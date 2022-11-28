ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

KGW

Two brazen thefts in Portland within a week of each other

PORTLAND, Ore. — If you walk past the REI store in The Pearl District, you will see boarded up doors. Portland Police said on Black Friday someone used a car to break the entry door in order to steal clothing before leaving the scene.These brazen crimes seem to be happening more and more in the city.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Police identify victim of NE Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPYV) - Portland Police identified a man who was shot and killed in Northeast Portland Wednesday night. Just after 9 p.m. that night, officers from the North Precinct responded to the 11000 block of Northeast Glenn Widing Drive after a caller reported that a person had been shot.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Business Owners Decry Crime in Portland

Dozens of business owners say they can’t cope with the constant crime and attacks on their workers and stores, on Portland’s Central Eastside. For 90 minutes Tuesday night, they vented about break-ins, drugs, guns, assaults, and explosions. Kim Malek, a co founder and CEO of Salt and Straw...
PORTLAND, OR
Eater

Portland Pizza Pop-Up No Saint Didn’t Just Open a New Restaurant — It Opened Two

In two different quadrants of East Portland, married couple Gabriella Casabianca and Anthony Siccardi are sharing a slice of their East Coast Italian American heritage. Their pizza pop-up, No Saint, formerly took up residency in Dame; it gained a following among Portland’s pantheon of pizzerias for its Sicilian-style square cut pizzas, framed with a sesame-studded crust. But it wasn’t just about the pizzas — the pop-up also served smart seasonal sides, things like heirloom tomato salads salty with anchovy or chilled navy beans with hakurei turnips and snap peas. All of the above came with a tight lineup of strong natural wines, chosen by former Han Oak wine director Casabianca.
PORTLAND, OR
iheart.com

Police Need Help Identifying ATM Thief With This Jacket

Portland Police Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying two individuals who heavily damaged a local business in order to steal an ATM. On November 29, 2022, at 4:35 a.m., two individuals backed a white van through the front of Fastrak Food Mart, located at 2431 Northeast Broadway Street, in order to gain access to the business. Once inside, the burglars loaded an ATM into the back of the van. The incident was captured on video, which we are providing in an attempt to help identify the thieves: https://youtu.be/IS5NrQ4sAmk.
PORTLAND, OR

