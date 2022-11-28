Read full article on original website
Related
Brandi Rhodes Explains Why She Has Not Returned To The Ring
Brandi Rhodes recently interviewed WWE star Lacey Evans on the latest edition of her 2 Truths and 1 Lie podcast, where both women shared their experience being a parent in the pro-wrestling industry. This topic of conversation led to Brandi explaining why she has not made a return to television following her departure from AEW.
Ric Flair: “I’m Pissed Off At Eric Bischoff”
Ric Flair recently talked about a wide range of topics on his To Be The Man podcast. During it, Flair ripped Eric Bischoff because he had an issue with some of the comments made by Bischoff in Flair’s upcoming Peacock documentary. “I’m pissed off at Eric,” Flair said. “Everybody...
This Friday’s WWE SmackDown Moving To FS1 Due To The Pac-12 Championship Game
This Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown (December 2nd, 2022) will be airing on FS1 instead of FOX due to the NCAA’s PAC-12 Championship game between the USC Trojans and the Utah Utes. This will only affect fans that live in the United States. The move will deeply hurt...
Andrade El Idolo Reveals How He Was Injured In AEW Dynamite Match with The Elite
Andrade El Idolo has confirmed that he suffered a torn pectoral muscle during the recent six-man match against The Elite. We noted earlier this week how Andrade revealed how he suffered a torn pec, and recently underwent surgery, which was his first operation. In an update, Andrade took to Twitter today and confirmed that he suffered the injury on the August 17 House of The Dragon edition of AEW Dynamite, when teaming with Rush and Dragon Lee for a loss against The Elite.
Andrade El Idolo Reveals He Tore His Pectoral and Recently Had Surgery
AEW superstar Andrade El Idolo took to Twitter earlier today and revealed that he tore his pectoral muscle and recently had surgery to repair the damage. The former NXT world champion has been out of action for the last month and a half following his backstage confrontation with Sammy Guevara, an incident that was widely covered by the pro-wrestling media.
Ninja Mack On Working With Great Muta, Talks The Backstage Atmosphere Of Pro Wrestling NOAH
Ninja Mack recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. about working alongside the legendary Keiji Mutoh (Great Muta), as well as his thoughts on competing for Pro Wrestling NOAH and what the backstage atmosphere is currently like for the promotion. Highlights from the interview can be found below. Talks the atmosphere of...
Ric Flair Thinks He Could Wrestle Again, Calls Ricky Steamboat The Best Babyface In The History Of The Business
On the latest edition of his To Be The Man podcast the legendary Ric Flair spoke about the return of Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat, who wrestled alongside FTR at a recent Big Time Wrestling event. The Nature Boy discusses his love of Steamboat, why he thinks he is the best babyface in the business, and how he thinks he could make another return to the ring. Highlights can be found below.
Ric Flair on AEW Not Properly Using Andrade El Idolo, How Bad Andrade’s Injury Is
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair says AEW is not properly using his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo. Flair discussed Andrade in the latest episode of his “To Be The Man” podcast and commented on Andrade’s AEW status. “I like the stuff with Matt Hardy but I don’t...
More on Why Roman Reigns Was Upset with Kevin Owens at WWE Survivor Series
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was reportedly upset over a slap delivered by Kevin Owens during Saturday’s War Games main event at WWE Survivor Series. As noted, it was reported on Monday how Reigns was said to be visibly upset backstage on Saturday at the TD Garden in Boston, specifically over a spot that happened during the War Games bout. It was rumored that Reigns took exception to what he saw as an unplanned spot between he and Owens, and that he wanted things to go off as originally planned. Reigns reportedly gave an “expletive filled” exclamation when he returned backstage, and it was clear to everyone that he was not happy. You can click here for the original report.
The Undertaker Reacts to WWE Survivor Series, Stephanie McMahon with Taker and Gabi Butler Backstage
WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker and wife Michelle McCool were among those backstage for Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series event from the TD Garden in Boston. Taker was in town for his one-man show held on Friday night. He tweeted a photo with WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon and congratulated everyone on War Games.
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 12/1/2022 (WWE NXT Superstars In Action)
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Norfolk, VA to air on Thursday’s episode:. * Zoey Stark defeated Dana Brooke with her finisher. * Cedric Alexander defeated Joe Gacy via roll-up. Gacy offered a hug to Cedric after the match but he denied. The Schism was not there.
Road Dogg Jokes He Used To Enjoy Saying WWE NXT Was Developmental When AEW Beat Them In Ratings
On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics. During it, the former WWE wrestler talked about the head-to-head war between WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite that started in 2019. Road Dogg noted that Vince McMahon used to view NXT as developmental, while Triple H thought it was the third brand.
WWE NXT Iron Survivor Challenge Participants Revealed for NXT Deadline
Eight of the ten competitors in the inaugural Iron Survivor Challenge matches at WWE NXT Deadline have been announced. Tonight’s NXT episode saw WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels, Alundra Blayze, Molly Holly, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, and “Road Dogg” Brian James meet backstage to discuss the roster, and who is deserving of the spots in the Iron Survivor Challenge matches.
Early Lineup For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced an early lineup for next week’s edition of Dynamite on TBS, which will feature the annual Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal matchup. Check it out below. -Jake Hager & Daniel Garcia vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta. -Tony Schiavone interviews AEW women’s champion Jamie Hayter. (Special...
Ruby Soho Possibly Returning to AEW Dynamite Tonight?
Ruby Soho was reportedly spotted near the site of tonight’s AEW Dynamite taping. A new report from Fightful Select notes that Soho is near the site of tonight’s Dynamite in Indianapolis, Indiana, but there’s no word yet on if she’s scheduled to return tonight, or if she will be at the show. Soho lives in Lafayette, IN, which is just over an hour away from Indianapolis.
New Match and Segment Revealed for AEW Dynamite, Updated Card for Tonight
AEW has announced a new match and segment for tonight’s live Dynamite. Ricky Starks vs. Ari Daivari was added to the line-up for tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Starks is warming up for his title match with AEW World Champion MJF at the Winter Is Coming Dynamite on December 14.
Can’t Knock The Hustle: Who Can, And Should, Dethrone Jade Cargill?
With the way Tony Khan signs people, this number could change, but as of right now, there are 35 women on AEW’s current roster. Let’s trim that number down, though. Even though she has wrestled here and there, I wouldn’t exactly consider Rebel an active in-ring performer for the company. Come to think of it, even when she’s wrestling, I don’t consider her a wrestler, because she is awful. Absolutely atrocious. That leaves 34 names.
Tony Nese Recalls Agreeing To An AEW Deal 30 Minutes Before His Debut
Tony Nese was released by WWE in June 2021 after being with the company since 2019. He made his in-ring debut on the November 3 episode of AEW Dark. While speaking on AEW Unrestricted, Nese explained how quickly he was signed. “That was a crazy day. I was showing up...
Maria Kanellis Discusses Why Being A Manager Is Fulfilling
Maria Kanellis has been a manager and a wrestler in the business, but she likes to be a manager instead of actively wrestling in the ring. Kanellis spoke about what she loves about her role in her recent appearance on the “Just Alyx” YouTube channel. “You can be...
William Regal Leaving AEW for WWE?
William Regal is expected to leave AEW to return to WWE soon. A new report from PWInsider notes that there have been rumblings within WWE on Regal returning to the company in a behind-the-scenes role. It was also noted by Fightful Select that AEW talents believe Regal’s contract is up...
