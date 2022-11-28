ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Coach Leaves Team Immediately Following World Cup Elimination

Mexico's Tata Martino didn't waste any time leaving the pitch following his team's elimination from the World Cup on Wednesday. Mexico was able to capture a 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia in their final group stage match, however, it wasn't enough to reach the knockout round due to Poland's goal differential.
New York Post

Mexico’s Andres Guardado rips Canelo Alvarez for ‘silly’ Lionel Messi threat

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez does not represent the Mexican national team’s sentiment about Lionel Messi. One day after the legendary boxer threatened Argentina’s soccer megastar, Mexico’s captain at the World Cup, Andres Guardado, dismissed the comments as “silly.” As is customary between opponents after games, Guardado exchanged jerseys with Messi after Mexico’s 2-0 loss to Argentina on Saturday. After video surfaced of the Argentinian team celebrating in the locker room, Alvarez, who is Mexican, accused Messi of deliberately stepping on the Mexican jersey Guardado gave him. “I know the person Messi is,” Guardado told reporters, per Argentinian broadcaster TyC Sports. “It’s a...
TMZ.com

Canelo Alvarez Apologizes For Threatening Lionel Messi

Canelo Alvarez is apologizing to Lionel Messi and the people of Argentina after threatening to kick the soccer superstar's ass ... saying he's learned from the mistake. "These last few days I got carried away by the passion and love I feel for my country and made comments that were out of place for which I want to apologize to Messi and the people of Argentina," the boxing champ said in a statement on Wednesday.
Daily Mail

Bizarre photo reveals high-tech World Cup footballs need to be charged up before they're ready to be used in the planet's biggest sporting event

The official 'Al Rihla' footballs used for the World Cup in Qatar are so high-tech they don't just need to be pumped full of air - they need to be charged. Manufactured by Adidas, the ball, which takes its name from the Arabic word for 'the journey', has a sensor inside that measures data like speed and direction and allows for ball-tracking and offside calls by the VAR.
AZFamily

President Biden to visit Phoenix on Tuesday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The White House has announced that President Joe Biden is planning to visit Phoenix to tour a semiconductor plant in the Valley and tout his economic plan focused on rebuilding the manufacturing sector in the United States. According to the White House schedule, Biden will travel...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy