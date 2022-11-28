Read full article on original website
Related
livingetc.com
Should a sofa touch the wall? The one-minute furniture trick that can make even small rooms look bigger
When you live in a small space, it's tempting to do absolutely anything you can that might make the space feel bigger. Paint the walls the brightest of whites, put up the hugest mirror you can find, and push the furniture to the very edges of the room. However, sometimes all this can do is highlight the tiny proportions of a space. Sometimes it pays to do things that seem counterintuitive.
Boy George Is Selling His Gothic-Style London Villa and the Kitchen’s Natural Lighting Will Make You Fall in Love
This might come as a surprise, but Boy George has lived in the same home for over 30 years. And now, one lucky homebuyer with a multi-million dollar budget may get to call his historically gothic London mansion home. Originally known as The Logs, the property, which sits directly across...
Full Moon December 2022 in Gemini - we're not kidding when we say it brings all the heat and drama!
The Full Moon in Gemini of December 2022 will inspire you to speak your mind at last - but some signs need to be cautious and here's why
These are the best mattress toppers, so you can sleep like royalty
Investing in one of the best mattress toppers will ensure you enjoy better sleep night after night. You won't have to spend a fortune either with tried and tested picks from Lucid, Nolah, and many more
outdoorphotographer.com
Photo Of The Day By Hi il Lee
Today’s Photo of the Day is “White Forest And Autumn Leaves” by Hi il Lee. Location: Colorado. Want to get your images in the running for a Photo of the Day feature? Photo of the Day is chosen from various galleries, including Assignments, Galleries and Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the website homepage, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.
psychologytoday.com
Fantasy Relationships
Fantasies can misguide you in relationships. It is important to be aware of how past relationships may impact present ones. Good relationship choices lead to greater happiness. A real relationship is often different from how you imagined, but that can make it more satisfying. Frequently, my patients want to form...
outdoorphotographer.com
Behind The Shot: Earth’s Shadow At Moonrise
This photograph was 23 years in the making. It was inspired by a powerful series of photographs that archetypal mountain photographer Galen Rowell made from the summit of a minor peak in Nepal’s Everest region and published in his May 1999 column for Outdoor Photographer. I went to work for Galen that same month, and I swore to him that someday I would experience that sublime vista with my own eyes.
outdoorphotographer.com
Photo Of The Day By Michael Robinson
Today’s Photo of the Day is “Black Bear Silhouette” by Michael Robinson. Location: Northern Vancouver Island. “Vancouver Island black bear at a creek mouth hunting for spawning salmon,” describes Robinson. Want to get your images in the running for a Photo of the Day feature? Photo...
Bustle
The Judgement Tarot Card Wants You To Be Decisive
A tarot deck can be a great tool to turn to if you’re struggling to find answers to questions you have about your career, your relationship, or your life in general. While some use it to see what the future holds, tarot can be a great source of advice or reassurance that the path you’re currently on is the right one.
petapixel.com
Photographer Captures ‘Face of Poseidon’ in Stormy Waves
A photographer who captured a clear face in a wave says he was “blown away” by the picture. Cody Evans tells PetaPixel that after uploading the files onto his laptop he was “amazed” by what he saw. Evans was shooting photos of the dramatic waves in...
psychologytoday.com
Being on Your Own for the Holidays: Time to Reflect
Whether by choice or circumstance, more people are living alone in the 21st century. The holidays are a good time to reflect on living alone by doing a personal inventory. In America, the default adult is partnered, but don’t believe that those who live alone are all miserable and lonely.
theartofdesignmagazine.com
Making Interiors smell as good as they look
Have you ever entered a space and instantly felt at home, or quite the opposite, uncomfortable or anxious?. The reason why is not always an evidence, be it the colours, the lighting, the furniture or perish the thought… the SMELL! A badly aligned interior may have you longing for more or running for the door.
thespruce.com
My Home Always Smells Amazing Thanks to This Smart Diffuser
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. As a home editor, I've admittedly tried a lot of ways to make my home smell great. From endless candles tumbling out of my cabinets to small essential oil diffusers that I forget to turn on, I am constantly testing out new methods of adding aromas to my home. A clean, warm-smelling home is a happy one, and that is what I strive for.
How Much Does It Cost To Reupholster A Couch?
If your decor is looking dated, reupholstering furniture is much less expensive than replacing it. Here is how much it costs to reupholster a couch.
yankodesign.com
This restaurant on a Japanese island features a thatched roof and large cardboard tubes
Architecture studio Shigeru Ban designed the unique Farmer’s Restaurant on Awaji Island. Situated in the middle of a field on the Japanese island, the restaurant features a thatched roof, and huge cardboard tubes, giving the structure a rather raw and unfettered aesthetic. The restaurant also functions as a music hall!
tinyhousetalk.com
Van Conversion w/ Massive Closet & Murphy Bed
Jess & Shawn wanted to get into #vanlife to make it easier to chase their rock climbing dreams. It took a bit of convincing for Jess to see herself living in a van, but with the promise of a giant closet and lots of Pinterest inspiration, she got on board.
Comments / 0