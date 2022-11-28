Read full article on original website
Road Dogg Jokes He Used To Enjoy Saying WWE NXT Was Developmental When AEW Beat Them In Ratings
On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics. During it, the former WWE wrestler talked about the head-to-head war between WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite that started in 2019. Road Dogg noted that Vince McMahon used to view NXT as developmental, while Triple H thought it was the third brand.
Ric Flair Thinks He Could Wrestle Again, Calls Ricky Steamboat The Best Babyface In The History Of The Business
On the latest edition of his To Be The Man podcast the legendary Ric Flair spoke about the return of Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat, who wrestled alongside FTR at a recent Big Time Wrestling event. The Nature Boy discusses his love of Steamboat, why he thinks he is the best babyface in the business, and how he thinks he could make another return to the ring. Highlights can be found below.
Kenny Omega Reveals Why He’s Returning to NJPW to Face Will Ospreay
As noted, a surprise video package featuring AEW Executive Vice President Kenny Omega aired a few weeks back at the NJPW – Stardom Historic X-over show, to announce that Omega will return to NJPW on Wednesday, January 4 at Wrestle Kingdom 17. He will challenge IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay.
Ninja Mack On Working With Great Muta, Talks The Backstage Atmosphere Of Pro Wrestling NOAH
Ninja Mack recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. about working alongside the legendary Keiji Mutoh (Great Muta), as well as his thoughts on competing for Pro Wrestling NOAH and what the backstage atmosphere is currently like for the promotion. Highlights from the interview can be found below. Talks the atmosphere of...
William Regal Shares What He Sees In Orange Cassidy, Talks His Concussion History
William Regal recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Gentleman Villain podcast, including his history of concussions and more. Here are the highlights:. “Somebody who the people have taken to their hearts. It’s very rare ever, ever, that people take a talent to their hearts, and they’ve taken him to their hearts. If you know how to manipulate that and you know how to tell a story with it, it’s easy.”
Impact Signs Wrestler Touted as First Openly Gay Male Wrestler Under Contract, Scott D’Amore Issues Statement
Impact Wrestling has signed Jai Vidal to an exclusive multi-year contract. Vidal is being touted as the first openly gay male wrestler to sign with Impact in its 20 year history. He spoke with Outsports.com and said he was on “cloud nine” after signing his first contract with a major TV promotion.
Brandi Rhodes Explains Why She Has Not Returned To The Ring
Brandi Rhodes recently interviewed WWE star Lacey Evans on the latest edition of her 2 Truths and 1 Lie podcast, where both women shared their experience being a parent in the pro-wrestling industry. This topic of conversation led to Brandi explaining why she has not made a return to television following her departure from AEW.
Andrade El Idolo Reveals How He Was Injured In AEW Dynamite Match with The Elite
Andrade El Idolo has confirmed that he suffered a torn pectoral muscle during the recent six-man match against The Elite. We noted earlier this week how Andrade revealed how he suffered a torn pec, and recently underwent surgery, which was his first operation. In an update, Andrade took to Twitter today and confirmed that he suffered the injury on the August 17 House of The Dragon edition of AEW Dynamite, when teaming with Rush and Dragon Lee for a loss against The Elite.
Colt Cabana Talks His Podcast Taking A Hiatus, Says It Had Nothing To Do With ALL OUT Media Scrum Incident
On the latest edition of The Art of Wrestling podcast show host Colt Cabana spoke about his decision to take a temporary hiatus away from his podcast, a decision he claims had nothing to do with the ALL OUT media scrum incident between his former friend CM Punk, the Young Bucks, Ace Steel, and Kenny Omega. Cabana also shares some insight as to why he launched the podcast many years ago. Highlights are below.
Mick Foley Explains Why He Stopped Staying With Fans
On a recent episode of FOLEY IS POD, Mick Foley discussed his money-saving routine of staying with fans on the road rather than paying for hotel rooms. Foley revealed the incident that led to him no longer staying with fans and it happened as he was the WWE Champion. Here are the highlights:
Ric Flair on AEW Not Properly Using Andrade El Idolo, How Bad Andrade’s Injury Is
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair says AEW is not properly using his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo. Flair discussed Andrade in the latest episode of his “To Be The Man” podcast and commented on Andrade’s AEW status. “I like the stuff with Matt Hardy but I don’t...
Andrade El Idolo Reveals He Tore His Pectoral and Recently Had Surgery
AEW superstar Andrade El Idolo took to Twitter earlier today and revealed that he tore his pectoral muscle and recently had surgery to repair the damage. The former NXT world champion has been out of action for the last month and a half following his backstage confrontation with Sammy Guevara, an incident that was widely covered by the pro-wrestling media.
Sami Zayn – The Bloodline Segment Set for Friday’s Special WWE SmackDown on FS1
WWE has announced a special post-Survivor Series edition of SmackDown on FS1 for this Friday. As noted, the episode is airing on FS1 due to the NCAA’s PAC-12 Championship game airing on FOX. WWE noted during RAW that The Bloodline will be on Friday’s SmackDown for a segment that...
Ric Flair: “I’m Pissed Off At Eric Bischoff”
Ric Flair recently talked about a wide range of topics on his To Be The Man podcast. During it, Flair ripped Eric Bischoff because he had an issue with some of the comments made by Bischoff in Flair’s upcoming Peacock documentary. “I’m pissed off at Eric,” Flair said. “Everybody...
Can’t Knock The Hustle: Who Can, And Should, Dethrone Jade Cargill?
With the way Tony Khan signs people, this number could change, but as of right now, there are 35 women on AEW’s current roster. Let’s trim that number down, though. Even though she has wrestled here and there, I wouldn’t exactly consider Rebel an active in-ring performer for the company. Come to think of it, even when she’s wrestling, I don’t consider her a wrestler, because she is awful. Absolutely atrocious. That leaves 34 names.
The Undertaker Reacts to WWE Survivor Series, Stephanie McMahon with Taker and Gabi Butler Backstage
WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker and wife Michelle McCool were among those backstage for Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series event from the TD Garden in Boston. Taker was in town for his one-man show held on Friday night. He tweeted a photo with WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon and congratulated everyone on War Games.
Was MJF’s AEW Dynamite Suit a Response to Conor McGregor?, Ricky Starks Responds to MJF Warning
The Devil is in the details for AEW World Champion MJF, and his Reign of Terror is just beginning. Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite saw MJF speak for the first time since William Regal helped him win the title from Jon Moxley at AEW Full Gear. He name-dropped WWE Co-CEO Nick Khan and Chief Content Officer Triple H, introduced his new Big Burberry Belt version of the AEW World Title, and then left Regal laying on the mat.
Tony Nese Recalls Agreeing To An AEW Deal 30 Minutes Before His Debut
Tony Nese was released by WWE in June 2021 after being with the company since 2019. He made his in-ring debut on the November 3 episode of AEW Dark. While speaking on AEW Unrestricted, Nese explained how quickly he was signed. “That was a crazy day. I was showing up...
WWE NXT Level Up Spoilers for 12/2/2022
The December 2 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT hit the air. Below are full spoilers:. * Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defeated Tavion Heights in his debut. Tony D’Angelo is no longer using crutches. * Thea...
AEW Dark Results 11/29/22
Commentary Team: (Excalibur & TAZ) First Match: (2-0) The Factory (QT Marshall, Lee Johnson and Cole Karter) w/Aaron Solow & Nick Comoroto vs. (0-2) Justin Corino, (0-1) Ryan Mooney, (0-0) Steven Josifi In A 6-Man Tag Team Match. Lee Johnson and Steven Josifi will start things off. Collar and Elbow...
