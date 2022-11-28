William Regal recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Gentleman Villain podcast, including his history of concussions and more. Here are the highlights:. “Somebody who the people have taken to their hearts. It’s very rare ever, ever, that people take a talent to their hearts, and they’ve taken him to their hearts. If you know how to manipulate that and you know how to tell a story with it, it’s easy.”

5 HOURS AGO