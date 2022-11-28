ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

This is the side of the World Cup that Qatar would prefer you ignore

It is one of the regular moments of harsh reality that takes you out of the illusion that is this World Cup. As the taxi driver drops the group off, there is a sudden plea. It is not for a five-star rating.“Can you give me a tip please?”, he asks. “I have no money to eat.”The driver, of south Asian descent, sends almost everything he earns back to his family. This is supposed to be the long-awaited period when such workers can generate income due to the number of visitors to Qatar but here is another who is just starving.Anyone...
France 24

Nepalese workers in Qatar pay ultimate price for World Cup

Thousands of Nepalese workers have died in Qatar since 2010 on the construction sites of the World Cup. But victims' grieving families are rarely given any compensation by Qatari companies. Most deaths are due to workers falling from high buildings or suffering heart attacks. Human rights groups have questioned working conditions in Qatar, where temperatures often reach 50 °C. Some workers do return home, but their health is ruined. Despite this, many Nepalese continue to flock to the Gulf.
New York Post

Qatari official says worker deaths for World Cup ‘between 400 and 500’

A top official linked to Qatar’s World Cup organization has estimated that as many as 500 migrant workers died while building the $200 billion tournament complex in Doha — a much higher number than previously stated. Hassan al-Thawadi, the secretary-general of Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, disclosed the shocking figure in an interview with journalist Piers Morgan, parts of which were shared on Twitter Monday.  Speaking from a location near the controversial tournament site, Morgan asked al-Thawadi for an “honest, realistic” total of migrant workers who died as a result of the infrastructure project since it began in 2014.  “The estimate...
The Independent

Rainbow flags and ‘revealing’ outfits: Five things banned for fans at the Qatar World Cup

As soon as FIFA chose to award World Cup 2022 to Qatar way back in 2010, selecting its bid ahead of competing offers from the likes of the US, Japan and Australia, the tournament has been mired in controversy.The issues surrounding the tournament are well-documented, from accusations of bribery to the host’s poor human rights record and discriminatory laws to the deaths of migrant labourers in the construction of its stadiums.FIFA will have been relieved to see the football itself get underway and, by and large, the tournament itself has proven a success so far, with fears of crowd trouble...
Front Office Sports

Saudi Arabia Reportedly Blocks Qatari World Cup Streaming Coverage

Many viewers in Saudi Arabia may not have been able to watch their team’s massive upset against Argentina — or any other match at the World Cup. The Saudi government has reportedly blocked TOD TV — the World Cup rights holder in the country and a subsidiary of Qatar’s beIN Sports Media Group — from showing matches in the kingdom.
WVNews

Qatar says farewell to World Cup in 2-0 loss to Netherlands

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Ibrahim Al-Ghanim, a former Qatar national soccer team defender, was dressed like thousands of other local men as he rushed to his seat through a main foyer at Al Bayt Stadium. He wore the traditional thobe — the long-sleeve, floor-length white robe — and...
The Associated Press

Mexico faces early World Cup exit against Saudi Arabia

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Mexico is going to have to suddenly find goals — and perhaps even several of them — to extend its knockout-round streak at the World Cup. Mexico has reached the round of 16 at the last seven World Cups, tied for the longest current streak with Brazil. But in Qatar, El Tri sits at the bottom of Group C ahead of a must-win match against Saudi Arabia on Wednesday at Lusail Stadium.
verdemagazine.com

Costs of Qatar: World Cup host creates dilemma for fans

*Editors’ note: The author of this article is currently on the Boys Varsity Soccer Team with Asher Friedman, who is featured below. However, the interview was conducted before the team roster was announced. Eight long years have passed since the United States Men’s National Team last played in a...
The Independent

England fans have lunch in Qatari mansion after owner spots one wearing Premier League shirt

A group of England fans attending the World Cup 2022 dined at a Qatari millionaire’s mansion after he spotted one of them wearing a Premier League shirt.Jassa Dehal, 47, was wearing a Wolverhampton Wanderers shirt when he struck up a conversation with the owner, Omar, at their hotel the night before.After exchanging numbers, Dehal and his friends had a car sent to take them to the mansion the next day, where they were treated to lunch and stayed to watch Japan vs Germany.“It was just a surreal experience,” Dehal said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More England fan finds ‘eerie’ abandoned city in QatarMark Drakeford asks for ‘a day’ to get over World Cup defeat to EnglandWales fans sing national anthem to team as Dragons bow out of World Cup

Comments / 0

Community Policy