Moscow, ID

Moscow police say they're receiving increased requests for welfare checks, reports of unusual circumstances

By Staff report
Moscow Pullman Daily News
Moscow Pullman Daily News
 2 days ago

The Moscow Police Department has received an increase of welfare check requests and reports of unusual circumstances, according to a news release provided by the department Sunday.

Since the murder of four University of Idaho students Nov. 13, police have gotten 78 calls for unusual circumstances compared to 70 for all of October. There have been 38 requests for welfare checks, compared to 18 in October.

"As officers respond to these incidents, they find that concerned parties call friends and family before notifying the police," the news release said. "For life-safety and emergencies, we want to remind our community to call 9-1-1 before notifying family or friends. For non-emergency assistance, please call (208) 882-2677 (COPS)."

Moscow Pullman Daily News

Moscow Pullman Daily News

