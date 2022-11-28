Read full article on original website
Texas Tech Bowl Projections Compilation
Texas Tech finished the regular season 7-5 overall, 5-4 in the Big 12, good enough for fourth place in what was a very competitive conference this season, after defeating Oklahoma 51-48 in overtime of the season finale on Saturday. Perhaps more importantly, the Red Raiders are going bowling for the second consecutive season.
Two local teams top latest TABC rankings
LUBBOCK, Texas – Monterey isn’t the only local team ranked No. 1 in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches girls rankings released Monday. New Home jumps Gruver for the top spot in Class 2A after a 6-2 start to the season. The Lady Leopards have company in the Top 5. Sundown (5-0) is ranked […]
A Lubbock landmark’s final days: Saying goodbye to the Double T scoreboard
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A long-standing Lubbock landmark is coming down later this week. The Double T scoreboard at Jones AT&T stadium won’t be returning for another football season. Robert Giovannetti, Senior Associate Athletic Director says, “In 1978 the Double T scoreboard was added and it has been there...
Watch Texas Tech vs. Georgetown: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Georgetown Hoyas have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at United Supermarkets Arena. The Hoyas will be strutting in after a victory while Texas Tech will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Two Local Boxers Set to Compete on the National Stage.
Two boxers from the Vista Boxing Club will compete next week on the national stage. 13-year-old Uleena Torres and 10-year-old Victor “Tony Boy” Villagomez will compete in Lubbock, Texas alongside 2,500 athletes at the 2022 USA Boxing National Championships. For Torres and Villagomez, this will mark their first...
Whitehead announces resignation from Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt announced Monday he has accepted the resignation of head men’s tennis coach Danny Whitehead due to personal reasons. “I am blessed to have served as the head tennis coach here at Texas Tech,” Whitehead said. “It was...
Pecos residents upset over design of a cross in new Reeves Regional Health Hospital
PECOS, Texas (KOSA) - Pecos residents are upset about the design of the cross in the new Reeves Regional Hospital’s chapel. Residents voiced their concerns at last night’s hospital board meeting and their frustration stems from the cross being laid on its side. “It’s not really a cross...
This Is The Weirdest Home In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of the most bizarre homes in each state.
Texas Tech announced gift, amount not disclosed, to College of Architecture
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University announced a philanthropic contribution from the Huckabee family for the College of Architecture. The amount was not disclosed. The college will be named in honor of Tommie J. Huckabee. “Our vision is not about our family. It’s about you,” said Chris Huckabee, who is the son of Tommie. Tommie […]
The Real Reason Lubbock Needs A Buc-ee’s Is Not What You Think
I can think of a million reasons why Lubbock deserves a Bucc-ee's, and why one would do well here. The most obvious reason is I27, which serves as a corridor through this part of Texas for truckers. But that's why Bucc-ee's needs Lubbock, not why we need a Bucc-ee's. Do...
2 People Injured In Motor Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
Officials from Lubbock in Texas state that a crash involving 2 vehicles took place when a car that was travelling east on US Highway 84. The Texas Department of Public Safety added that they drove off of the roadway, over-corrected into the median and then rolled.
First Basin Credit Union hosts 10th annual Adopt a Star fundraiser
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - First Basin Credit Union is hosting the tenth annual Adopt a Star fundraiser for High Sky Children’s Ranch. All money raised is donated to High Sky to purchase Christmas gifts for children up to the age of 17-years-old. “Most of these kids are underserved, underprivileged...
I’m One Step Closer To Solving A Riveting Lubbock Mystery
Alright, I don't know about 'riveting'...but it's definitely a mystery. I published an article in early October detailing a bizarre weekly occurrence on 82nd and Quaker across from the radio station. If you didn't get a chance to read it, you can find it here. So basically... Someone has been...
Quiet weather, dry cold front expected Wednesday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a bit of a rainy stretch, things will be relatively quiet weather wise for the next week. Monday and Tuesday will be on the warm side for late November. You’re not going to get 60s and 70s this time of year without some wind typically. And since we had rain/snow, we could see some dust in places that have dried the topsoil a bit.
Lubbock Stockyards to close for good in December, owners said
After nearly four decades, Tony and Judy Mann said they made the difficult decision to sell the Lubbock Stockyards. They said the buyer plans to shut the operation down.
Lubbock Woman Gets Snowed in While Staying in Ruidoso Cabin
Last week marked the annual fall family get-together some love and others hate, Thanksgiving. As someone that was not only born around Thanksgiving, but also loves anything to do with food, I am quite fond of the holiday. As a fun way to celebrate Thanksgiving, as well as my birthday...
The Marfa Lights: Unsolved Mysteries In The Lone Star State
One of the widest-known and most baffling mysteries in Texas is the Marfa Lights. Uncertain origins, myths, strangeness, and persistence - they unite over time to mystify those who live near them, as well as the occasional passerby. From that first dazzling night of November 12, 1883, they have continued their nightly march across the horizon - brightly flashing out of nowhere and disappearing unpredictably.
Vehicles burglarized, damaged on the Texas Tech campus over the weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas — Multiple vehicles were burglarized and damaged over the weekend on the Texas Tech University campus, according to the TTU Police Department Crime Log. All of the incidents were reported on Sunday, according to the crime log, but police said the incidents could have occurred in a time span between Friday afternoon and Sunday morning.
Adorable Puppy Heartlessly Dumped Overnight At Lubbock Apartment Complex
I can't imagine what goes through someone's head when they decide to ditch a defenseless animal in a random place in town and then just drive away. It happens way too often, and there is ALWAYS a better solution than to leave an animal alone somewhere to fend for itself.
