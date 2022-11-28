Russia on fire: Putin’s worst nightmare as a devastating fireball erupts at a crucial oil facility

As the cannabis wave envelopes Europe, so too are entrepreneurs rushing to capitalize on the next biggest market in the world. The European Union industry is tiny right now, with 35 licensed EU producers and 100+ distributors, mainly in Germany. Simultaneously, the United States has over 30,000+ license sets across 50 states, so there is a long way to go before Europe reaches its potential as the second-largest cannabis market. The EU needs entrepreneurs to build the infrastructure necessary to support future market demand. But as intelligent as you are and as effective a businessperson as you think you are, there are a few big mistakes you can avoid in starting your cannabis business in the EU. Cultivators, manufacturers and even, to some extent, distributors all have different yet significant hurdles they must consider.

12 MINUTES AGO