It was the best of times, it was the worst of times — it was a tale of two weeks for Penn’s basketball programs, with the men’s team finishing with a spotless 4-0 record and a victory in the Cathedral Classic, and the women’s team losing two tough matchups on its West Coast road trip. But even in a time of darkness, there are always highlights. Let’s take a look at the top three most exciting plays from the last week.

PENN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO