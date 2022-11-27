‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Costume Display Comes to Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure

A documentary about the Oscar-winning Korean film director Bong Joon Ho is underway and will be screened on streaming service Netflix next year. The documentary “Yellow Door: Looking for Director Bong’s Unreleased Short Film” is being directed by Lee Hyuk-rae and produced through Broccoli Pictures. The film will trace the quest for Bong’s unreleased first short film “Looking For Paradise,” made during his university days. Besides shedding light on the creative origins of a great artist, the documentary will also illuminate an era when young cinephiles emerged in South Korea. The mid-1990s was a time of febrile change in the arts in South...

