Kyrgios sends exhibition gauntlet out ahead of Australian Open: "This is an invitation to any tennis player who thinks they can beat me"

Novak Djokovic, Genie Bouchard and tennis community congratulate Canada on first Davis Cup victory
Canada defeated Australia 2-0 in the finals on Sunday to clinch their first-ever Davis Cup title since the tournament started in 1990. 18th-ranked Denis Shapovalov set the tone for his team by breaking Thanasi Kokkinakis as many as four times and defeating him 6-2, 6-4 to give Canada a 1-0 lead.
‘The best in history’ – Coach Ferrero on why Alcaraz must face Djokovic
Carlos Alcaraz‘s coach Juan Carlos Ferrero says the young world No 1 needs to have Novak Djokovic on the tour with him so that he can learn and develop even further. “We need him,” said Ferrero of the former world No 1, speaking to Eurosport. “I think for...
"Canadians have become so good at tennis" - Genie Bouchard still jubilant following Canada's historic Davis Cup victory
Eugenie Bouchard congratulated the Canadian men's team for their historic title victory at the 2022 Davis Cup, expressing her pride in their achievement while admitting that she was late in sending her wishes across. Bouchard also gladly highlighted the rise of Canadian tennis in general. The Canadian Davis Cup team,...
Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch
Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
Shakira & Ex Gerard Piqué Agree To Sell Barcelona Mansion After Singer Reveals She's Moving Kids To Miami Following Custody Battle
Shakira is saying sayonara to her old life with Gerard Piqué, including the former couple's Barcelona mansion where they raised their two children. The exes agreed to put their ex-family home on the market following a nasty split and custody battle, with a price tag of possibly $14 million, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Canelo Alvarez apologizes for threatening Lionel Messi over World Cup jersey vid: 'I got carried away'
Boxer Canelo Alvarez has publicly apologized for threatening Argentina's Lionel Messi on Twitter following Mexico's 2-0 loss to Argentina in the 2022 World Cup earlier this week. "In these last few days I got carried away by the passion and love I have for my country and I made some...
'Angry' Lionel Messi fumes as he misses penalty against Poland to become just the second-ever player to spurn two World Cup penalties since 1966... and warns Argentina must not underestimate 'very difficult' last-16 tie against Australia
Lionel Messi is fuming at himself for missing a penalty during Argentina's 2-0 victory over Poland after he missed the opportunity to score a ninth World Cup goal on Wednesday. Messi saw his dead-ball strike saved by the strong hand of Poland shot-stopper Wojciech Szczesny, with many feeling that was...
Australia pull off the real biggest upset of World Cup 2022 by advancing to the knockout rounds
Everyone loves a shock result and any romantics looking to label Qatar 2022 as the World Cup of the underdog have not had to search too exhaustively for evidence. Look no further than Saudi Arabia, ranked 53rd in the world, coming from behind to stun Argentina 2-1. Lionel Messi had given the Albiceleste the lead from the penalty spot but Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari had other ideas as they made themselves national heroes.
Are Australia any chance against Argentina at the 2022 World Cup? Why Socceroos could stop Lionel Messi and Co.
Against all odds, Australia have made it to the Round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Drawn in a daunting Group D alongside France, Denmark and Tunisia, the Socceroos were given little hope of advancing, let alone winning a game. Well Graham Arnold's side not only...
Millman believes Verdasco TUE ban proves Halep is innocent: "If she really wanted to enhance her performance with a substance she could have just gone down a TUE path"
John Millman thinks the Verdasco suspension is a good indication that Simona Halep is probably innocent in her own doping case. Simona Halep was suspended from tennis a few weeks ago after her samples revealed traces of a banned substance. The Romanian tennis player was shocked and plans to fight for the truth in order to prove her innocence and John Millman believes her.
Former doubles World No.1 lauds Djokovic's performance in the 2022 Wimbledon final - "Only one player could have beaten Nick Kyrgios that day"
Former doubles World No. 1 Paul McNamee praised Novak Djokovic's return technique against Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon final this year. The Serbian clinched his seventh grasscourt Major title by defeating the Australian 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6(3) in July. Kyrgios' serve is one of his strongest skills, as evidenced by...
"The greatest moment in Canadian tennis!" - Milos Raonic shares heartfelt tribute to members of Canadian team following maiden Davis Cup victory
Former World No.3 Milos Raonic congratulated the 2022 Canadian Davis Cup team for achieving "the greatest moment in Canadian tennis history." On Sunday, Canada defeated Australia 2-0 to win its first Davis Cup title. By winning this year's Davis Cup title, Canada became the 16th nation in tennis history with a title in the competition.
Tsitsipas shares admiration for prime Federer: “He was kind of unstoppable”
Stefanos Tsitsipas is a fan of Roger Federer and you know that by looking at how he plays tennis for only a few moments. There is much in his game that was taken from Federer with the one-handed backhand a prime example of it. In a talk with the Diriyah Tennis Cup page, Tsitsipas once again shared his admiration of Federer explaining how unstoppable he was:
Raducanu and Serena Williams among four tennis stars to make Elle 100 Women Change Makers list
Emma Raducanu and Serena Williams found themselves in the Elle 100 Women change-makers list alongside two other tennis players. Emma Raducanu saw herself become an inspirational figure back home in the UK by winning the US Open as a qualifier. She created tennis history and inspired many kids, particularly young girls to pick up the racquet. It's something that has made her very happy as she showcased her support recently by surprising a group of high schoolers at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton.
First Davis Cup Win Confirms Canada As Team Tennis Kings
Nearly a whole year after winning the ATP Cup in Australia right at the start of the season, Canada’s men ended the season with a unique team tennis double by winning the Davis Cup for the first time ever. In so doing, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Denis Shapovalov and their doubles specialist Vasek Pospisil, who won key matches whether he was playing with Auger-Aliassime or Shapovalov, proved that Canada’s men truly are the kings of team tennis.
Zverev on staying positive after French Open injury hell: “The first time I walked, I was extremely happy, The first time I ran”
Alexander Zverev detailed how he stayed positive while recovering from a gruelling injury suffered at the French Open. Alexander Zverev was quite possibly playing the best match of his life against Nadal at the French Open but he suffered the worst injury of his career in the same match. It was a strange mix of emotions for Zvereve who was devastated by the injury but remained very positive during the process:
Graham Arnold pays tribute to his favourite Aussie pub after it changed its name to support the Socceroos ahead of possibly the greatest win in their history
Socceroos coach Graham Arnold has paid tribute to his favourite Sydney pub that changed its name to support the Australian team, after what might be the nation's finest hour at a World Cup. Fans have launched into wild celebrations right across Australia as Graham Arnold's underdog team made history with...
Opelka reacts to Verdasco positive doping ban for forgetting to renew exemption: “Don't have empathy for player testing positive for adderall”
Reilly Opelka showed little sympathy for Fernando Verdasco while reacting to his suspension from tennis after a positive test. Fernando Verdasco was suspended from tennis for two months after testing positive for a banned substance. The substance in question is part of his ADHD medicine for which he has an exemption but he forgot to renew it causing the suspension.
Norrie sets aims heading into 2023: "Be top five and top three and then aiming towards number one in the world"
Cameron Norrie plans on becoming a tougher player to face next year after having a rather good year in 2022. Norrie would have probably ended up in the top 10 had his Wimbledon semi-final points counted but the British player generally had a really fine season overall. He hopes to be even better next year as he admitted in a talk recently.
Former World No.1 Tracy Austin gives favourite moments and matches from 2022 season including Federer Laver Cup emotional farewell
Former great Tracy Austin picked her favourite moments from the 2022 season naming several good ones featuring some legends. Tracy Austin has served as an analyst for the tennis channel multiple times this year and a former tennis player she keenly follows the game. She responded to a question on the social media platform Twitter about picking her favourite moments of the past season and she choose some good ones.
