that he thought he could refurbish.
Lawyers told to choose between GOP chair and 10 other fake electors
Either state GOP chairman David Shafer or 10 other Republicans who falsely purported to be Georgia’s presidential electo...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Longtime Atlanta restaurant closing after nearly three decades
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A staple restaurant in northeast Atlanta is closing for good after nearly 30 years in business. The owners of Cameli’s Pizza located on Moreland Avenue announced the Dec. 11 closure of the restaurant on Facebook:. “BAD NEWS Cameli’s fans! Our last full day...
Popular metro Atlanta Chick-fil-A location to undergo $3 million remodel
ATLANTA — A busy metro Atlanta Chick-fil-A location will soon be torn down and rebuilt, according to a company news release. The Chick-fil-A Peachtree at Collier across from Piedmont Atlanta Hospital will begin a $3 million remodel early next year. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Comments / 7