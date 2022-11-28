ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Los Angeles takes home win streak into matchup with Indiana

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Indiana Pacers (11-8, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7-11, 13th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -4; over/under is 234.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Lakers take on Indiana.

The Lakers have gone 5-5 in home games. Los Angeles is last in the Western Conference shooting 31.9% from 3-point range.

The Pacers are 4-4 in road games. Indiana leads the Eastern Conference with 28.0 assists. Tyrese Haliburton leads the Pacers with 11.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lonnie Walker IV averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lakers, scoring 17.0 points while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. Anthony Davis is averaging 26.3 points, 12.8 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 2.2 blocks over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

Haliburton is averaging 19.6 points, 11.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Pacers. Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 5-5, averaging 115.1 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.0 points per game.

Pacers: 7-3, averaging 115.6 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Anthony Davis: day to day (calf).

Pacers: Daniel Theis: out (knee), Andrew Nembhard: out (knee), Chris Duarte: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

Williamson scores 33, powers Pelicans past Raptors 126-108

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson had 33 points, four steals and two blocks, and Trey Murphy added six 3-pointers and 26 points as the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Toronto Raptors 126-108 on Wednesday night. The Pelicans shot 52.3% from the floor on 45-of-86 shooting, had 28 assists and led by as many as 31 points midway through the third quarter before Toronto rallied, cutting the deficit to 113-102 with 5:30 left. But Williamson, who also had 10 rebounds, iced the game by igniting an 8-0 run over the next 1:27. He blocked a Pascal Siakam layup attempt at one end and finished with a dunk at the other. He then had steals on Toronto’s next two possessions, leading to another fast-break dunk and then a put-back layup by Dyson Daniels. Williamson capped the blitz by rebounding a missed layup and getting a quick put-back as the Pelicans extended their lead to 121-102 with 3:24 left.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Associated Press

Lowell scores 20 as Portland defeats Multnomah 100-79

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Wyatt Lowell helped lead Portland over Multnomah on Wednesday with 20 points off of the bench in a 100-79 victory. Lowell had five assists for the Pilots (6-4). Vasilije Vucinic added 16 points while shooting 8 of 9 from the field, and he also had six rebounds. Juan Sebastian Gorosito shot 4 for 8 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points. The Lions (2-2) were led in scoring by Tyrese Taylor, who finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Charles Jones Jr. added 12 points and four assists for Multnomah. In addition, Zach Richardson finished with 10 points. Portland entered halftime up 41-34. Vucinic paced the team in scoring in the first half with 12 points. Portland outscored Multnomah by 14 points over the final half, while Gorosito led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.
PORTLAND, OR
The Associated Press

Seattle U defeats CSU Fullerton 69-62

SEATTLE (AP) — Riley Grigsby’s 22 points helped Seattle U defeat CSU Fullerton 69-62 on Wednesday. Grigsby shot 10 for 19, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Redhawks (6-1). Cameron Tyson scored 15 points while shooting 4 for 12 (2 for 8 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free throw line, and added six rebounds. Alex Schumacher was 4 of 8 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Shabazz scores 16, San Francisco defeats Little Rock 90-68

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Khalil Shabazz scored 16 points as San Francisco beat Little Rock 90-68 on Wednesday. Shabazz also had seven rebounds, seven assists, and five steals for the Dons (7-1). Zane Meeks shot 4 for 5 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to add 14 points. Isaiah Hawthorne shot 5 for 9, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points. Tyrell Roberts also had 12. The Trojans (2-6) were led by D.J. Smith, who recorded 16 points and two steals. Little Rock also got 13 points and six rebounds from Ethan Speaker. In addition, Myron Gardner finished with 10 points, 12 rebounds and two steals. San Francisco entered halftime up 49-24. Meeks paced the team in scoring in the first half with 10 points. San Francisco was outscored by Little Rock in the second half by a three-point margin, but still wound up on top, while Tyrell Roberts led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

Goodrick nets 21, Cal Baptist takes down UC Riverside 65-60

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Hunter Goodrick’s 21 points helped Cal Baptist defeat UC Riverside 65-60 on Wednesday. Goodrick was 6 of 9 shooting and 7 of 12 from the free throw line for the Lancers (5-3). Joe Quintana scored 14 points while going 4 of 13 from the floor, including 3 for 8 from distance, and 3 for 4 from the line, and added five rebounds and three blocks. Taran Armstrong shot 5 for 12 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.
The Associated Press

House scores 17 in New Mexico’s 69-65 win over Saint Mary’s

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Jaelen House scored 17 points as New Mexico beat Saint Mary’s (CA) 69-65 on Wednesday. House also contributed five rebounds and six steals for the Lobos (7-0). Donovan Dent scored 13 points while going 5 of 8 and 2 of 4 from the free throw line, and added six rebounds. Morris Udeze recorded 13 points and shot 5 of 8 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line.
NEW MEXICO STATE
The Associated Press

Roy scores 23 in New Mexico State's 95-70 win against UTEP

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Anthony Roy had 23 points in New Mexico State’s 95-70 win over UTEP on Wednesday. Roy was 7-of-10 shooting, including 3 for 4 from distance, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Aggies (3-2). Xavier Pinson was 5 of 8 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 5 for 7 from the line to add 18 points. Issa Muhammad shot 5 of 7 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 15 points. Tae Hardy finished with 24 points for the Miners (5-2). Mario McKinney Jr. added 22 points and seven rebounds for UTEP. In addition, Shamar Givance finished with nine points and eight assists. The loss broke the Miners’ five-game winning streak. ___
LAS CRUCES, NM
The Associated Press

Marner ties team-record point streak, Leafs beat Sharks 3-1

TORONTO (AP) — Pierre Engvall scored with 2:27 left in regulation, Mitch Marner had a goal to stretch his point streak to a franchise record-tying 18 games, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the San Jose Sharks 3-1 on Wednesday night. Auston Matthews also scored for Toronto, and Ilya Samsonov had 23 saves. The Maple Leafs improved to 8-0-2 over their last 10 games and 11-1-4 over the last 16. Marner had two chances at an empty net in the closing minutes, inexplicably looking to pass first and then firing another shot wide as the Scotiabank Arena crowd groaned. He got another chance and finally buried his eighth with 1:11 left in the third for his point that tied Darryl Sittler (1978-79) and Eddie Olcyzk (1989-90) for team mark. Asked if there was a sense of relief, Marner said: “Yeah, I mean, did you see me? I can’t wait to talk to my father. He’s gonna be like, ’What the hell are you doing on that pass for the first one? (Michael Bunting), on the bench, when he looked at me couldn’t believe I tried to pass to him, too.”
SAN JOSE, CA
The Associated Press

Harvey's 18 lead Portland State past Portland Bible 114-31

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Bobby Harvey’s 18 points and Portland State scored the first 38 points of the game to defeat Portland Bible 114-31 on Wednesday. The Arrows, a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association, only had six players5 Harvey was 7 of 12 shooting (4 for 8 from distance) for the Vikings (4-4). Jorell Saterfield scored 17 points, going 7 of 8 (3 for 4 from distance). Hayden Curtiss shot 6 for 8, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points, while adding six rebounds. The Wildcats (0-1) were led in scoring by Quorey Bays, who finished with 13 points. DeMetri Weatherall added 11 points for Portland Bible. In addition, Samuel Reese had five points.
PORTLAND, OR
The Associated Press

Wednesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Cin. McNicholas, Ohio 63, Archbishop Carroll 60, OT ___ Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

