2022 ATP Most Improved Player of the Year nominees including Alcaraz, Draper, Musetti, Nakashima and Cressy

“It is a pleasure to collaborate with you and your team” - Toni Nadal praises Auger-Aliassime after Davis Cup triumph
Toni Nadal congratulated Felix Auger-Aliassime on winning the Davis Cup saying it was a pleasure collaborating with him and his team. Nadal was hired by Auger-Aliassime as an advisor and secondary coach last year and since then he's been working with Felix to improve both his tennis and mindset. It's hard to argue that it doesn't work as the Canadian was able to finally win a trophy and score some major wins on the Tour.
Nick Kyrgios makes biggest jump in ATP Rankings during 2022 season, Ben Shelton and Carlos Alcaraz also top list
Several players had dramatic rises on the ATP Rankings thanks to their impressive play throughout the 2022 season. One of the best players in this regard is Nick Kyrgios, an Australian who began the year with a strong performance in the Australian Open and never lost steam. Positive outcomes came and went, as Kyrgios gradually raised both his singles and doubles ranks. He was 93rd when the year began, and ended the 2022 season ranked 22nd in the world.
"The greatest moment in Canadian tennis!" - Milos Raonic shares heartfelt tribute to members of Canadian team following maiden Davis Cup victory
Former World No.3 Milos Raonic congratulated the 2022 Canadian Davis Cup team for achieving "the greatest moment in Canadian tennis history." On Sunday, Canada defeated Australia 2-0 to win its first Davis Cup title. By winning this year's Davis Cup title, Canada became the 16th nation in tennis history with a title in the competition.
Former World No.1 Tracy Austin gives favourite moments and matches from 2022 season including Federer Laver Cup emotional farewell
Former great Tracy Austin picked her favourite moments from the 2022 season naming several good ones featuring some legends. Tracy Austin has served as an analyst for the tennis channel multiple times this year and a former tennis player she keenly follows the game. She responded to a question on the social media platform Twitter about picking her favourite moments of the past season and she choose some good ones.
Swiatek well clear in WTA top 10 prize-money earners list which includes Jabeur, Garcia and Barty
Swiatek topped the top 10 in prize money earnings on the WTA side of things ahead of Jabeur, Garcia and Ashleigh Barty. Swiatek dominated the WTA tour this year and it certainly shows as we look at the top 10 earners on the WTA tour. The Polish player won multiple events including two grand slams and that's why she easily won the prize money battle this year.
