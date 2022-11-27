Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ex-State Trooper shot to death after kidnapping teen and killing entire family.Rooted ExpeditionsRiverside, CA
Former Virginia State Trooper Allegedly Murdered Mother and Grandparents of Teen He Catfished Online and AbductedA.W. NavesRiverside, CA
University of La Verne Names Dean for College of Health and Community Well-BeingUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
The San Bernardino MLK Day Parade & Extravaganza Returns to San Bernardino's WestSideCarl M. DameronSan Bernardino, CA
WHEC TV-10
Report: California gun data breach was unintentional
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s Department of Justice mistakenly posted the names, addresses and birthdays of nearly 200,000 gun owners on the internet because officials didn’t follow policies or understand how to operate their website, according to an investigation released Wednesday. The investigation, conducted by an outside...
WHEC TV-10
10 Los Angeles students appear to OD on cannabis edibles
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ten Los Angeles students appear to have overdosed on cannabis edibles Thursday at their middle school in the San Fernando Valley, officials said. The students, between 12 and 15 years old, were in mild to moderate distress at Van Nuys Middle School around 10:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Seven of them were taken to pediatric medical centers.
WHEC TV-10
Plea deal in attacks on California Planned Parenthood clinic
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California man who fired a BB gun from his car at Planned Parenthood in Pasadena on at least 11 occasions admitted he was trying to intimidate the doctors, staff and patients because the clinic provided abortions, federal prosecutors said Tuesday. Richard Royden Chamberlin,...
WHEC TV-10
Jury convicts man in killings of 8 people from another Ohio family after testimony from brother, mom who made plea deals
WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — Jury convicts man in killings of 8 people from another Ohio family after testimony from brother, mom who made plea deals. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
WHEC TV-10
Weinstein lawyer in closing: ‘Tears do not make truth’
LOS ANGELES (AP) — An attorney for Harvey Weinstein at his Los Angeles rape and sexual assault trial told jurors Thursday that prosecutors’ case relies entirely on asking them to trust women whose testimony showed they were untrustworthy. “Take my word for it,” Jackson told jurors in his...
WHEC TV-10
Advocates push for passage of Medical Aid in Dying Act
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Should a terminally ill person have the right to end their own life?. That is a question New York State lawmakers will consider when they head back to Albany. Advocates who are pushing for it tell News10NBC investigative reporter Jennifer Lewke they are hopeful that this will be the year the Medical Aid in Dying Act is passed.
WHEC TV-10
S. Dakota AG hires missing Indigenous, trafficking positions
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s attorney general on Wednesday announced that he has filled a position to coordinate efforts from state, tribal and local law enforcement agencies, as well as nonprofit organizations, to tackle alarming rates of Indigenous people going missing or having their deaths remain unsolved.
WHEC TV-10
No longer fringe, small-town voters fear democracy’s demise
HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — A word — “Hope” — is stitched onto a throw pillow in the little hilltop farmhouse. Photographs of children and grandchildren speckle the walls. In the kitchen, an envelope is decorated with a hand-drawn heart. “Happy Birthday, My Love,” it reads.
WHEC TV-10
Gov. DeSantis book ‘The Courage to Be Free’ coming Feb. 28
NEW YORK (AP) — The long-rumored memoir-policy book by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is coming out next year. The HarperCollins imprint Broadside will release “The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival” on Feb. 28. Wednesday’s announcement comes in the wake of DeSantis’...
WHEC TV-10
Biden urges Democrats to move past ‘restrictive’ caucuses, embrace diversity in blow to Iowa’s leadoff primary status
WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden urges Democrats to move past ‘restrictive’ caucuses, embrace diversity in blow to Iowa’s leadoff primary status. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
WHEC TV-10
A flare and a spare: Hawaii volcano visitors see 2 eruptions
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — The first eruption in 38 years of Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, is drawing visitors to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, which is open 24 hours a day. “The viewing has been spectacular,” especially at night and before sunrise, park spokesperson Jessica Ferracane...
WHEC TV-10
NYS Thruway Authority proposes an increase in tolls
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The New York State Thruway Authority is proposing an increase in tolls. The Thruway Authority will be asking its board to approve a toll hike that would begin in 2024. The state’s E-Zpass customers would see an increase of 5% in 2024 and another increase of 5% in 2027. The toll hike would be 75% for those without an E-Zpass or with one from out of state.
WHEC TV-10
Lordstown Motors shipping out first batch of electric trucks
LORDSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Commercial electric vehicle startup Lordstown Motors has received approval to ship the first batch of its first model, the Endurance pickup. The company announced Tuesday that the first units of the initial batch of 500 trucks were leaving the plant after they passed safety tests and hit several key benchmarks needed to be sold. It did not state how many of the pickups have been made.
WHEC TV-10
Advocates pushing for passage of Clean Slate Act
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Local advocates, elected officials, and business leaders are hoping people can get a clean slate. They want Gov. Kathy Hochul to pass the Clean Slate Act early in next year’s legislative session. They say it would help millions of people obtain jobs by sealing old conviction records.
