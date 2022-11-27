Read full article on original website
Related
Roundup: Rosecrans girls cruise past Liberty Christian
ZANESVILLE — Host Rosecrans took control quickly on Thursday night. The Bishops led 12-0 after one quarter and scored the game's first 20 points during a 55-14 rout of Liberty Christian in girls basketball on Thursday at Rogge Gymnasium. ...
PIAA Class 2A semifinal preview: Steel Valley vs. Westinghouse
Steel Valley (12-0) vs. Westinghouse (13-0) How they got here: WPIAL champion Steel Valley defeated Beaver Falls, 34-14, to win the District 7 title. City League champion Westinghouse rolled past District 10 champion Farrell, 34-6, in the PIAA quarterfinals. Winner plays: Winner of District 4 champion Southern Columbia (11-3) and...
Western Wayne wrestlers looking to step up in District Two and Division II
VARDEN — Western Wayne is coming off another solid season on the high school wrestling scene. The Wildcats battled their way to an overall record of 14-7, including a 5-2 mark in Division II of the Lackawanna League. The local lads also qualified for District Duals, but were eliminated by Honesdale in the...
Comments / 0