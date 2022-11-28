Kyrgios sends exhibition gauntlet out ahead of Australian Open: "This is an invitation to any tennis player who thinks they can beat me"

Stefanos Tsitsipas is a fan of Roger Federer and you know that by looking at how he plays tennis for only a few moments. There is much in his game that was taken from Federer with the one-handed backhand a prime example of it. In a talk with the Diriyah Tennis Cup page, Tsitsipas once again shared his admiration of Federer explaining how unstoppable he was:

