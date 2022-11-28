Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
2 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Keep Buying
Are stock market fluctuations giving you a headache? If you're tired of wondering if you're up or down, it could be time to fill your portfolio with dividend-paying stocks. Share prices of companies committed to distributing profits are generally more stable than growth stocks. Plus, all the dividend payments they send to your brokerage account are yours to keep no matter what happens to the stock.
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought
Would you like a portfolio that can generate enough passive income to allow for a comfortable retirement? I'll let you in on a very poorly kept secret that could help you get there. Many of the world's most successful investors manage institutions that must disclose their trading activity four times a year.
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $333,000 Into $1 Million by 2032
These top-notch income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.7% to 9%, can triple your money over the next decade.
Motley Fool
Want $100 in Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $10,200 in These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks
The recurring profitability and time-tested nature of dividend stocks makes them smart buys during a bear market. Splitting $10,200 three ways between these supercharged dividend stocks, which range in yield from 10% to 15.4%, can generate $100 in monthly income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
7 Dividend Growth Stocks For November 2022
These high-quality dividend growth stocks are ranked in the top 50 of JUST Capital's Overall Rankings of America's largest publicly traded companies.
3 Top Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying During This Bear Market
These stocks may be down in the dumps, but their businesses most certainly are not.
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2026
Following their respective stock splits, these companies look cheaper than ever.
3 of the Safest Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Planet to Buy Now
These high-octane dividend stocks, with yields ranging from 7.7% to 10%, can really pad investors' pocketbooks.
NASDAQ
These 3 Stocks Have Recently Hiked Their Dividend
A common approach by investors is to target dividend-paying stocks. After all, it’s easy to see why; dividends provide a passive income stream, cushion impacts from drawdowns in other positions, and provide the ability to achieve maximum returns through dividend reinvestment. And in a historically-volatile 2022, it goes without...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Avoid This Week
There are near-term concerns for Big Lots, Baozun, and Coinbase. Big Lots and Baozun announce quarterly results this week. The reports could be problematic. Coinbase hit an all-time low last week, but the crypto market needs to recover before the trading exchange is back in fashion. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool
Near 52-Week Lows, These Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks Look Like Bargains
While 3M is facing headwinds, the Dividend King should continue growing its high-yielding payout. Intel's cost-cutting moves will put its big-time payout on an even firmer foundation. Verizon is generating plenty of cash to invest in 5G and pay its massive dividend. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
This Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock Thinks Its Shares Are a Screaming Bargain
The company significantly ramped up its share repurchases last quarter.
3 Best-Performing REITs With Dividend Yields Over 8%
Income-oriented investors are always on the lookout for real estate investment trusts (REITs) with high-yielding dividends. But share price performance is also important. Can you have strong dividends as well as price appreciation from the same stocks? Take a look at three REITs with dividend yields over 8% that have performed like champions recently:
2 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
Two historically high-growth stocks are cheaper than ever and ripe for the picking, while another longtime winner is expensive and entirely avoidable.
The Best Oil Stocks to Buy Now, According to the Pros
Volatility in prices for crude has made finding the best oil stocks to buy a bit trickier as we head into 2023.
tipranks.com
TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Tick All the Boxes
In a financial environment riddled with unprecedented levels of uncertainty, investors are at wits’ end. When it comes to finding an investment strategy that will yield returns, traditional methods might not be as dependable. So, how should investors get out of the rut?. In times like these, a more...
tipranks.com
‘Patience Pays Off’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Loads Up on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks
Investors looking for a guiding hand to steer them safely through the current hazardous stock market landscape could do worse than listen to what billionaire Ken Fisher has to say. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with $250 in 1979, a company that is now...
tipranks.com
Analysts Say These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Their Top Picks for 2023
As the year winds toward its close, it’s time once again to engage in the age-old practice of picking out the changes that lie waiting in the year ahead. Wall Street’s stock pros are hardly immune from this; every year, they tag their top picks from the equity markets for the calendar change, and this year is no exception. The analysts are looking ahead toward the post-New Year market landscape, and picking out potential winners for investors to consider.
Dogs of the Dow 2023: 5 Dividend Stocks to Watch
The 2023 lineup of Dogs seems to face thornier problems than in years past. Here are five names to watch for those who adhere to this decades-old income-and-value strategy.
