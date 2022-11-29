Youth Villages 'heroes' bring holiday cheer to kids in need

People across West Tennessee have the opportunity again this year to help make the holiday season magical for children in need.

Youth Villages is launching its annual Holiday Heroes campaign this week, with “heroes” buying gifts and making donations for local children and families in its various programs.

“This year, we have about 1,200 youth that we are shopping for, so members of the community have the opportunity to receive a wish list and shop for one or more of our youth,” said Chloe Alexander, Youth Villages development coordinator for West Tennessee. “There’s also the opportunity for monetary donations as well.”

About 400 kids live at Youth Villages residential facilities or youth homes in Shelby County, and another 800 children reside in Youth Villages programs in the community.

“Our mission in general at Youth Villages is helping children and families live successfully, and we believe that kids are best raised by their families,” Alexander said.

The children work with mentors and counselors to make out their holiday wish lists, which include approximately $150 in fun things they want, like toys, and useful necessities like clothes or shoes.

There are also ways businesses and organizations can be heroes, with five contribution levels starting at $1,000.

“We need all of the help we can get to get these wish lists fulfilled,” Alexander said.

Patrick Lawler, Youth Villages CEO, has raised money and Christmas gifts for children since 1980. Crye-Leike Realty became the first organization to help with that effort in 1981.

Staff and volunteers help out with gifts for the Holiday Heroes program. (Courtesy Youth Villages)

“Christmas is a special time of year and especially for children,” Lawler said. “We have hundreds of people in our residential programs who won’t be with their families, so we try to make it very special with fun activities, food, music and gifts.”

Youth Villages foster parents and East Memphis residents Linzie and Ray Mullins and their family have benefited from and donated to the Holiday Heroes program.

The couple adopted two sons, Bentley and Jesse, from the Youth Villages residential facility in Bartlett three years ago.

“Jesse (now age 14) lived in the facility for about five years, so he knows a lot about the Holiday Heroes,” Linzie said. “It’s like an early Christmas, and it makes them feel special that someone else that they don’t even know is thinking about them.”

Once Jesse moved in with the Mullins family, he asked if they could become Holiday Heroes to someone still living at the facility since he knew many residents.

“So we looked into it and signed up, and he went shopping and helped pick out gifts,” Linzie said. “We wrapped them up and took them to the office together, and I think that meant a lot to him.”

This is their third year participating, and they are fulfilling a wish list for a 2-year-old. The family plans to take part in the program for many more years.

“It’s a fun way of giving back,” said Linzie, who notes the need for more local open foster homes. “We are so in need in the City of Memphis. Lots of kids are sleeping on the DCS (Department of Child Services) office floor.”

Those interested in buying for a wish list can visit the Holiday Heroes website . Gift drop-off is from Nov. 28 to Dec. 9 in East Memphis (the exact location will be communicated with heroes after they sign up).

The Holiday Heroes program takes place all across the U.S. in various communities where Youth Villages operates, serving nearly 8,300 families.