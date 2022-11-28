Read full article on original website
Top three Penn basketball plays: Thanksgiving week
It was the best of times, it was the worst of times — it was a tale of two weeks for Penn’s basketball programs, with the men’s team finishing with a spotless 4-0 record and a victory in the Cathedral Classic, and the women’s team losing two tough matchups on its West Coast road trip. But even in a time of darkness, there are always highlights. Let’s take a look at the top three most exciting plays from the last week.
Women's basketball snaps five-game losing streak in 72-59 rout at La Salle
After two weeks of winless play, the Quakers finally find themselves the victors. On Tuesday Night, Penn women’s basketball grabbed a much-needed second win of the season against La Salle (5-3) at the Tom Gola Arena, lifting the Quakers to a record of 2-5. Penn never once lost the lead throughout the contest, capitalizing on stellar individual performances.
At long last, Five Guys plans to open on Penn's campus in mid-December
Five Guys plans to open its University City location near campus in mid-December, over a year since its initial announcement. The new location at 3714 Spruce St., next to the Quad, was first announced in August 2021 with an anticipated opening date of late fall 2021 or early spring 2022. However, the opening was pushed back, Executive Director for Real Estate Ed Datz wrote in an email to The Daily Pennsylvanian.
Andrew Lou | On-campus students deserve better soundproofed dorms
The excitement and action on Penn’s campus comes with an unexpected cost: noise. As Penn students, we are enveloped by a constant barrage of sounds. Between Philadelphia’s bustling streets and the constant clamor of Locust Walk, things can easily get overwhelming. At some point, you may just want...
Penn juniors launch Road2Research, a student-run initiative aimed at high schoolers
This fall, two Penn juniors launched Road2Research, a student-run initiative that aims to foster an interest in research for high schoolers, as well as build their network of mentors. The program partnered with Vaux Big Picture High School and Paul Robeson High School to amass a pilot cohort of 15...
Upper respiratory illnesses are on the rise on campus and across the city
Upper respiratory illnesses are beginning to spread on campus and around Philadelphia at higher rates than in previous years. The flu and respiratory syncytial virus are on the rise following the relaxation of COVID-19 prevention measures, such as social distancing and mask-wearing, Associate Director of Public Health and Wellbeing told The Daily Pennsylvanian. This is the first winter in which community members will not be required to mask on campus since 2019.
