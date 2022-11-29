ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Youth Villages 'heroes' bring holiday cheer to kids in need

By Michael Waddell
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vHtvW_0jPdiwn000

People across West Tennessee have the opportunity again this year to help make the holiday season magical for children in need.

Youth Villages is launching its annual Holiday Heroes campaign this week, with “heroes” buying gifts and making donations for local children and families in its various programs.

“This year, we have about 1,200 youth that we are shopping for, so members of the community have the opportunity to receive a wish list and shop for one or more of our youth,” said Chloe Alexander, Youth Villages development coordinator for West Tennessee. “There’s also the opportunity for monetary donations as well.”

About 400 kids live at Youth Villages residential facilities or youth homes in Shelby County, and another 800 children reside in Youth Villages programs in the community.

“Our mission in general at Youth Villages is helping children and families live successfully, and we believe that kids are best raised by their families,” Alexander said.

The children work with mentors and counselors to make out their holiday wish lists, which include approximately $150 in fun things they want, like toys, and useful necessities like clothes or shoes.

There are also ways businesses and organizations can be heroes, with five contribution levels starting at $1,000.

“We need all of the help we can get to get these wish lists fulfilled,” Alexander said.

Patrick Lawler, Youth Villages CEO, has raised money and Christmas gifts for children since 1980. Crye-Leike Realty became the first organization to help with that effort in 1981.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03yk0N_0jPdiwn000

Staff and volunteers help out with gifts for the Holiday Heroes program. (Courtesy Youth Villages)

“Christmas is a special time of year and especially for children,” Lawler said. “We have hundreds of people in our residential programs who won’t be with their families, so we try to make it very special with fun activities, food, music and gifts.”

Youth Villages foster parents and East Memphis residents Linzie and Ray Mullins and their family have benefited from and donated to the Holiday Heroes program.

The couple adopted two sons, Bentley and Jesse, from the Youth Villages residential facility in Bartlett three years ago.

“Jesse (now age 14) lived in the facility for about five years, so he knows a lot about the Holiday Heroes,” Linzie said. “It’s like an early Christmas, and it makes them feel special that someone else that they don’t even know is thinking about them.”

Once Jesse moved in with the Mullins family, he asked if they could become Holiday Heroes to someone still living at the facility since he knew many residents.

“So we looked into it and signed up, and he went shopping and helped pick out gifts,” Linzie said. “We wrapped them up and took them to the office together, and I think that meant a lot to him.”

This is their third year participating, and they are fulfilling a wish list for a 2-year-old. The family plans to take part in the program for many more years.

“It’s a fun way of giving back,” said Linzie, who notes the need for more local open foster homes. “We are so in need in the City of Memphis. Lots of kids are sleeping on the DCS (Department of Child Services) office floor.”

Those interested in buying for a wish list can visit the Holiday Heroes website . Gift drop-off is from Nov. 28 to Dec. 9 in East Memphis (the exact location will be communicated with heroes after they sign up).

The Holiday Heroes program takes place all across the U.S. in various communities where Youth Villages operates, serving nearly 8,300 families.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATN Local Memphis

MSCS specialists working to find families in need amid major rise in students facing homelessness

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The number of Memphis-Shelby County Schools students and families experiencing homelessness increased drastically in 2022, already surpassing the total for the previous entire school year. And school district officials know there are plenty of others who have not come forward, understandably concerned over sharing how vulnerable...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two assisted living, memory care centers closing in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Memphis assisted living and memory care centers will be closing their doors next month, leaving dozens of residents scrambling to find another place to live. Laurel Glen at Memphis said after reviewing their business and the larger economic issues facing their industry, it had regretfully informed staff and residents they would […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis groups shedding light on eviction issue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Executive Director of the Black Clergy Collaborative of Memphis is teaming up with the Memphis Public Interest Law Center to bring the exhibition, Evicted to the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library. ”It’s a series of videos and photographs that share the story of eviction and...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police officers help starving woman in need

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Some Memphis police officers are receiving praise after they went the extra mile to help a woman in Frayser Saturday morning. It all started when officers responded to a welfare check at a home in the 2100 block of Slocum Drive after a woman who needed help called a food company in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

MFD responds to fire at East Memphis restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire at an East Memphis restaurant on Park late Wednesday night. According to MFD, the fire broke out at Wang's Manderin housearound 10:59 p.m. No one was injured in the fired. MFD said it is still working to determine the...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Methodist Hospital in the hot seat after cancelling transgender surgeries

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare Hospital is still under fire from the LGBTQ+ community for cancelling gender-affirming surgeries. Patients who had surgeries cancelled are losing hope, but former patients told ABC24 they’re not surprised. Tuesday, just one day after some gender-affirming surgeries were scheduled to take...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

More people living with undiagnosed cancer than pre-pandemic, study finds

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new study finds a double-digit drop in the diagnosis of the 8 most common cancers because people skipped routine screenings during the pandemic. Dr. Harvey Kaufman, senior medical director and head of the health trends research program at Quest Diagnostics, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to explain why it is time to get back to your doctor.
MEMPHIS, TN
South Reporter

Gussie Mae Kimble Hughes

Gussie Mae Kimble Hughes, 99, of Memphis, Tenn., formerly of Mt. Pleasant, died Nov. 25, 2022, in Memphis. She was a member of Pleasant Hill CME Church where she served as past president of the usher and stewardess boards. She served on the Marshall County Board of Education, was a school bus driver and in the food service at H.W. Byers.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy