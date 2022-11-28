ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Balmorhea, TX

247Sports

Texas Tech Bowl Projections Compilation

Texas Tech finished the regular season 7-5 overall, 5-4 in the Big 12, good enough for fourth place in what was a very competitive conference this season, after defeating Oklahoma 51-48 in overtime of the season finale on Saturday. Perhaps more importantly, the Red Raiders are going bowling for the second consecutive season.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Two local teams top latest TABC rankings

LUBBOCK, Texas – Monterey isn’t the only local team ranked No. 1 in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches girls rankings released Monday. New Home jumps Gruver for the top spot in Class 2A after a 6-2 start to the season. The Lady Leopards have company in the Top 5. Sundown (5-0) is ranked […]
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

A Lubbock landmark’s final days: Saying goodbye to the Double T scoreboard

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A long-standing Lubbock landmark is coming down later this week. The Double T scoreboard at Jones AT&T stadium won’t be returning for another football season. Robert Giovannetti, Senior Associate Athletic Director says, “In 1978 the Double T scoreboard was added and it has been there...
LUBBOCK, TX
CBS Sports

Watch Texas Tech vs. Georgetown: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Georgetown Hoyas have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at United Supermarkets Arena. The Hoyas will be strutting in after a victory while Texas Tech will be stumbling in from a defeat.
LUBBOCK, TX
northcountydailystar.com

Two Local Boxers Set to Compete on the National Stage.

Two boxers from the Vista Boxing Club will compete next week on the national stage. 13-year-old Uleena Torres and 10-year-old Victor “Tony Boy” Villagomez will compete in Lubbock, Texas alongside 2,500 athletes at the 2022 USA Boxing National Championships. For Torres and Villagomez, this will mark their first...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Whitehead announces resignation from Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt announced Monday he has accepted the resignation of head men’s tennis coach Danny Whitehead due to personal reasons. “I am blessed to have served as the head tennis coach here at Texas Tech,” Whitehead said. “It was...
LUBBOCK, TX
cbs7.com

First Basin Credit Union hosts 10th annual Adopt a Star fundraiser

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - First Basin Credit Union is hosting the tenth annual Adopt a Star fundraiser for High Sky Children’s Ranch. All money raised is donated to High Sky to purchase Christmas gifts for children up to the age of 17-years-old. “Most of these kids are underserved, underprivileged...
MIDLAND, TX
FMX 94.5

I’m One Step Closer To Solving A Riveting Lubbock Mystery

Alright, I don't know about 'riveting'...but it's definitely a mystery. I published an article in early October detailing a bizarre weekly occurrence on 82nd and Quaker across from the radio station. If you didn't get a chance to read it, you can find it here. So basically... Someone has been...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Quiet weather, dry cold front expected Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a bit of a rainy stretch, things will be relatively quiet weather wise for the next week. Monday and Tuesday will be on the warm side for late November. You’re not going to get 60s and 70s this time of year without some wind typically. And since we had rain/snow, we could see some dust in places that have dried the topsoil a bit.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lord Ganesh

The Marfa Lights: Unsolved Mysteries In The Lone Star State

One of the widest-known and most baffling mysteries in Texas is the Marfa Lights. Uncertain origins, myths, strangeness, and persistence - they unite over time to mystify those who live near them, as well as the occasional passerby. From that first dazzling night of November 12, 1883, they have continued their nightly march across the horizon - brightly flashing out of nowhere and disappearing unpredictably.
MARFA, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Vehicles burglarized, damaged on the Texas Tech campus over the weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas — Multiple vehicles were burglarized and damaged over the weekend on the Texas Tech University campus, according to the TTU Police Department Crime Log. All of the incidents were reported on Sunday, according to the crime log, but police said the incidents could have occurred in a time span between Friday afternoon and Sunday morning.
LUBBOCK, TX

