Collegeville High School Sweethearts Who Reunited After 30 Years Get Married
Keith and Colleen reignited their relationship during their high school reunion.Photo byThe Philadelphia Inquirer. A pair of Collegeville high school sweethearts who were reunited after 30 years of separation finally united in matrimony at Springford Country Club, writes Kellie Patrick Gates for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Their love story does not follow a linear path, and their hearts were often ships passing in the night.
thedp.com
Delco Steaks, Yifang Taiwan Fruit Tea to open at Franklin's Table on Penn's campus
Franklin's Table Food Hall on Penn's campus will soon welcome two new restaurants to its lineup. Delco Steaks, a local cheesesteak shop, and Yifang Taiwan Fruit Tea, a boba tea chain, will open at Franklin's Table in the coming weeks, according to a press release from Penn Facilities and Real Estate Services. Delco Steaks will open on Dec. 5, while Yifang has a target opening date of mid-January, the stores' respective owners each wrote to The Daily Pennsylvanian.
Inspired by Overcoming Her Own Weight Struggles, Willow Grove Student Targets Fitness Career
Upper Moreland student Vanessa Hurgunow is in her senior year at the township’s public high school, but she’s already enrolled in coursework she intends to lead to a health-fitness career. It’s a goal with special resonance for Hurgunow, who struggled with weight in her childhood. Jon Campisi stretched his journalistic muscles reporting her story in the Upper Moreland-Willow Grove Patch.
thedp.com
Frank | Five takeaways from Penn's Cathedral Classic sweep
Pop the champagne. Start the parade. Raise the banner. The Quakers are Cathedral Classic champions. In the grand scheme of things, that might mean next to nothing, but can Kentucky claim they’ve ever won a Cathedral Classic? Duke? Gonzaga? I think not. They may have their national titles, but...
thedp.com
At long last, Five Guys plans to open on Penn's campus in mid-December
Five Guys plans to open its University City location near campus in mid-December, over a year since its initial announcement. The new location at 3714 Spruce St., next to the Quad, was first announced in August 2021 with an anticipated opening date of late fall 2021 or early spring 2022. However, the opening was pushed back, Executive Director for Real Estate Ed Datz wrote in an email to The Daily Pennsylvanian.
thedp.com
Top three Penn basketball plays: Thanksgiving week
It was the best of times, it was the worst of times — it was a tale of two weeks for Penn’s basketball programs, with the men’s team finishing with a spotless 4-0 record and a victory in the Cathedral Classic, and the women’s team losing two tough matchups on its West Coast road trip. But even in a time of darkness, there are always highlights. Let’s take a look at the top three most exciting plays from the last week.
thedp.com
Andrew Lou | On-campus students deserve better soundproofed dorms
The excitement and action on Penn’s campus comes with an unexpected cost: noise. As Penn students, we are enveloped by a constant barrage of sounds. Between Philadelphia’s bustling streets and the constant clamor of Locust Walk, things can easily get overwhelming. At some point, you may just want...
glensidelocal.com
The Philly Met welcomes Glenside’s “Grand Hank”
Glenside’s master scientist “Grand Hank” will present for Philadelphia audiences on Tuesday, December 6 at the 3,500-seat Metropolitan Opera House of Philadelphia. Two presentations are scheduled: a 10:00am – 11:30am show for K-8 grade students and their teachers, and a 7:00pm – 9:00pm show which will be open to all ages. Doors for the second presentation will open at 6:00pm.
'She was a gift': Community mourns sudden loss of Pennsylvania mother, teacher
"Jenn was amazing. She had this special glow about her when you were in her presence. She brought out the best in you," said Chris Pickell, the principal at Charlestown Elementary.
thedp.com
Women's basketball snaps five-game losing streak in 72-59 rout at La Salle
After two weeks of winless play, the Quakers finally find themselves the victors. On Tuesday Night, Penn women’s basketball grabbed a much-needed second win of the season against La Salle (5-3) at the Tom Gola Arena, lifting the Quakers to a record of 2-5. Penn never once lost the lead throughout the contest, capitalizing on stellar individual performances.
Win Your Way Into P!nk’s Philly, PA Concert with Two Free Tickets!
P!nk is BACK! She's bringing her 'The Summer Carnival Tour' to Philadelphia in 2023 and we want to hook you up with two free tickets. Whether you've seen her live in concert before or one of her performances on television, you know how exciting, dramatic, and high-flying P!nk's shows can be. She loves to fly through the air like Tinkerbell and has aerialists that have you looking up as much as you look at the stage.
Quakertown Baseball Stadium Used as a Setting for the Filming of Amazon Prime Show
A popular television show recently utilized a Bucks County baseball field to record episodes of their historical and beloved story. Tom Chang wrote about the field and the show for Bleeding Cool. The popular Amazon Prime show A League of Our Own, starring Abbi Jacobson and filmed in Pittsburgh, was...
morethanthecurve.com
The Oneida and the Battle of Barren Hill
The Historical Society of Montgomery County recently posted a video that shares the history of the Oneida’s role in the Battle of Barren Hill on May 20, 1778 and General Lafayette’s successful retreat to Valley Forge through what is now Conshohocken and West Conshohocken. St. Peter’s Lutheran Church (next to the General Lafayette Inn property) has a plaque in its cemetery where six Oneida who died in the battle are buried.
PhillyBite
Cafe Carmela Wins Best Cheesesteak in Philadelphia Area
Philadelphia, PA - The Championship Match, Lillo’s Tomato Pies vs. Cafe Carmela. The Championship Match - Judge’s Bracket: Lillo’s Tomato Pies vs. Cafe Carmela. Cafe Carmela represents the left side of the bracket, Philadelphia and Delaware County regions. 2 of the last 3 March Cheesesteak Madness Champions came out of the Delco region. Philly is the capital of the cheesesteak world. Many cheesesteak pundits may be surprised to see Cafe Carmela representing this side of the bracket, but she had a great tournament and earned her spot in the championship match.
thedp.com
Penn juniors launch Road2Research, a student-run initiative aimed at high schoolers
This fall, two Penn juniors launched Road2Research, a student-run initiative that aims to foster an interest in research for high schoolers, as well as build their network of mentors. The program partnered with Vaux Big Picture High School and Paul Robeson High School to amass a pilot cohort of 15...
phillyvoice.com
CBS3 adds new chief meteorologist, moves Kate Bilo to daytime broadcast
CBS3's Eyewitness News will have a new chief meteorologist with the station hiring Bill Kelly, a Bucks County native to take over late afternoon and evening weather reports starting in January. Kate Bilo, the station's current chief meteorologist, will move to earlier newscasts in the new year and will focus on the the CBS News Philadelphia streaming channel.
Radio Ink
David Redpath Passes
Bob Stei fills us in on this sad news. Radio great Joe Mama (David Redpath) passed away last weekend. After working in New York (Poughkeepsie and Buffalo) in the 1980s, Redpath became a household name in Philadelphia for two decades as Joe Mama. He worked at WIOQ, WEJM, WLCE, WMWX and WOGL.
Exclusive: Philadelphia police uncover name of "The Boy in the Box"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A murder mystery that has gripped Philadelphia for 65 years has been solved. America's unknown child, "The Boy in the Box," now has a name and criminal charges could still be filed.A child was found murdered, stuffed in a box and abandoned in Philadelphia decades ago. On Wednesday, for the first time, the Philadelphia Police Department said they have uncovered the boy's name."To have a name on that stone, that's what everybody has been wishing forever," Linda Tamburri said. "I'm just glad I'm here to actually know I'll see that little boy's name on the stone."Cemetery workers...
mainlinetoday.com
West Chester Christmas Parade and Emcee Adam Joseph Return
The West Chester Christmas Parade is back, and 6abc’s Adam Joseph and other key players couldn’t be happier. ’Twas the month before Christmas 2007 when 6abc’s Adam Joseph started emceeing the West Chester Christmas Parade. After a two-year break, he’ll be back in that role when the parade returns on Friday, December 2. Festivities kick off at 6:30 p.m. with a tree lighting at the old courthouse. It’s all part of Chester County Hospital Lights Up Holiday Weekends in West Chester, which run through January 2.
'Horrible experience': Neighbor recalls finding woman decapitated inside Philadelphia home
"I'm here thinking I'm going to go apply pressure to the wound while I called the cops to help her out," said Mary Liz, who discovered the body. "I'm not thinking that I'm going to see what I saw."
