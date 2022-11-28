ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk Speculates About The Identity Of Satoshi Nakamoto, The Mysterious Man Behind Bitcoin

Business tycoon and investor Elon Reeve Musk FRS ; born June 28, 1971) hails from California. He also founded The Boring Company, co-founded Neura link, and Open AI, served as president of the Musk Foundation, and was the owner and CEO of Twitter, Inc. He is the founder, CEO, and chief engineer of SpaceX, an angel investor, as well as Tesla, Inc.’s CEO and product architect. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index and Forbes’ real-time billionaires list, Musk will be the richest person in the world as of November 18, 2022, with an estimated net worth of over $181 billion. South African city of Pretoria is where Musk was raised. Prior to relocating to Canada at the age of 17, where he later attained citizenship through his mother, he attended the University of Pretoria. He enrolled at Queen’s University two years later and subsequently went to the University of Pennsylvania, where he earned bachelor’s degrees in both economics and physics.
Cryptocurrency: Bitcoin Price To Drop Up To $10,000, Investor Mark Mobious Predicts

Legendary investor Mark Mobius predicts that the crypto winter will worsen and that bitcoin’s price will soon fall to $10,000. In an interview, the millionaire co-founder of Mobius Capital Partners shared his predictions for the biggest cryptocurrency in the world at a time when the market was still reeling from the collapse of FTX, which declared bankruptcy on November 11.
Shopify CEO Follows Elon Musk Example, Tells Media Activist To Leave

Elon Musk, a billionaire, praised Canadian e-commerce firm Shopify for standing up to leftist hordes who tried to intimidate the company into removing the Twitter account Libs of Tik Tok from its online marketplace. Shopify CEO Tobi Lutke. Shopify’s CEO, Tobi Lutke, stated that the business would not remove Libs...
FTX Bankruptcy: Crypto Assets Worth $740 Million Recovered

The FTX bankruptcy shocked everyone in the cryptocurrency industry after the company filed for asset disruption in November. By information included in court documents, BitGo was able to recover $740 million in assets. The sum is only a portion of what is missing. The location of the significant number of assets is still unknown.
Elon Musk claims that starting next week, he will start unbanning Twitter accounts

CNN Business in London — The top real estate firm in Auckland failed to meet demand in the largest city of New Zealand last year by selling homes rapidly enough. According to Grant Sykes, manager at real estate firm Barfoot & Thompson, homes were “flying out the door.” He told CNN Business that there were times when agents stood around the room in awe of the prices being reached.
