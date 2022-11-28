Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Authorities Hope Someone Knows Something About The Disappearance Of This Mother From Nashville, TennesseeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Who has the best coffee in Nashville?Jake WellsNashville, TN
The richest person in Nashville, TennesseeLuay RahilNashville, TN
This Nashville billionaire is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNashville, TN
cohaitungchi.com
Nashville Bucket List: 30 Fun Things to do Downtown & Beyond
What comes to mind when you hear the city of Nashville? That’s right, country music! Many famous musicians and top artists have been Tennessee born and jump-started their musical careers here, which is why the city is also aptly known as Music City. But that is not all the...
Eric Church Expands His Empire With Longtime Manager John Peets, Launches New Company ‘Solid Entertainment’
Eric Church is taking things to the next level. He just announced a new, all-inclusive enterprise with longtime manager John Peets called Solid Entertainment. If I had to guess, it seems highly likely that the name was inspired by Eric’s song “Solid,” which he co-wrote with Anders Osborne and was included on his 2018 Desperate Man album.
Opryland is Offering Discounted Tickets to ‘A Country Christmas’ for Two Nights Only
Gaylord Opryland Resort will be hosting two exclusive Nashville Nights for residents of Davidson and adjacent counties during the 39th Annual A Country Christmas. On December 1 and December 13, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. CT, residents of Davidson, Cheatham, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson, and Wilson Counties in Tennessee will be able to sing Christmas carols alongside Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC and the resort’s caroling quartet at the Magnolia Portico, 2800 Opryland Drive, Nashville.
Dolly Parton Reveals Her Plans for Downtown Nashville Tourist Spot
With all the top names in country music opening or owning establishments in downtown Nashville, Dolly Parton hopes to soon leave her stamp as well. But her plans don’t include a typical honky tonk. “I’m going to have a museum here (in Nashville) pretty soon, within the next couple...
Danica McKellar's 'Christmas Movie Characters' Inspired Family Move to Nashville Area
Great American Family star Danica McKellar, formerly of Hallmark Channel fame (and The Wonder Years alum), is leaving life in Los Angeles behind. She has put her Rancho Park home up for sale to move with her family and mother to a rural community near Nashville, Tennessee. McKellar, who most...
Fontanel Mansion sits on Nashville Nine endangered list
Nine Nashville historic properties are endangered of being demolished, neglected or the redeveloped. On the list -- a theatre at Fisk University, a private cemetery, the Fontanel Mansion.
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of November 29, 2022
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of November 29, 2022, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Aggravated Child Endangerment, Reckless Endangerment, Burglary x8, Aggravated Assault, and Vandalism. Last seen unknown. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600...
wpln.org
Nashville’s newest list of endangered properties warns of development pressures within neighborhoods
A Nashville preservation group has released its latest list of endangered buildings and landmarks with the hope of inspiring protective measures. The nonprofit Historic Nashville Inc. worries about buildings that are falling into disrepair and several that could be lost to redevelopment. The “Nashville Nine” ranges widely and includes Scott’s...
Who was on the Nashville Nine last year? Take a look at the historic properties at risk of demolition
Before the new Nashville Nine list comes out, here is a refresher of the 2021 list and why those properties made the list.
williamsonhomepage.com
Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee
December may very well be one of the best months for free family events, which is great since the end of the month proves very, very expensive for most. The governor is inviting folks in to tour the Tennessee Residence, which will be decorated for the holidays. Franklin will be putting on the perfect Hallmark Christmas downtown with the annual tree lighting and parade. There’s a straggler Thanksgiving event in Nashville and a bevy of holiday concerts going on at the Nashville Public Library.
Nashville Parent
Nashville’s Fifth + Broadway Purchased for $715M
Real estate investment firm Northwood Investors LLC announced its acquisition of Fifth + Broadway, a newly developed 6.2-acre mixed-use, open-air center in downtown Nashville. According to Nashville Business Journal, a deed shows the mixed-use development sold for $714,999,999. The property was developed and operated by Brookfield Properties, which completed construction...
4 Great Burger Places in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WKRN
Meet Amigo, fur baby of the day from PAWS Rutherford County
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)–Meet Amigo, a three-year-old pit bull mix. Amigo is PAWS’ longest resident staying for 167 days after an owner surrender about six months ago. The adoption facility says they believe he often gets overlooked because he is an active pup when they first see him in his kennel. However, once outside he is cool and collected and walks great on the leash.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Burgers in Nashville, TN
If you love Detroit-style pizza and comfort food, Emmy Squared burger in Nashville, TN, is a must-try. With two dry-aged beef patties, American cheese, greens, and Emmy sauce, this burger will win you over. The interior of the restaurant is casual and cozy. The menu offers an array of comfort food favorites to satisfy any craving.
WSMV
TN patient dies after oxygen explodes in Nashville hospital
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee woman says she watched her husband’s face catch fire after oxygen exploded at a Nashville hospital on Thanksgiving Day. He died a short time later, and now hospitals worldwide are paying closer attention to this rare, but potentially deadly issue. On Thursday, at...
Nashville Parent
Dickens of a Christmas Set for Dec. 10 – 11
Downtown Franklin is gearing up for two full days of Victorian and Dickens-inspired celebrations at the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County’s 37th Annual Dickens of a Christmas festival hosted by the Downtown Franklin Association, Saturday Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
4 places to grab lunch under $10 in Nashville
If you're trying to find a nice, cheap lunch, we've got you covered with four tasty lunch options for $10 or less. What's on the menu: Affectionately known as "Satco," this dining room near Vanderbilt serves Tex-Mex fare like tacos, enchiladas, chips, salsa and queso. Cost: Tacos (starting at $1.99),...
wgnsradio.com
Drive-Thru Christmas Light Display at Cannonsburgh Village in Murfreesboro
Load up the car and enjoy a festive way to add to those cozy holiday memories. Cannonsburgh Village will come to life with a Christmas light display the first three weekends of December, starting this Friday evening. Murfreesboro Parks and Rec. Assistant Director Rachel Singer told WGNS the drive-thru light...
fox17.com
Police looking for man who pawned guitar stolen from Nashville music studio
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of pawning off a guitar that had been stolen from a Nashville music studio. Police say the classical acoustic guitar was stolen from a Belle Forest Circle music studio on Nov. 11 and was pawned off later that afternoon.
wgnsradio.com
Joanie's in Murfreesboro To Be Featured On America's Best Restaurants
MURFREESBORO, TN – Local restaurant Joanie’s will be hosting a visit from America’s Best Restaurants in early December. Joanie’s is on the historic Rutherford County Square in Murfreesboro. America’s Best Restaurants, a national media and marketing company focusing on local, independently-owned restaurants, will bring its ABR...
