Russia on fire: Putin’s worst nightmare as a devastating fireball erupts at a crucial oil facility

Biden ready to speak to Putin 'if he is looking for way to end the war'
US President Joe Biden said Thursday he would be willing to speak to Vladimir Putin for the first time since the Ukraine invasion if the Russian leader truly wants to end the war. Biden was speaking during a state visit by French President Emmanuel Macron, who has said he will speak again to Putin after his trip to Washington and has warned against cutting off the Russian leader.
iPhone Maker Foxconn Rocked by Largest Protests at COVID-19-Hit Plant in China; Here’s Why!
Foxconn denied housing new hires with Covid-positive staff at the Zhengzhou facility, the world’s largest maker of iPhones, but acknowledged that workers had complained about wages and working conditions at the plant. The Taiwanese electronics firm issued a statement saying, “Regarding any violence, the company will continue to speak...
German Inflation Falls Marginally in November to 10%
In November 2022, an inflation rate of +10.0% is anticipated—a modest decline from the previous month. In November 2022, inflation in Germany is projected to be +10.0%. The consumer price index (CPI) change from the same month a year ago is used to calculate the inflation rate. Europe Continues...
The Right Way to Start A European Cannabis Business
As the cannabis wave envelopes Europe, so too are entrepreneurs rushing to capitalize on the next biggest market in the world. The European Union industry is tiny right now, with 35 licensed EU producers and 100+ distributors, mainly in Germany. Simultaneously, the United States has over 30,000+ license sets across 50 states, so there is a long way to go before Europe reaches its potential as the second-largest cannabis market. The EU needs entrepreneurs to build the infrastructure necessary to support future market demand. But as intelligent as you are and as effective a businessperson as you think you are, there are a few big mistakes you can avoid in starting your cannabis business in the EU. Cultivators, manufacturers and even, to some extent, distributors all have different yet significant hurdles they must consider.
New US sanctions against North Koreans over missile program
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration on Thursday imposed sanctions on three members of North Korea's ruling party's central committee for their involvement in the country's ballistic missile program. The Treasury Department announced it was targeting the director and vice director of the Workers Party of Korea,...
Thieves Steal Celtic Gold Coins Worth $2.47 Million in German Museum
Officials have confirmed that thieves who broke into a museum in southern Germany and took hundreds of ancient Celtic gold coins left without sounding an alarm after nine minutes. An international manhunt has been initiated by the police to find the thieves and their stolen goods, which included 483 Celtic...
