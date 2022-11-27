ROCHESTER, N.Y. The New York State Thruway Authority is proposing an increase in tolls. The Thruway Authority will be asking its board to approve a toll hike that would begin in 2024. The state’s E-Zpass customers would see an increase of 5% in 2024 and another increase of 5% in 2027. The toll hike would be 75% for those without an E-Zpass or with one from out of state.

