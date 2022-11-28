Read full article on original website
Idahoans get into the 'swing of things' with Topgolf opener
BOISE, Idaho — Ever since visiting the Topgolf in Indianapolis, 11-year-old Elijah Chatraw hoped Topgolf found its way to Boise. Chatraw’s wish came true – Topgolf Boise, located along Interstate 84 near the Eagle Road exit, officially opened on Monday after 10 months of construction. “I’ve been...
Idaho’s Adorable 6-Year-Old Snowboarding Boise Girl Goes Viral
Kids are amazing and some are able to show off some incredible skills. At a young age this little snowboarder is better than most adults. This Boise born 6-year-old cutie has stolen the hearts of many on TikTok since she was just a year old with her impressive snowboarding skills all while singing going down the slopes. The video now has nearly 3 million views.
The Best Thing About Christmas in Idaho Is...
The people of Boise share their favorite things about Christmas in Idaho! What is your favorite thing about Christmas in Idaho?. Boise and the Treasure Valley's BIG Christmas Calendar 2022. Many events are returning for the first time since 2019! Check out all the holiday fun you have to look...
Here Are The Most Underrated Restaurants In Boise You Need To Eat At
What do you think is the most underrated restaurant in Boise/Treasure Valley is?. That's the question I posted on Facebook yesterday (11/29) and I loved the response we got from our followers. As someone who's new to the area (moved from Lincoln, NE) my wife and I are always looking for somewhere new to enjoy. It's easy to go to places like Yelp, but hearing about these underrated restaurants from our listeners just seems more genuine.
Most “Worth Visiting” Restaurant in Meridian Ranked Best in America?
Idaho is home to an incredible number of amazing restaurants, many of which are located in Boise, at least according to the national lists we’ve seen. However, this time there’s a locally owned restaurant in Meridian making the lists!. A recent article from Lovefood shares restaurants in each...
Where Are the Best Places for Hot Cocoa in Boise? (Your Answers)
Where are the best places for hot chocolate in Boise area and throughout the Treasure Valley? We asked, and you answered! Keep scrolling for a complete list of the best places for hot chocolate, according to you 👇. Tis’ the season of getting warm cups of hot chocolate... frequently. But...
Boise Vet Offering Free Pet Portraits Just In Time For Christmas
When it comes to pet lovers here in the Treasure Valley, there are few things that Boise residents are more passionate about. Over the years, you have showed us photos of your pets doing all sorts of cute and silly things-- from Halloween costumes to viral videos. How many of...
Locals Share 5 Total Pros to Living in Boise
Everywhere has their ups and downs, but I think most people would say Boise has more pros than cons. This really hit me over Thanksgiving because I was able to speak with people who aren’t from here about all the amazing things Boise has to offer — and there are a lot more good things to say about Boise than there are bad things to say, we just don't say them often enough :)
See What is Hiding in the Master Closet of This Extraordinary $5.5 Million Boise Home
No doubt this home is an absolute stunner. From the layout to the finishes to the decks to the resort like pool to the unbelievable views of Boise. As I was scrolling through the striking photos of the home the master closet shocked me the most. I have scrolled through a lot of multi million dollar homes in the area and have never seen anything like it. Check out the extraordinary home and see what is hiding in the master closet.
Why should people move to Boise? (Wrong Answers Only)
Wanting to have some fun with our listeners and knowing that locals are frustrated with the influx of people that have moved here and are continuing to do so, I wanted to ask one simple question, but with a twist. Why should people move to Boise/Treasure Valley? (Wrong Answers Only)
Boise Police looking to check on girl's well-being
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police Department are asking the public's help regarding a young girl and her well-being. According to police, they received a report of "suspicious circumstances," and want to identify her. She was in Boise on Friday, Nov. 25 and was seen on surveillance camera footage. Police...
Major Winter Storm Approaching Idaho; 6 Experts Weigh In on Snowfall in Boise
The National Weather Service in Boise has been tweeting about a "significant winter storm" forecasted to impact our region. When we were younger, that type of verbiage led us to try all the "Snow Day" superstitions. Wear your PJs inside out. Stick a spoon under your pillow. You name it, we tried everything we could to make snow blanket the valley floor and make it nearly impossible for busses to get to our neighborhood. Should your kids be doing the same for the storm headed our way?
Locals Give Us 17 Reasons Why NOT To Move To Boise
People are moving to Boise in droves. In fact, it's one of the fastest-growing cities in the country!. The word is out that Boise is an amazing place to live, and folks from all over the country are heading our way. However, not everyone in the City of Trees want it that way.
This Charming Christmas Village Just 4 Hours From Boise Is a Must See
When it comes to the holidays we are always looking for something that will give us and the kiddos the full experience of Christmas. When I was in Colorado last weekend we did just that with a Christmas-themed train ride that had Santa visiting the train, and a drive through the "North Pole" it was so much fun watching all the kids enjoy this magical experience.
6 U.S. Cities That Are Apparently Safer Than Boise (Do You Agree?)
Would you agree Boise is a safe city? We think so!. In fact, we recently shared the top 5 PROS to living in Boise, and something on the list was that Boise is a clean and safe city. However, Boise rarely (if ever) ranks on Global or Nationwide lists for being a safe city. Absurd.
Who is Idaho’s Most Notorious Criminal?
For decades Boise Idaho housed some of the most violent, vicious, and downright scary criminals in the country. Horrific humans came from all over the world to serve their time at the Old Penitentiary. Who do you think Idaho's worst has been?. Readers Digest Idaho's most notorious criminal was James...
RSV cases see early spike in Idaho, nationwide
BOISE, Idaho — The country has seen a nationwide surge in cases of RSV, including here in Idaho. Babies and children are especially vulnerable to the respiratory virus. Data from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW) shows RSV positivity, and positive cases, have surged in the last three weeks. For MMWR week 46 - which was measured Nov. 20, Idaho had 371 positive RSV tests with a 22.6% positivity rate.
Airline Offers Cheap $70 Flight Deals From Boise For Cyber Monday
What comes to mind when you think of Cyber Monday? Is it shopping sprees? Insane deals? The urge to turn off all of your credit cards before you make an impulse decision?. We get it...some deals are too good to resist, especially with Christmas coming up. We're willing to bet, however, that travel isn't something you would expect to see as part of Cyber Monday.
Hawaiian style chain to open latest location in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — Mo’ Bettahs Hawaiian Style food will open its latest Treasure Valley location on Saturday, Dec. 3. The restaurant’s newest location is in Orchard Park Plaza at the intersection of Chinden and Linder. The casual restaurant serves lunch and dinner and has options for...
Boise Should Beware of Brown Lump Hiding in Fresh Cut Christmas Trees
It's tough to beat the amazing smell a fresh-cut Christmas tree brings to your living room, but is that smell worth the risk of this chaos happening in your living room?. Live Christmas trees are absolutely beautiful, but they can bring some unwanted visitors into your home. In 2019, a Georgia family was shocked to find a tiny owl had been living in their tree for over a week before one of their children found it. Last year, a family in South Africa was stunned to find a venomous snake slithering its way through their tree.
