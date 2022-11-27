ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tribune-Review

PIAA Class 2A semifinal preview: Steel Valley vs. Westinghouse

Steel Valley (12-0) vs. Westinghouse (13-0) How they got here: WPIAL champion Steel Valley defeated Beaver Falls, 34-14, to win the District 7 title. City League champion Westinghouse rolled past District 10 champion Farrell, 34-6, in the PIAA quarterfinals. Winner plays: Winner of District 4 champion Southern Columbia (11-3) and...
MUNHALL, PA

