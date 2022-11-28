Read full article on original website
Wednesday in Portland: 'Tripledemic' fills local hospitals, urgent care centersEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: MAX Blue Line facing delays after train hits person in GreshamEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Workers at SW Portland Starbucks go on strike, people stop armed robbery at sports bar and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Police Never Test Gun As Evidence In Family's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedPortland, OR
The richest person in OregonLuay RahilOregon State
'Businesses have been held hostage for a long time': Portland Central Eastside business owners vent frustration after years of crime
PORTLAND, Ore. — Dozens of business owners from Portland's Central Eastside neighborhood shared their safety concerns with city leaders on Tuesday. They talked about crime — from explosions and trash, to drug use and death threats — things they say are forcing them to consider leaving. “One...
Man dies after shooting in North Portland; suspect arraigned on murder charge
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman accused of shooting and killing her 41-year-old boyfriend after getting into an argument at a bar early Thanksgiving Day in North Portland was arraigned at the Multnomah County Courthouse on Tuesday. Portland police arrested Barbara Marie Michelle, 43, on one count of first-degree assault...
Neighbors say homeless people at a camp in Southeast Portland threatened them with guns, arson
PORTLAND, Ore. — It’s hard to miss the lines of RVs, trailers and tents along parts of Southeast Powell Boulevard. Some of the residential neighborhoods nearby have become magnets for these types of homeless camps, and the longtime Portlanders and families who live here increasingly view them as a threat to safety.
Two brazen thefts in Portland within a week of each other
PORTLAND, Ore. — If you walk past the REI store in The Pearl District, you will see boarded up doors. Portland Police said on Black Friday someone used a car to break the entry door in order to steal clothing before leaving the scene.These brazen crimes seem to be happening more and more in the city.
Van crashes store, thieves steal ATM, start fire in Portland
Portland police are attempting to track down two individuals who are accused of breaking into a local business and stealing an ATM.
Police identify Portland’s 93rd homicide victim, who was killed in Parkrose shooting
Portland police have identified the man who was killed in a fatal shooting last Wednesday, the city’s 93rd homicide victim so far this year. Jason Edward Kinsfather, 49, died of a gunshot wound after being shot in the 11000 block of Northeast Glenn Widing Drive, in the Parkrose neighborhood.
Portland police won’t use ‘flash-bang’ rubber ball devices for crowd control, city will pay $250,000 to settle suit by Don’t Shoot Portland
The city of Portland will pay $250,000 to settle a federal lawsuit by the nonprofit Don’t Shoot Portland that challenged the force used by Portland police against protesters in 2020. The city also has agreed not to use “flash bang” rubber ball distraction devices for crowd control and get...
Smash-and-grab strikes REI in Portland’s Pearl District as retailers’ worries worsen
A car crashed through the glass front doors of REI in Portland’s Pearl District on Black Friday, the store’s third break-in in a single week and the latest in a string of smash-and-grabs at local stores this month. The episode is another example of challenges retailers say they...
kptv.com
Police identify victim of NE Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPYV) - Portland Police identified a man who was shot and killed in Northeast Portland Wednesday night. Just after 9 p.m. that night, officers from the North Precinct responded to the 11000 block of Northeast Glenn Widing Drive after a caller reported that a person had been shot.
Monday in Portland: Workers at SW Portland Starbucks go on strike, people stop armed robbery at sports bar and more
Photo by(Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Nov. 28 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.
Portland man accused of killing mother’s caretaker with butler stand
A 44-year-old Portland man has been charged with second-degree murder after allegedly attacking his mother’s caretaker with a side table Nov. 13 and killing her, officials said. Clare Elise Krill, 57, died in a hospital from her injuries Nov. 22. She was a retired registered nurse, according to records...
WWEEK
Once a Target of Catalytic Converter Thieves, an Auto Repair Shop Takes Matters Into Its Own Hands
Catalytic converter theft has proven particularly irritating for Oregon businesses that keep lots full of vehicles. Adam Ofstad would know. He’s the owner of an auto repair shop in Scappoose. For the past two years, Ofstad has battled thieves who jack up cars and trucks on his lot to steal the valuable parts underneath.
KXL
Business Owners Decry Crime in Portland
Dozens of business owners say they can’t cope with the constant crime and attacks on their workers and stores, on Portland’s Central Eastside. For 90 minutes Tuesday night, they vented about break-ins, drugs, guns, assaults, and explosions. Kim Malek, a co founder and CEO of Salt and Straw...
KGW
Mall 205 shoplifting suspect seen in dramatic chase video arrested again
The woman admitted to KGW’s Kyle Iboshi that she stole to feed her drug habit. Now she’s back in jail, having violated her parole.
Grand jury clears trooper, detective in June fatal shooting of 24-year-old man in Clackamas County
A Clackamas County grand jury found that the Oregon State trooper and Clackamas County detective who shot and killed a 24-year-old Tigard man in June acted lawfully, the Oregon Department of Justice announced Tuesday. The grand jury returned a “not true bill” Monday night, meaning they believed the use of...
KATU.com
Court Docs: Man charged with manslaughter in speed racing crash that killed Ashlee McGill
PORTLAND, Ore. — Court documents say Kenneth Joseph Michael Freeman has been charged in connection with the death of Ashlee McGill. PAST COVERAGE | Family and friends remember woman killed in speed racing crash. Freeman has been charged with one count of manslaughter in the second degree. Ashlee McGill...
How to avoid porch pirates amid skyrocketing package thefts
While the holidays are in full swing, it's also the time of year for shoppers to be wary of another Grinch: Porch pirate season.
Central Eastside business owners bend Mayor Wheeler's ear on homelessness, crime
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Tuesday night, dozens of business owners from Portland's Central Eastside gathered to let Mayor Ted Wheeler know how they feel about crime, homelessness and their perceived neglect by the city. It will surprise no one to find out that they were not happy. First, there...
Eater
Portland Pizza Pop-Up No Saint Didn’t Just Open a New Restaurant — It Opened Two
In two different quadrants of East Portland, married couple Gabriella Casabianca and Anthony Siccardi are sharing a slice of their East Coast Italian American heritage. Their pizza pop-up, No Saint, formerly took up residency in Dame; it gained a following among Portland’s pantheon of pizzerias for its Sicilian-style square cut pizzas, framed with a sesame-studded crust. But it wasn’t just about the pizzas — the pop-up also served smart seasonal sides, things like heirloom tomato salads salty with anchovy or chilled navy beans with hakurei turnips and snap peas. All of the above came with a tight lineup of strong natural wines, chosen by former Han Oak wine director Casabianca.
iheart.com
Police Need Help Identifying ATM Thief With This Jacket
Portland Police Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying two individuals who heavily damaged a local business in order to steal an ATM. On November 29, 2022, at 4:35 a.m., two individuals backed a white van through the front of Fastrak Food Mart, located at 2431 Northeast Broadway Street, in order to gain access to the business. Once inside, the burglars loaded an ATM into the back of the van. The incident was captured on video, which we are providing in an attempt to help identify the thieves: https://youtu.be/IS5NrQ4sAmk.
