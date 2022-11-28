Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was reportedly upset over a slap delivered by Kevin Owens during Saturday’s War Games main event at WWE Survivor Series. As noted, it was reported on Monday how Reigns was said to be visibly upset backstage on Saturday at the TD Garden in Boston, specifically over a spot that happened during the War Games bout. It was rumored that Reigns took exception to what he saw as an unplanned spot between he and Owens, and that he wanted things to go off as originally planned. Reigns reportedly gave an “expletive filled” exclamation when he returned backstage, and it was clear to everyone that he was not happy. You can click here for the original report.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO