Here's when World of Warcraft: Dragonflight releases in your time zone

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is nearly here, and you'll soon be heading to the Dragon Isles, the home of the Dragon Aspects and the new Dracthyr race. As with any new WoW expansion, the level cap will increase, there will be new zones to explore, and there's a whole new way of getting around with dragonriding.

In preparation for Dragonflight, the pre-patch introduced the revamped UI and the new talent trees , as well as the new evoker class and the updated Uldaman dungeon. So, if you're ready to start your journey to level 70 but are unsure when the new expansion unlocks, here are the WoW: Dragonflight release times, broken down by time zone.

(Image credit: Blizzard)

What time does WoW: Dragonflight release?

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight releases globally on November 28—or November 29, depending on your time zone. Expansion launches differ from regular updates and do away with the separate US and EU unlocks so everyone gets to start leveling at the same time.

Here are the WoW: Dragonflight release times:

Los Angeles: 3 pm PST

3 pm PST New York: 6 pm EST

6 pm EST London: 11 pm GMT

11 pm GMT Paris: 12 am CET (November 29)

12 am CET (November 29) Seoul: 8 am KST

8 am KST Sydney: 10 am AEDT

It's worth getting online ahead of time as World of Warcraft won't go offline for the new expansion release. Instead, you'll get the quest sending you to the Dragon Isles when the update is pushed to the live servers. In the meantime, our guide on things to do before Dragonflight launches might help you tie up some of those last-minute loose ends.