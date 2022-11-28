2022 ATP Most Improved Player of the Year nominees including Alcaraz, Draper, Musetti, Nakashima and Cressy

Several players had dramatic rises on the ATP Rankings thanks to their impressive play throughout the 2022 season. One of the best players in this regard is Nick Kyrgios, an Australian who began the year with a strong performance in the Australian Open and never lost steam. Positive outcomes came and went, as Kyrgios gradually raised both his singles and doubles ranks. He was 93rd when the year began, and ended the 2022 season ranked 22nd in the world.

1 DAY AGO