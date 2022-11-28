Read full article on original website
Digital Integrator Cohesive Group Acquires Vetasi, Leading Provider of IBM Maximo Managed Services
EXTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced that its Cohesive Group digital integrator business has acquired Vetasi, a leading international consultancy specializing in enterprise asset management (EAM) solutions, with a strong focus on IBM Maximo. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130006068/en/ Image courtesy - Getty Images
cryptoslate.com
Kiln acquires €17M via funding round; aims to expand staking services
Kiln, a leading staking products provider, has acquired €17 million through a financing round. The prominent firm, through the funds, intends to enhance its market outreach to broad users, as revealed in a press release shared with CryptoSlate. Notable firms that contributed to the financing round included Consensys, Kraken...
cryptoslate.com
Utherverse Partners with Tokensoft to Launch IDO for Native Metaverse Token
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. New York, NY, 30th November, 2022, Chainwire — Utherverse, one of the largest metaverse platforms in the world, has signed a...
The Rossignol Group to Invest $50M in Three Years Targeting Revenue Growth, Sustainability Leadership
ST-JEAN-DE-MOIRANS, France & PARK CITY, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Targeting both significant revenue growth and category leadership in sustainable ski and outdoor products, the Rossignol Group this month unveiled a new strategic plan — called Ascension 2026 — that commits to investing $50 million between now and 2026 to achieve its goals. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005076/en/ Rossignol Group CEO, Vincent Wauters, with the Essential Ski (Photo: Business Wire)
cryptoslate.com
Singapore requires banks to hold $125 for every $100 Bitcoin exposure
Singapore’s senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam said on Nov. 28 that banks in the country must hold $125 of capital against every $100 exposure to risky crypto assets like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). In a written response to Singapore’s parliament, Shanmugaratnam said Singapore-based banks have “insignificant” exposure to crypto....
theevreport.com
Schaeffler Group inaugurates software technology center in India to strengthen its e-mobility offering worldwide
Newly formed Schaeffler Technology Solutions India is a key step to further strengthen software and electronics expertise. Pune, India – Schaeffler, leading global supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors, is expanding its software and electronics expertise. Today, the company inaugurated a new center of competence in software and electronics development in Pune, India. Electronics and software for the company’s automotive components and systems especially for e-mobility and chassis applications will be developed here in the future as a strategically important part of a powerful international R&D network. Schaeffler will be investing 10 million euros in its new location.
cryptoslate.com
XeggeX sets industry standards for exchange transparency
Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. Readers should conduct further research prior to taking any actions. Learn more ›. The recent collapse of the FTX exchange has made transparency a crucial topic in the crypto community. For a long time, several stakeholders have been advocating for more openness in exchanges. The incident has led many exchanges to provide their Proof of Reserves. But in most cases, the exchanges only shared proof of assets without corresponding proof of liabilities. Fortunately, XeggeX is taking a different path.
cryptoslate.com
VRJAM Announces The Initial Exchange Offering Of Its Revolutionary Metaverse Currency, Vrjam Coin
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. London, United kingdom, 28th November, 2022, Chainwire — VRJAM, the leading platform for Web3 live events, today announced the launch of...
CoinTelegraph
Blockchain-based supply chain platform canned by IBM and Maersk
United States technology company IBM and Danish logistics firm Maersk have decided to discontinue their co-developed blockchain-backed supply chain platform, TradeLens, citing a lack of “global industry collaboration” as a key reason behind the decision. Maersk stated on Nov. 29 that it has begun taking immediate action to...
Happi
Avon Expands AI and AR Selling Tools in International Markets
Perfect Corp. has extended its partnership with Avon to launch a virtual try-on (VTO) online shopping experience in nine initial markets—UK, South Africa, The Philippines, Italy, Poland, Russia, Romania, Czech Republic, and Turkey. Through Perfect Corp.’s AI and AR virtual try-on technology, Avon’s customers are able to instantly try...
cryptoslate.com
Animoca to launch $2B investment fund for metaverse
Animoca Brands CEO Yat Siu said the company is working on setting up a fund of up to $2 billion to invest in metaverse businesses, according to NikkeiAsia. Siu said that the fund will be called Animoca Capital and has not raised money yet, but is aiming for an amount between $1 billion and $2 billion.
informedinfrastructure.com
Thinkproject launches new state-of-the-art archive solution and eLearning platform for CDE and BIM software
SaaS provider Thinkproject launches Thinkproject Academy, a new eLearning platform with interactive training, providing both standardised and customised training for Thinkproject’s software solutions for the construction industry. Thinkproject ARCHIVE is the new audit-safe and future-proof cloud archive for CDE and BIM software, containing the construction project’s information, best practices...
cryptoslate.com
JP Morgan believes regulation will lead to convergence of crypto, TradFi
Wallstreet banking giant JP Morgan & Chase believes there are significant changes coming to the crypto industry in 2023 in the form of regulation, which will likely cause a convergence between crypto and the traditional financial industry, according to its latest Global Markets Strategy report. JP Morgan reflected upon the...
hospitalitytech.com
Village Hotels Partners with Attensi to Provide Game-Based Training
Hotelier Village Hotels said it has partnered with Attensi to deliver open pathway game-based training. The new initiative allows employees to receive cross-department training and develop the skills needed to work within different areas of the business. Delivered through a mobile-first app, the training replicates the internal environment of Village...
The BOSS Network Presents Launch Summit ‘Ideas, Inspiration and Innovation’ Series
On Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, The BOSS Network, presents “The Launch Summit” sponsored by JPMorgan Chase. This annual event series meant to educate, empower, and promote minority women in technology. The Launch Summit will showcase Black women entrepreneurs who have success in technology, digital and the online business space. We will exchange ideas and best practices to help attendees succeed. The event will take place virtually from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
AdWeek
Brave Commerce Podcast: Anton Vincent Talks Brand Experience and Consumer Relationships
On this weeks episode of Brave Commerce, Anton Vincent, president of Mars Wrigley, North America, joins hosts Rachel Tipograph and Sarah Hofstetter to discuss empathy in customer experiences. Brand experiences can help consumers create emotional attachment with their favorite products. This attachment can help brands transition their consumers to supporters of the overall brand.
NTT DATA Joins EOI Space’s Global Alliance Program
LOUISVILLE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- EOI Space, a company deploying a constellation of satellites that provide location intelligence to government and commercial customers, today announced a strategic distribution agreement with NTT DATA Corporation, a global digital business and IT services leader, to bring EOI Space’s ultra-high-resolution earth imagery technology exclusively to customers in the Japanese market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005490/en/ Christopher Thein, CEO of EOI Space (left) and Hidenori Chihara, Executive Vice President of NTT DATA. (Photo: Business Wire)
aiexpress.io
Full-Life Technologies to Acquire Focus-X Therapeutics, for Up To $245M
Full-Life Technologies, a Brussels, Belgium- and Shanghai, China-based radiotherapeutics firm, acquired Focus-X Therapeutics, a NJ-based firm growing focused radiopharmaceuticals to deal with most cancers based mostly on proprietary peptide engineering know-how. Beneath the phrases of the acquisition, Focus-X shareholders are eligible to obtain from Full-Life an upfront cost, potential growth,...
KORE Power Announces ~$75M First Close of $150M Investment Round with Siemens as Lead Investor and Joined by Quanta Services
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- KORE Power, Inc. (“KORE”) has closed the initial $75 million tranche of a private placement (the “Financing”) anticipated to total $150 million. Siemens Financial Services was the lead investor and was joined by Quanta Services with additional strategic partners including Nidec Motor Corporation, Honeywell Ventures, Trog Hawley Capital and a leading utility scale energy storage provider. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as KORE’s Exclusive Placement Agent. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005190/en/ Rendering of the KOREPlex in Buckeye, Arizona. (Photo: Business Wire)
Si-Ware Partners with Eurofins Agro to Explore Applications for Feeds and Forages in Laboratory and Field Environments
MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Si-Ware Systems, the creator of the NeoSpectra material analysis platform, today announced a collaboration with Eurofins Agro to investigate the application of the NeoSpectra platform to their analytical portfolio, including field usage and lab applications. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005283/en/ Si-Ware and Eurofins Agro announce collaboration to explore laboratory and field applications for feeds and forages. (Photo: Business Wire)
