ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PC Gamer

Here's when World of Warcraft: Dragonflight releases in your time zone

By Sarah James
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38ZESE_0jPdYN2z00

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is nearly here, and you'll soon be heading to the Dragon Isles, the home of the Dragon Aspects and the new Dracthyr race. As with any new WoW expansion, the level cap will increase, there will be new zones to explore, and there's a whole new way of getting around with dragonriding.

In preparation for Dragonflight, the pre-patch introduced the revamped UI and the new talent trees , as well as the new evoker class and the updated Uldaman dungeon. So, if you're ready to start your journey to level 70 but are unsure when the new expansion unlocks, here are the WoW: Dragonflight release times, broken down by time zone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hND5s_0jPdYN2z00

(Image credit: Blizzard)

What time does WoW: Dragonflight release?

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight releases globally on November 28—or November 29, depending on your time zone. Expansion launches differ from regular updates and do away with the separate US and EU unlocks so everyone gets to start leveling at the same time.

Here are the WoW: Dragonflight release times:

  • Los Angeles: 3 pm PST
  • New York: 6 pm EST
  • London: 11 pm GMT
  • Paris: 12 am CET (November 29)
  • Seoul: 8 am KST
  • Sydney: 10 am AEDT

It's worth getting online ahead of time as World of Warcraft won't go offline for the new expansion release. Instead, you'll get the quest sending you to the Dragon Isles when the update is pushed to the live servers. In the meantime, our guide on things to do before Dragonflight launches might help you tie up some of those last-minute loose ends.

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is on sale for Black Friday (PS5, Xbox)

The Call of Duty franchise has been one of the biggest players in gaming for a while now, and if you grew up in the early 2000s, you’re familiar with the iconic Modern Warfare campaigns. Well, the game’s latest iteration is already a smash hit and a lot of fun, and if you want to pick it up for Xbox or PlayStation, Walmart has it discounted down to $55 from $70, which is great for a newly released game.
wegotthiscovered.com

Why are people boycotting Panda Global events? Nintendo’s Smash World Tour cancellation controversy, explained

The Super Smash Bros franchise is renowned for its chaotic gameplay but, once again, the drama has spilled offscreen into the real world. Pro-level Smash tournaments have been a mainstay in the fighting game community since Melee back in the 2000s, though unlike many other developers Nintendo hasn’t historically been interested in promoting or fostering their games as esports.
dexerto.com

Asmongold set to stay on main Twitch channel amid WoW Dragonflight launch

Asmongold has announced his plans to go back to daily streaming on his main Twitch channel with the hope that the experience will be more “chill” than what it had previously been for the content creator. After stepping away from his main Twitch channel for over 4 months,...
Polygon

Xbox’s Games With Gold for December are... well, we’ve never heard of them either

Xbox Live’s Games With Gold subscription benefit limps to the end of the year with two Xbox One games we’ve never written about: Colt Canyon and Bladed Fury. Colt Canyon, which launched in 2020 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One, is a top-down roguelite shooter with cooperative multiplayer support. Imagine a spaghetti western at lower resolution than the NES’ Gun.Smoke and you’re halfway there. Here’s a YouTube video to fill in the rest.
CNET

Final Day to Spin the Wheel to Win $20 in Amazon Credit for Cyber Monday

Amazon's Cyber Monday deals are here, and if you're looking to save even more money on the items you buy, the online giant has a Spin & Win game you can play on its Amazon app. There are six options you can land on: $5 off, two spots for $10 off, $20 off and two spots that say "better luck next time." If you win, the amount you land on will be credited to your account.
Digital Trends

Airbnb is finally fixing the annoying way it shows prices in the app

Airbnb has taken user feedback to heart and is adding a more transparent way for app users to see how much a stay in a rental property actually costs. For years, users have been hit with additional hidden fees and checkout requirements, but with the addition of a single slider to the Airbnb app, the company will be giving users all of the information they need in order to make much more informed bookings.
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

14K+
Followers
26K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy