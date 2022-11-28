Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
BioMed Realty Receives Approval to Deliver Much-Needed Lab Space at Cambridge International Technology Park
CAMBRIDGE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- BioMed Realty (“BioMed” or the “Company”), a Blackstone portfolio company and leading provider of real estate solutions to the life science and technology industries, received approval of plans to deliver 600,000 square feet of purpose-built laboratory space in Cambridge. The Company will deliver the new development on the 15-acre Cambridge International Technology Park site, which it acquired in September 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129006141/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
“A return to the land:” More minorities turning to agriculture & farming industries during pandemic
Farming is still a thriving industry despite setbacks from the pandemic and global supply chain issues. One national report found the food and agricultural sectors contributed more than $3 trillion the U.S. economy last year alone. But USDA data shows a lack of diversity among farmers across the country. It...
maritime-executive.com
Samsung Heavy Industries Plans “Smart Yard” to Accelerate Production
South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) intends to accelerate the production of newbuilds with the adoption of a “smart yard” technology designed to optimize operations. The Korean government has been advocating for the shipyard to improve efficiency through the use of technology as the yards seek to manage their huge backlog and compete for new orders.
techaiapp.com
Can AI Drive More Diversity in Drug Development?
Nov. 29, 2022 – Artificial intelligence could help improve diversity, equity, and inclusion in clinical trials and drug development by overcoming some traditional human bias in these areas, but we’re not there yet, experts say. The technology could also assist doctors with data insights to make diagnosis and treatment more precise.
Black Couple Wins $1.2 M Grant To Reimagine STEM Education
The HEPH Foundation, an education-focused foundation, is proud to announce that it has been awarded a $1.2 million grant to support its commitment to learners. The grant is provided by the How We Learn Fund, a fund administered by the Oak Park-River Forest Community Foundation. “We are excited to receive support for our mission to prepare learners for the future of work,” said HEPH Foundation founder Steven Conner.
Phys.org
Learning from pangolins and peacocks: Researchers explore next-gen bio-inspired structural materials
From pangolin scales that can stand up to hard hits to colorful but sturdy peacock feathers, nature can do a lot with a few simple molecules. In a new review paper, a team of international researchers have laid out how engineers are taking inspiration from the biological world—and designing new kinds of materials that are potentially tougher, more versatile and more sustainable than what humans can make on their own.
TechCrunch
Amazon introduces AWS Supply Chain to help bring order to supply chain chaos
Amazon wants to put AWS technology to work on the problem, and today the company announced a new supply chain solution at AWS re:Invent in Las Vegas. AWS CEO Adam Selipsky talked about the supply chain disruptions in today’s keynote. “The last few years have highlighted the importance of supply chain resilience; from baby formula shortages to ships circling ports unable to unload, the disruptions have been widespread. Addressing supply chain issues around inventory is especially critical,” he said.
Greenwood Inc. Continues To Lead ‘Bank Black’ Movement With Another $45 Million In Venture Capital Funding
Greenwood Inc., which kicked off the “Bank Black” movement in 2020, announced that it has raised $45 million in venture capital funding to expand its digital banking services. Forbes reports the Atlanta-based digital banking platform is co-founded by former entertainment executive Ryan Glover, tech entrepreneur Paul Judge, 90-year-old...
agequipmentintelligence.com
Verdant Robotics Raises $46.5 Million to Reduce Ag Chemicals, Improve Farm Profits
Verdant Robotics announced the close of a $46.5 million Series A funding to scale its advanced robotic technology and accelerate broad adoption of its regenerative and precision ag solutions. Lead investor Cleveland Avenue was joined by DCVC Bio, Future Ventures, SeaX Ventures and all existing investors, including Autotech Ventures, Cavallo Ventures, and AgFunder, making the series one of the largest investments in ag robotics to date.
freightwaves.com
Inxeption bolsters B2B marketplace with Final Mile Solar partnership
Amazon, Shopify, eBay and even Craigslist have revolutionized the shopping experience for consumers, allowing them to order and receive items without leaving the couch. For businesses, though, commerce has largely remained stuck in the past, riddled with archaic manual processes that make it tough for companies to buy from and sell to one another.
technologynetworks.com
Accelerating Development of Sustainable Textile Dyes
Rapid 2D barcode rack readers and automated tube picking equipment from Ziath are helping Colorifix (Norwich, UK) to accelerate development of revolutionary biological dyes to help the textile industry dramatically reduce its environmental impact. Dyeing of fabrics by the textile industry represents one of Man’s most polluting industrial processes, using...
foodsafetynews.com
FDA reinvests in UMD’s Joint Institute for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has awarded the University of Maryland’s (UMD) Joint Institute for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition (JIFSAN) with a five-year, $41 million cooperative agreement. The funds are given to support the institute’s work to provide scientific information to fight food-related illness and enable the...
Accenture Invests in KETOS to Advance Water Intelligence Through Real-Time Monitoring
NEW YORK & MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has made a strategic investment, through Accenture Ventures, in KETOS, Inc., a data intelligence innovator that uses a proprietary technology platform to help organizations monitor and address water efficiency and quality. KETOS is the latest company to join Accenture Ventures’ Project Spotlight, an engagement and early investment program that connects emerging technology startups with the Global 2000 to enhance the strategic capabilities of Accenture, its ecosystem partners, and its clients. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005081/en/ Accenture has made a strategic investment, through Accenture Ventures, in KETOS, a data intelligence innovator that helps organizations monitor and address water efficiency and quality. (Graphic: Business Wire)
PABCO Roofing Products Makes Strategic Additions to Executive Team
TACOMA, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- The executive team of PABCO ® Roofing Products welcomes two new leaders: Brian Hobdy, Vice President and General Manager; and David Randolph, Director of Manufacturing. The new executives will guide PABCO Roofing Products, a leading manufacturer of architectural asphalt shingles for residential and commercial applications, into the company’s next phase of growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005361/en/ (LEFT) Brian Hobdy, Vice President and General Manager, PABCO Roofing Products; (RIGHT) David Randolph, Director of Manufacturing, PABCO Roofing Products (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
AWS Announces AWS Supply Chain
-New cloud application improves supply chain visibility and delivers actionable insights to mitigate supply chain risks, lower costs, and improve customer experiences. -Lifetime Brands, Traeger Grills, and Whole Foods Market among customers using AWS Supply Chain. At AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company, announced AWS...
How one board is hoping to evolve the United States farm bill in 2023
Backed by a diverse board of directors, Kiss the Ground is backing a coalition across the country to influence the bill to create a healthier planet, more nutritious crops, and enhance ecosystems.
CNBC
Idealab founder Bill Gross started selling solar energy kits in 1973 at 15 years old. Now he's leading solar tech company Heliogen
Bill Gross is best known for founding technology incubator Idealab in 1996 after starting a string of tech companies. Today, Gross devotes virtually all of his time being the CEO of clean energy company Heliogen, which concentrates solar energy into high-heat by using an array of circular mirrors. But to...
Dyson working on ‘self-improving’ machines
Dyson engineers are developing products that will be able to detect and fix issues themselves without any input needed from the owners, the company has said.Giving an update on the company’s £2.75 billion investment plan into new technologies announced earlier this year, the firm’s chief engineer Jake Dyson said it was working on products that could “self-improve”.Mr Dyson said the company hoped that its devices would one day be capable of detecting flaws in themselves and then fixing them – even before the owners were aware of a problem – and would ultimately become more intelligent the longer a user...
TechCrunch
New Fare Partners is latest female-led VC to close first fund
The latest is New Fare Partners, co-founded by Elly Truesdell and Hallie Bonnar, who secured $20 million in capital commitments for its inaugural fund investing in early-stage food and beverage businesses. The firm was launched in early 2022. Truesdell, general partner, was previously Whole Foods Market’s global director of local...
theevreport.com
Stellantis readies its U.S. dealer network for electrified future
As part of its Dare Forward strategy, Stellantis sets course for 50% of United States sales to be battery-electric vehicles by the end of this decade. Auburn Hills, Mich. – Stellantis and its dealership network across the United States are driving toward their electrified future. Working with its 2,600-plus dealers, the company is focused on the dealership transition to electric vehicle sales and service, offering consulting and on-site evaluation of electric vehicle integration needs within every area of the dealership business.
