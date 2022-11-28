ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Boston puts home win streak on the line against Charlotte

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Charlotte Hornets (6-14, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (16-4, first in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Celtics -11.5; over/under is 227

BOTTOM LINE: Boston hosts Charlotte trying to extend its eight-game home winning streak.

The Celtics are 10-4 in Eastern Conference games. Boston is the top team in the Eastern Conference shooting 39.9% from downtown, led by Noah Vonleh shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Hornets are 3-10 in conference play. Charlotte ranks fifth in the league with 45.8 rebounds per game led by Mason Plumlee averaging 9.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayson Tatum is scoring 30.5 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 24.8 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Boston.

Dennis Smith Jr. is averaging 9.3 points, 5.7 assists and 1.9 steals for the Hornets. Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 19.6 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 42.8% over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 9-1, averaging 122.9 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 108.8 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.9 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Jayson Tatum: out (ankle), Danilo Gallinari: out for season (knee), Robert Williams III: out (knee).

Hornets: LaMelo Ball: out (ankle), Gordon Hayward: out (shoulder), Cody Martin: out (quad), Dennis Smith Jr.: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

