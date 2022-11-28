ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

2 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Keep Buying

Are stock market fluctuations giving you a headache? If you're tired of wondering if you're up or down, it could be time to fill your portfolio with dividend-paying stocks. Share prices of companies committed to distributing profits are generally more stable than growth stocks. Plus, all the dividend payments they send to your brokerage account are yours to keep no matter what happens to the stock.
NASDAQ

3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought

Would you like a portfolio that can generate enough passive income to allow for a comfortable retirement? I'll let you in on a very poorly kept secret that could help you get there. Many of the world's most successful investors manage institutions that must disclose their trading activity four times a year.
Motley Fool

Want $100 in Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $10,200 in These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

The recurring profitability and time-tested nature of dividend stocks makes them smart buys during a bear market. Splitting $10,200 three ways between these supercharged dividend stocks, which range in yield from 10% to 15.4%, can generate $100 in monthly income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
NASDAQ

These 3 Stocks Have Recently Hiked Their Dividend

A common approach by investors is to target dividend-paying stocks. After all, it’s easy to see why; dividends provide a passive income stream, cushion impacts from drawdowns in other positions, and provide the ability to achieve maximum returns through dividend reinvestment. And in a historically-volatile 2022, it goes without...
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

There are near-term concerns for Big Lots, Baozun, and Coinbase. Big Lots and Baozun announce quarterly results this week. The reports could be problematic. Coinbase hit an all-time low last week, but the crypto market needs to recover before the trading exchange is back in fashion. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool

Near 52-Week Lows, These Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks Look Like Bargains

While 3M is facing headwinds, the Dividend King should continue growing its high-yielding payout. Intel's cost-cutting moves will put its big-time payout on an even firmer foundation. Verizon is generating plenty of cash to invest in 5G and pay its massive dividend. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Benzinga

3 Best-Performing REITs With Dividend Yields Over 8%

Income-oriented investors are always on the lookout for real estate investment trusts (REITs) with high-yielding dividends. But share price performance is also important. Can you have strong dividends as well as price appreciation from the same stocks? Take a look at three REITs with dividend yields over 8% that have performed like champions recently:
tipranks.com

Analysts Say These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Their Top Picks for 2023

As the year winds toward its close, it’s time once again to engage in the age-old practice of picking out the changes that lie waiting in the year ahead. Wall Street’s stock pros are hardly immune from this; every year, they tag their top picks from the equity markets for the calendar change, and this year is no exception. The analysts are looking ahead toward the post-New Year market landscape, and picking out potential winners for investors to consider.

