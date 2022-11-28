ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

Stocks will soar, house prices will slump, and the Fed's rate hikes could tank the US economy, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says. Here are his 8 best quotes from a new interview.

Slide 1 of 6: Some leading market commentators aren't fretting about inflation anymore. They expect prices to rise more slowly later this year, and view deflation as a possibility. Here's what Michael Burry, Cathie Wood, Paul Krugman, Jeremy Siegel, and Tom Lee have said. Several top-flight investors and commentators were sounding the alarm on high, prolonged inflation only a few weeks ago. Now, some elite market-watchers are predicting prices will rise more slowly in the coming months, and deflation could become the bigger risk.Michael Burry, Cathie Wood, Paul Krugman, Jeremy Siegel, and Tom Lee have all weighed in on the fading inflation threat in recent days. Here's a roundup of their comments:
TheStreet

FTX Collapse: Billionaire Mark Cuban Gives Crypto a Dream Boost

The abrupt and rapid collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange has caused a shock in the crypto space. The fall of a company valued at $32 billion in February, which occurred in just a few days, ended up casting suspicion on the entire young industry of financial services, based on the Blockchain technology.
Fortune

Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel says stocks will soar 20% next year as inflation fades—but legendary investor Bill Ackman says not so fast

Bill Ackman, chief executive officer of Pershing Square Capital Management LP, speaks during the New York Times DealBook conference in New York on Nov. 10, 2016. In boardrooms at Fortune 500 companies, at swanky Wall Street bars, and in the halls of business schools across the country, there’s been a consistent debate over “what’s next?” for U.S. inflation over the past year.
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

There are near-term concerns for Big Lots, Baozun, and Coinbase. Big Lots and Baozun announce quarterly results this week. The reports could be problematic. Coinbase hit an all-time low last week, but the crypto market needs to recover before the trading exchange is back in fashion. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool

2 No-Brainer Stocks Down 15% and 53% to Buy for 2023

Visa's prominence in the payments industry could make for a great long-term investment. Adyen strikes the perfect balance between growth and profitability.
msn.com

7 Best Oil Stocks to Buy for Exposure to Crude Prices

With the global economic recovery from the pandemic and oil-market disruption from the Russia-Ukraine war, the energy sector has been the best-performing sector in the S&P 500 for two years. This year, the sector is up more than 65% while every other one is in the red. While oil prices...
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Skyrocket

Axsome Therapeutics could be worth a lot more if its current products and pipeline programs fulfill their potential. MercadoLibre has a big opportunity in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. Novocure has multiple catalysts on the way that could make the stock a big winner.
moneyweek.com

Stock market crash? This time it’s (slightly) different

You don’t have to look far to find predictions of an upcoming stock market crash. Almost every analyst believes the current rally is going to run out of steam. Since hitting a low of 3,577 on 12 October, down 25% since 1 January, the S&P 500 index has rallied by 12% to just over 4,000. The FTSE 100 index has rallied by 11%. It is barely down this year, but still 4% below its May 2018 peak.
Reuters

Credit Suisse shares and bonds hit by further market shake-out

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse's planned $2.4 billion fundraising to help pay for a major overhaul faced mounting market headwinds on Wednesday, with the cost of insuring exposure to its debt hitting a record high, while the bank's shares and bonds tumbled.

