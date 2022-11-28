Read full article on original website
Mexico's Tata Martino didn't waste any time leaving the pitch following his team's elimination from the World Cup on Wednesday. Mexico was able to capture a 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia in their final group stage match, however, it wasn't enough to reach the knockout round due to Poland's goal differential.
A 27-year-old Iranian man was reportedly killed by security forces in northern Iran after honking his car horn in celebration of the country’s elimination from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar following its 1-0 loss to the United States. Mehran Samak was in Bandar Anzali, northwest of Iran’s capital,...
Saul “Canelo” Alvarez does not represent the Mexican national team’s sentiment about Lionel Messi. One day after the legendary boxer threatened Argentina’s soccer megastar, Mexico’s captain at the World Cup, Andres Guardado, dismissed the comments as “silly.” As is customary between opponents after games, Guardado exchanged jerseys with Messi after Mexico’s 2-0 loss to Argentina on Saturday. After video surfaced of the Argentinian team celebrating in the locker room, Alvarez, who is Mexican, accused Messi of deliberately stepping on the Mexican jersey Guardado gave him. “I know the person Messi is,” Guardado told reporters, per Argentinian broadcaster TyC Sports. “It’s a...
Canelo Alvarez is apologizing to Lionel Messi and the people of Argentina after threatening to kick the soccer superstar's ass ... saying he's learned from the mistake. "These last few days I got carried away by the passion and love I feel for my country and made comments that were out of place for which I want to apologize to Messi and the people of Argentina," the boxing champ said in a statement on Wednesday.
An unusual rivalry was born after Argentina defeated Mexico in the second match of the World Cup in Qatar this past Saturday. Boxing star Canelo Alvarez took on social media to attack soccer legend Lionel Messi, prompting Argentine fighter Santiago Ponzinibbio to come out at his defense. It all started...
The official 'Al Rihla' footballs used for the World Cup in Qatar are so high-tech they don't just need to be pumped full of air - they need to be charged. Manufactured by Adidas, the ball, which takes its name from the Arabic word for 'the journey', has a sensor inside that measures data like speed and direction and allows for ball-tracking and offside calls by the VAR.
RUSSIAN football hooligans are set to become cannon fodder for Vladimir Putin who is desperate to replenish numbers on the battlefield. The notorious fans have been allegedly mobilised into the 106th guard division of airborne forces, ready for deployment, following reports the Kremlin could lose more than 100,000 troops before Christmas.
AULI, India (AP) — Indian and U.S. troops on Tuesday participated in a high-altitude training exercise in a cold, mountainous terrain near India’s disputed border with China, at a time both countries are trying to manage rising tensions with Beijing. During the exercise, Indian soldiers were dropped from...
WASHINGTON — Gen. James Dickinson, head of U.S. Space Command, endorsed the idea of partnering with commercial launch companies that can demonstrate fast turnaround operations, a concept known as tactically responsive space. “We need commercial mission partners to build the capabilities to replenish our military space assets,” Dickinson said...
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The White House has announced that President Joe Biden is planning to visit Phoenix to tour a semiconductor plant in the Valley and tout his economic plan focused on rebuilding the manufacturing sector in the United States. According to the White House schedule, Biden will travel...
"Egg freezing is an option for those that think they want to have children one day but aren’t ready right now," Brittany Allyn said. "I think it’s such a special opportunity our generation has that allows us to take back some control in our fertility."
