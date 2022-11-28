Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Bruins Could Be Ready to Talk Trading Defenseman Brandon Carlo
There has been talk this week that the Boston Bruins have been looking to clear some salary cap space off of their books. In preparation for Derek Forbort’s return this past Tuesday, the Bruins placed Anton Stralman on waivers, but not before first trying to trade a couple of players.
Yardbarker
Three Takeaways from the Predators 2-1 OT Win Over the Ducks
The atmosphere at Bridgestone Arena was energetic for a Tuesday night as the Nashville Predators returned to the ice after their last two home games were postponed due to flooding at the Arena. While the 2-1 overtime win over a struggling Anaheim Ducks team may appear underwhelming according to the scoreboard, there was a lot to like from the Predators' performance.
FOX Sports
Islanders bring 4-game win streak into matchup against the Flyers
New York Islanders (11-6-0, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-3, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders will try to extend a four-game win streak with a victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. Philadelphia is 7-6-3 overall with a 1-3-4 record against the Metropolitan...
Flames to honor Sean Monahan as Canadiens visit
The return of Matthew Tkachuk to Calgary on Tuesday brought out as many — if not more — boo birds
Yardbarker
Despite blowing a three-goal lead, the Abbotsford Canucks rally to defeat the Bakersfield Condors: THE FARMIES™ Post game
Against all odds, the freezing wind, the accumulating snow, and the glacially-paced traffic conditions, several hundred diehard fans of the Canucks’ AHL affiliate made their way to the Abbotsford Centre and were treated to an absolute barnburner!. The additions of Vasily Podkolzin and Jack Rathbone galvanized the roster as...
Yardbarker
Blues Lacking NHL-Ready Goaltending Prospects
With the surging play of Jordan Binnington this season, the need for goaltending depth has gone under the radar for the St. Louis Blues. Thomas Greiss has been fine in net this season as a backup, and for the first time in a few years, they have gone away from a 1A/1B system and into a clear starter and backup at the NHL level.
NHL Odds: Islanders vs. Flyers prediction, odds and pick – 11/29/2022
The New York Islanders will take their turn as the visiting team in this matchup versus the Philadelphia Flyers. The Isles beat Philadelphia at home just this past weekend to add to the growing woes of the Flyers. New York is moving in the opposite direction as well, as you’d learn more about below. Will the Islanders go 2-0 this season in their matchup versus Philadelphia? Or will the Flyers give John Tortorella something to smile about? With all that being said, let’s now take a look at our NHL odds series plus our Islanders-Flyers prediction for this showdown scheduled at 7:30 PM ET.
Yardbarker
Finally back on ice, Predators dump Ducks in OT
Roman Josi scored at 3:50 of overtime to give the Nashville Predators a 2-1 win against the visiting Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Colton Sissons also scored, Matt Duchene had two assists and Juuse Saros made 34 saves for the Predators, who had to postpone their previous two games because a broken water main flooded Bridgestone Arena. Nashville had not played since a 3-0 loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday.
NHL
Coyotes proposed new arena project advances to public vote
TEMPE, Ariz. -- NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman reiterated the League's strong support for the Arizona Coyotes' proposed new arena before Tempe City Council voted 7-0 on Tuesday to advance the proposal to a public vote. "We've been as committed to this community as any major league sports league could be,"...
Yardbarker
Consecutive Wins Give The Senators Reasons For Optimism
Earning a pair of victories in their final two games on a western road swing which saw the Ottawa Senators lose 5-1 in San Jose and 4-1 in Vegas to open their trip, has given the club reason for optimism they can climb back into the Eastern Conference playoff race.
Yardbarker
Bruins Play-by-Play Guy Jack Edwards Steps Over the Line…Again
During his tenure with the Boston Bruins as their play-by-play broadcaster, Jack Edwards has never been one to hold back a thought or an opinion. Right or wrong, he speaks his mind. In the Bruins’ 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Nov. 29, he continued with his off-topic remarks and once again, crossed the line.
FOX Sports
Hayes scores twice, Flyers top Isles 3-1 to end 10-game skid
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Hayes scored two goals, Carter Hart made 23 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Travis Sanheim also scored and Lukáš Sedlák added two assists for Philadelphia, which opened a...
Yardbarker
'Ashamed' Igor Shesterkin, Rangers take on Senators
The New York Rangers will look to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday night before the teams meet again on Friday in New York. The Rangers are coming off a 5-3 setback to visiting New Jersey on Monday after losing 4-3 to Edmonton and 3-2 to Anaheim. Ottawa is coming off a 3-2 overtime win against host Los Angeles on Sunday after knocking off the Ducks on Friday.
Yardbarker
Takeaways: Matthew Tkachuk Calgary Homecoming Results in Panthers Loss
The long-awaited Matthew Tkachuk Calgary homecoming went far from planned for him and his Florida Panthers. Panthers Get Embarrassed in Tkachuk’s Calgary Homecoming. The Panthers looked to right the ship against Calgary after their collapse against the Edmonton Oilers. But they ended up leaving with their tail between their legs after getting absolutely embarrassed 6-2 in front of the raucous Calgary crowd.
Wheeler nets hat trick, Hellebuyck and Jets blank Avs 5-0
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Blake Wheeler had three goals and an assist, Connor Hellebuyck made 40 saves and the Winnipeg Jets routed the Colorado Avalanche 5-0 on Tuesday night. “No, it’s not just another game,” Jets coach Rick Bowness said. “I think the message we’re trying to send here...
Yardbarker
Former NBA first-round pick retiring at 26
Just four years after being drafted, a former NBA player is walking away from the game. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is retiring. Winderman cites an announcement from the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (whom Hutchison had been playing for).
Yardbarker
3 Takeaways From Devils’ 5-3 Win vs. the Rangers – 11/28/22
On Nov. 28 the New Jersey Devils secured a comeback victory against the New York Rangers and earned their spot at the top of the league standings accumulating 38 points in 23 games. Additionally, they became the first team in NHL history to win 13 games in the month of November.
